ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, ETFGI wishes a happy 34th anniversary to the ETFs industry in Canada. Thirty-four years ago on March 9th, 1990 the first ETF was listed in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange: the TIPs (Toronto 35 Index Participation Fund) tracking the TSX 35 index. The TIPS ETF listed nearly three years before the first ETF the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was listed in the United States on January 29, 1993.



Assets invested in the ETFs industry in Canada reached a new record of US$325.10 billion at the end of February. During the February, the ETFs listed in Canada gathered net inflows of US$5.11 billion during bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$8.53 billion, according to ETFGI's February 2024 Canadian ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)



Highlights

ETFGI wishes a happy 34 th anniversary to the ETFs industry in Canada.

Assets invested in the ETFs industry in Canada a new record of $325.10 Bn at the end of February beating the previous record of $314.45 Bn at the end of January 2024.

Net inflows of $5.11 Bn in February 2024.

YTD net inflows of $8.53 Bn during 2024 are the second highest on record, after YTD net inflows of $9.44 Bn in 2020.

20 th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index increased by 5.34% in February and is up 7.11% YTD. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 1.90% in February and are up 1.58% YTD. Ireland (up 8.60%) and Israel (up 8.27%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in February. Emerging markets increased by 4.18% during February and are up 0.57% YTD. China (up 8.41%) and Peru (up 7.12%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in February”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.





The ETFs industry in Canada had 1,128 products, with 1,409 listings, assets of $325.10 Bn, from 40 providers listed on 2 exchanges at the end of February.

During February, ETFs gathered net inflows of $5.11 Bn. Equity ETFs reported net inflows of $3.02 Bn, bringing YTD net inflows to $5.12 Bn, higher than the $159.56 Mn in net YTD in 2023. Fixed income ETFs gathered net inflows of $452.35 Mn during February, bringing YTD net inflows to $510.88 Mn, lower than the $688.03 Mn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $1.61 Bn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $3.15 Bn, higher than the $2.83 Mn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Crypto ETFs reported net outflows of $65.38 Mn during February, bringing YTD net outflows to $400.06 Mn, more than the $25.97 Mn in YTD net inflows in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $3.24 Bn during February. Scotia US Equity Index Tracker ETF (SITU CN) gathered $500.23 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.



Top 20 ETFs by net new assets February 2024: Canada

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Feb-24 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

($ Mn)

Feb-24 Scotia US Equity Index Tracker ETF SITU CN 1052.14 504.46 500.23 Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF VFV CN 9018.79 775.61 390.29 Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF - Acc HXS CN 2154.36 387.64 322.42 BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF ZEA CN 5410.53 332.94 274.03 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB CN 5004.29 -28.90 185.31 Horizons High Interest Savings ETF CASH CN 3385.60 384.39 182.87 NBI Sustainable Canadian Bond ETF NSCB CN 1852.13 149.42 149.42 iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT CN 2108.44 300.59 147.14 Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index ETF QCB CN 440.83 118.56 126.82 iShares MSCI EAFE IMI Index Fund XEF CN 5605.06 294.51 104.83 iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund XIU CN 8997.75 -243.65 100.72 Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio VEQT CN 2716.79 221.52 98.03 CI Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF CHCL/B CN 216.19 107.63 94.77 Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF VUN CN 5716.81 196.32 87.28 Hamilton Healthcare Yield Maximizer ETF LMAX CN 86.28 86.65 86.65 Manulife Multifactor Canadian Smid Cap Index Etf MCSM CN 182.18 84.32 85.64 Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF FBAL CN 476.31 120.08 78.54 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM CN 2113.75 119.86 76.36 iShares S&P 500 Index ETF XUS CN 4371.66 143.55 76.04 BMO S&P 500 Hedged To CAD Index ETF ZUE CN 1691.17 112.93 75.68

