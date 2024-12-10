Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

ETFGI Reports There Were 64 New Product Launches And 8 Product Closures In The Global ETFs Industry During The Week Of December 2nd

Date 10/12/2024

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, has released its latest report. During the week of December 2nd, the global ETFs industry witnessed a dynamic shift with 64 new product launches and 8 product closures, resulting in a net increase of 56 new products.

The geographical distribution of these new launches is as follows:

United States: 33

Europe: 13

Asia Pacific (ex-Japan): 11

Canada: 4

Middle East and Africa: 2

Japan: 1

 

In terms of closures:

Canada: 3

United States: 2

Europe: 2

Asia Pacific (ex-Japan): 1

 

The new products span various categories, including:

Active: 44

Equity: 15

Leverage: 4

Fixed Income: 1

 

This report underscores the ongoing innovation and expansion within the global ETFs market, highlighting ETFGI's pivotal role in providing comprehensive insights and analysis.

Source: ETFGI, ETF issuers and exchanges.

