ETFGI Reports Year-To-Date Net Inflows Into ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally At The End Of Q3 Are At A Record Level Of US$ 488.18

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$59.74 billion during September, bringing year-to-date net inflows to record level of US$488.18 billion which is significantly higher than the US$349 billion gathered at this point last year. Assets invested in the global ETFs/ETPs industry decreased by 1.8%, from US$7.01 trillion at the end of August 2020, to US$6.89 trillion at the end of September, according to ETFGI's September 2020 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $59.74 billion during September.
- Year-to-date net inflows at the end of Q3 are at a record level of US$ 488.18 billion.
- Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted the highest inflows among the asset classes with
$36.64 billion during September.
- Commodities ETFs/ETPs gathered year-to-date net inflows of $70.25 billion, much higher than the $18.19 billion had attracted by this time last year.
- Assets declined to $6.89 trillion invested in ETFs/ETPs listed globally at the end of September the 2nd highest level on record.
“The S&P 500 declined 3.8% in September, with concerns over back-to-school (and resulting COVID cases), U.S. elections and stimulus talks. Strong prior month gains boosted the index higto close up 8.9% for Q3. Global equities declined 3.1% in September, as measured by the S&P Global BMI. Despite the monthly decline, the global benchmark managed to finish Q3 up 8.1% Q3 and up 0.7% YTD. Emerging markets, declined 2.2% in September but closed up 9.0% for Q3.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of September 2020
The Global ETF/ETP industry had 8,402 ETFs/ETPs, with 16,627 listings, assets of $6.89 Trillion, from 487 providers listed on 73 exchanges in 59 countries at the end of September 2020.
During September 2020, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $59.74 billion. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $36.64 billion over September, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $174.44 billion, higher than the $132.69 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted during September 2019. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed globally reported net inflows of $10.93 billion during September, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $171.56 billion, more than the $171.38 billion in net inflows fixed income products had attracted over September 2019. Active ETFs/ETPs reported $8.24 billion in net inflows bringing net inflows for 2020 to $51.48 billion, which is much greater than the $29.41 billion in net inflows reported through September 2019.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $36.22 billion during September, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV US) gathered $3.89 billion alone.
Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows September 2020: Global
|
Name
|
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
|
|
IVV US
|
211,987.51
|
7,259.01
|
3,894.75
|
Invesco QQQ Trust
|
|
QQQ US
|
135,714.21
|
18,431.77
|
3,769.45
|
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
|
|
VTI US
|
161,857.54
|
17,941.48
|
3,752.93
|
Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF
|
|
VXUS US
|
26,218.79
|
8,458.48
|
2,291.43
|
Hwabao WP Cash Tianyi Listed Money Market Fund
|
|
511990 CH
|
18,193.60
|
2,272.86
|
2,272.86
|
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
|
|
BND US
|
62,278.25
|
11,223.25
|
1,962.22
|
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
|
|
AGG US
|
80,896.61
|
8,086.85
|
1,938.47
|
Guotai CES Semi-conductor Industry ETF - Acc
|
|
512760 CH
|
1,982.83
|
3,011.93
|
1,901.02
|
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
|
|
BNDX US
|
32,425.99
|
7,151.14
|
1,834.18
|
ProShares UltraPro QQQ
|
|
TQQQ US
|
8,775.46
|
937.60
|
1,684.25
|
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
|
|
VOO US
|
16,0023.80
|
17,934.37
|
1,610.89
|
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF
|
|
KWEB US
|
2,832.83
|
2,195.00
|
1,167.10
|
NEXT FUNDS TOPIX Exchange Traded Fund
|
|
1306 JP
|
12,0864.29
|
20,399.99
|
1,135.70
|
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
|
|
SPY US
|
29,3891.30
|
(29,615.04)
|
1,118.81
|
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
|
|
VCSH US
|
32,706.31
|
6,207.37
|
1,053.62
|
Vanguard Value ETF
|
|
VTV US
|
51,050.59
|
2,411.52
|
1,022.27
|
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
|
|
TLT US
|
19,094.45
|
(1,633.48)
|
1,018.97
|
iShares China CNY Bond UCITS ETF
|
|
CNYB NA
|
2,246.21
|
2,082.79
|
975.87
|
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
|
|
IEFA US
|
71,276.18
|
3,426.50
|
942.31
|
E FundSI Artificial Intelligence ETF
|
|
159819 CH
|
852.20
|
872.36
|
872.36
The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $4.90 billion over September. The SPDR Gold Shares (GLD US) gathered $1.12 billion alone.
Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows September 2020: Global
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
SPDR Gold Shares
|
GLD US
|
75,827.44
|
21,165.19
|
1,117.39
|
iShares Physical Gold ETC - Acc
|
SGLN LN
|
15,283.65
|
5,903.86
|
983.69
|
iShares Gold Trust
|
IAU US
|
31,430.00
|
9,073.29
|
809.41
|
Invesco Physical Gold ETC - Acc
|
SGLD LN
|
13,981.77
|
4,735.13
|
767.63
|
Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund
|
UUP US
|
740.61
|
551.85
|
335.96
|
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038
|
FNGU US
|
862.55
|
236.21
|
236.21
|
Invesco Physical Gold ETC - EUR Hdg Acc
|
SGLE IM
|
185.91
|
178.13
|
176.60
|
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
|
GLDM US
|
3,561.27
|
2,010.65
|
169.39
|
Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - Acc
|
XGDU LN
|
182.09
|
180.34
|
153.69
|
AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc
|
GOLD FP
|
3,872.09
|
2,269.88
|
149.95
Investors have tended to invest in Equity and Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs during September.