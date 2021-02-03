Ethereum Reaches Historic Highs, Market Commentary On Cryptocurrency Markets By Paolo Ardoino, CTO, Bitfinex

Commenting on the historic highs established by Ethereum today, Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex said:
“Ethereum is front and centre in the news today as it pierces a new all-time high above US$1,600. This seems to be at least partly fueled by speculation, but there is also an increasing recognition that blockchain-based technologies can address many commercial problems, from logistics to the ability to verify the source of certain products to payments. In this context, Ethereum’s upward trajectory may be representative of the fortunes of the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem.”