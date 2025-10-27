Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
ETFGI: September Saw A Modest Decline In Overseas ETF Activity Among Korean Retail Investors

Date 27/10/2025

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, reported today that September saw a modest decline in overseas ETF activity among Korean retail investors. In September, 21 of the top 50 overseas securities purchased by Korean retail investors were ETFs listed in the United States. This represents a slight decline from 23 ETFs in August, 22 in July, and 26 in June, indicating a modest cooling in ETF concentration among top overseas picks.

In terms of trading volume, Korean retail investors purchased $9.48 billion in overseas ETFs during September. The peak month so far in 2025 was April, with a record $12.08 billion in ETF purchases.

Key Highlights:

  • Korean retail investors bought $9.48 billion in overseas ETFs in September.
  • 21 of the top 50 overseas purchases were U.S.-listed ETFs.
  • 14 of the top 21 ETFs provided leveraged or inverse exposure, reflecting continued interest in tactical trading strategies.
  • The largest single purchase was $2.31 billion of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

Note: All dollar values are in USD unless otherwise noted. Source, Korea Securities Depository.                             

Overseas ETFs purchased by Korean retail investors by month in 2025

Dec-24

Jan-25

Feb-25

Mar-25

Apr-25

May-25

Jun-25

Jul-25

Aug-25

Sep-25

# ETFs purchased

26

22

25

30

32

28

26

22

23

21

Total amount of ETF purchases (US$ Mn)

11,773

9,992

9,366

9,942

12,076

9,904

9,664

7,489

8,433

9,478
                       

Source, Korea Securities Depository.

Top 10 overseas ETFs purchased in September

ETF Name

Purchase Amount in USD

SPDR SP 500 ETF TRUST

 2,309,646,578

DIREXION DAILY SEMICONDUCTORS BULL 3X SHS ETF

 1,270,621,395

DIREXION DAILY TSLA BULL 2X SHARES

 1,014,291,656

INVESCO QQQ TRUST SRS 1 ETF

 923,877,586

VANGUARD SP 500 ETF SPLR 39326002188 US9229084135

 766,934,392

VOLATILITY SHARES TRUST 2X ETHER ETF NEW SPLR 974476707 US92864M4006

 529,392,000

GRANITESHARES 2.0X LONG NVDA DAILY ETF

 352,984,078

DIREXION SEMICONDUCTOR BEAR 3X ETF

 341,381,977

INVESTMENT MANAGERS SERIES TRUST II TRADR 2X SHORT

 272,379,279

T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF

 191,951,639

                               Source, Korea Securities Depository.

 

The ETF industry in Korea has 1,434 ETFs, with assets of $190.53 Bn, from 39 providers listed on the Korea Exchange at the end of September 2025. 22.66% of the ETFs provide leverage or inverse exposure which account for 6.99% of the assets in the ETF industry in Korea.

Asset Growth in Korea ETF industry as of the end of September

https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon

