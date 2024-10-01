ETFGI Reports There Were 62 New Product Launches And 7 Product Closures In The Global ETFs Industry During The Week Of Sept 23rd

ETFGI, a prominent independent research and consultancy firm specializing in providing subscription research on trends in the global ETFs industry, reports there were 62 new product launches and 7 product closures in the global ETFs industry during the week of Sept 23rd, resulting in a net increase of 55 new products.

Over the past week, there have been 62 new product launches: 26 in the US, 19 in Europe, 10 in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan), 3 in Canada, 2 in Japan, 1 in Latin America and 1 in Middle East and Africa. In terms of closures, US had 3 closures, Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) had 2, and Europe and Canada experienced 1 closure each.

The new products include 36 Active, 14 Equity, 8 Fixed income, 2 Leverage, 1 Crypto and 1 Mixed Asset classifications.

