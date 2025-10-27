ETFGI: September Saw A Modest Decline In Overseas ETF Activity Among Korean Retail Investors

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, reported today that September saw a modest decline in overseas ETF activity among Korean retail investors. In September, 21 of the top 50 overseas securities purchased by Korean retail investors were ETFs listed in the United States. This represents a slight decline from 23 ETFs in August, 22 in July, and 26 in June, indicating a modest cooling in ETF concentration among top overseas picks.

In terms of trading volume, Korean retail investors purchased $9.48 billion in overseas ETFs during September. The peak month so far in 2025 was April, with a record $12.08 billion in ETF purchases.

Key Highlights:

Korean retail investors bought $9.48 billion in overseas ETFs in September.

21 of the top 50 overseas purchases were U.S.-listed ETFs.

14 of the top 21 ETFs provided leveraged or inverse exposure, reflecting continued interest in tactical trading strategies.

The largest single purchase was $2.31 billion of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

Note: All dollar values are in USD unless otherwise noted. Source, Korea Securities Depository.

Overseas ETFs purchased by Korean retail investors by month in 2025





Dec-24 Jan-25 Feb-25 Mar-25 Apr-25 May-25 Jun-25 Jul-25 Aug-25 Sep-25 # ETFs purchased 26 22 25 30 32 28 26 22 23 21 Total amount of ETF purchases (US$ Mn) 11,773 9,992 9,366 9,942 12,076 9,904 9,664 7,489 8,433 9,478

Source, Korea Securities Depository.

Top 10 overseas ETFs purchased in September

ETF Name Purchase Amount in USD SPDR SP 500 ETF TRUST 2,309,646,578 DIREXION DAILY SEMICONDUCTORS BULL 3X SHS ETF 1,270,621,395 DIREXION DAILY TSLA BULL 2X SHARES 1,014,291,656 INVESCO QQQ TRUST SRS 1 ETF 923,877,586 VANGUARD SP 500 ETF SPLR 39326002188 US9229084135 766,934,392 VOLATILITY SHARES TRUST 2X ETHER ETF NEW SPLR 974476707 US92864M4006 529,392,000 GRANITESHARES 2.0X LONG NVDA DAILY ETF 352,984,078 DIREXION SEMICONDUCTOR BEAR 3X ETF 341,381,977 INVESTMENT MANAGERS SERIES TRUST II TRADR 2X SHORT 272,379,279 T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF 191,951,639

Source, Korea Securities Depository.

The ETF industry in Korea has 1,434 ETFs, with assets of $190.53 Bn, from 39 providers listed on the Korea Exchange at the end of September 2025. 22.66% of the ETFs provide leverage or inverse exposure which account for 6.99% of the assets in the ETF industry in Korea.

Asset Growth in Korea ETF industry as of the end of September