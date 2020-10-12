 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports Year-To-Date Net Inflows Into ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally At The End Of Q3 Are At A Record Level Of US$ 488.18

Date 12/10/2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$59.74 billion during September, bringing year-to-date net inflows to record level of US$488.18 billion which is significantly higher than the US$349 billion gathered at this point last year. Assets invested in the global ETFs/ETPs industry decreased by 1.8%, from US$7.01 trillion at the end of August 2020, to US$6.89 trillion at the end of September, according to ETFGI's September 2020 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $59.74 billion during September.
  • Year-to-date net inflows at the end of Q3 are at a record level of US$ 488.18 billion.
  • Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted the highest inflows among the asset classes with
    $36.64 billion during September.
  • Commodities ETFs/ETPs gathered year-to-date net inflows of $70.25 billion, much higher than the $18.19 billion had attracted by this time last year.
  • Assets declined to $6.89 trillion invested in ETFs/ETPs listed globally at the end of September the 2nd highest level on record.

“The S&P 500 declined 3.8% in September, with concerns over back-to-school (and resulting COVID cases), U.S. elections and stimulus talks. Strong prior month gains boosted the index higto close up 8.9% for Q3.  Global equities declined 3.1% in September, as measured by the S&P Global BMI. Despite the monthly decline, the global benchmark managed to finish Q3 up 8.1% Q3 and up 0.7% YTD. Emerging markets, declined 2.2% in September but closed up 9.0%  for Q3.”  According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of September 2020

ETFGI_ETF_ETP_Global_Q3_2020

The Global ETF/ETP industry had 8,402 ETFs/ETPs, with 16,627 listings, assets of  $6.89 Trillion, from 487 providers listed on 73 exchanges in 59 countries at the end of September 2020.

During September 2020, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $59.74 billion. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $36.64 billion over September, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $174.44 billion, higher than the $132.69 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted during September 2019. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed globally reported net inflows of $10.93 billion during September, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $171.56 billion, more than the $171.38 billion in net inflows fixed income products had attracted over September 2019. Active ETFs/ETPs reported $8.24 billion in net inflows bringing net inflows for 2020 to $51.48 billion, which is much greater than the $29.41 billion in net inflows reported through September 2019.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $36.22 billion during September, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV US) gathered $3.89 billion alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows September 2020: Global

Name

 

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
Sep-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Sep-20

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

 

IVV US

211,987.51

7,259.01

3,894.75

Invesco QQQ Trust

 

QQQ US

135,714.21

18,431.77

3,769.45

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

 

VTI US

161,857.54

17,941.48

3,752.93

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF

 

VXUS US

26,218.79

8,458.48

2,291.43

Hwabao WP Cash Tianyi Listed Money Market Fund

 

511990 CH

18,193.60

2,272.86

2,272.86

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

 

BND US

62,278.25

11,223.25

1,962.22

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

 

AGG US

80,896.61

8,086.85

1,938.47

Guotai CES Semi-conductor Industry ETF - Acc

 

512760 CH

1,982.83

3,011.93

1,901.02

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

 

BNDX US

32,425.99

7,151.14

1,834.18

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

 

TQQQ US

8,775.46

937.60

1,684.25

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

 

VOO US

16,0023.80

17,934.37

1,610.89

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

 

KWEB US

2,832.83

2,195.00

1,167.10

NEXT FUNDS TOPIX Exchange Traded Fund

 

1306 JP

12,0864.29

20,399.99

1,135.70

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

 

SPY US

29,3891.30

(29,615.04)

1,118.81

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

 

VCSH US

32,706.31

6,207.37

1,053.62

Vanguard Value ETF

 

VTV US

51,050.59

2,411.52

1,022.27

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

 

TLT US

19,094.45

(1,633.48)

1,018.97

iShares China CNY Bond UCITS ETF

 

CNYB NA

2,246.21

2,082.79

975.87

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

 

IEFA US

71,276.18

3,426.50

942.31

E FundSI Artificial Intelligence ETF

 

159819 CH

852.20

872.36

872.36



The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $4.90 billion over September. The SPDR Gold Shares (GLD US) gathered $1.12 billion alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows September 2020: Global

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
Sep-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Sep-20

SPDR Gold Shares

GLD US

75,827.44

21,165.19

1,117.39

iShares Physical Gold ETC - Acc

SGLN LN

15,283.65

5,903.86

983.69

iShares Gold Trust

IAU US

31,430.00

9,073.29

809.41

Invesco Physical Gold ETC - Acc

SGLD LN

13,981.77

4,735.13

767.63

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

UUP US

740.61

551.85

335.96

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038

FNGU US

862.55

236.21

236.21

Invesco Physical Gold ETC - EUR Hdg Acc

SGLE IM

185.91

178.13

176.60

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

GLDM US

3,561.27

2,010.65

169.39

Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - Acc

XGDU LN

182.09

180.34

153.69

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc

GOLD FP

3,872.09

2,269.88

149.95

Investors have tended to invest in Equity and Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs during September.