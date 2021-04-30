 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports Thematic ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Have Gathered A Record 45.19 Billion US Dollars In Q1 2021

Date 30/04/2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that Thematic ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$2.61 billion during March, bringing year-to-date net inflows to record US$45.19 billion which is much higher than the prior record of US$25.21 billion gathered at this point last year. Total assets invested in Thematic ETFs and ETPs decreased by 3.1% from US$393.67 billion at the end of February 2021 to US$381.59 billion, according to ETFGI’s March 2021 Global ETFs and ETPs Thematic industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service.  (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.) 


Highlights

  • Assets of $381.59 Bn invested in Thematic ETFs and ETPs listed globally at the end of Q1 are the third highest on record.
  • During March Thematic ETFs and ETPs gathered net inflows of $2.61 Bn.
  • YTD net inflows of $45.19 Bn are a record, passing the prior record of $25.21 Bn gathered in Q1 2020.

The S&P 500® gained 4.4% in March and 6.2% in Q1, supported by the increasing pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and continued monetary and fiscal support. Global equities gained 2.5% in March and 5.2% in Q1, as measured by the S&P Global BMI. 38 of the 50 countries advanced during the month and 35 were positive at the end of Q1. Developed markets ex-U.S. gained 2.3% in USD terms in March and 4.0% in Q1. Emerging markets were down 1.6% in USD terms in March and up 2.8% in Q1, as measured by the S&P Emerging BMI.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global Thematic ETF and ETP asset growth as at end of March 2021

ETFGI_Thematic_ETF_ETP_Q121

Since the launch of the first Thematic ETF/ETP in 2001, the iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, the number and diversity of products have increased steadily.  Globally there are 707 Thematic ETFs and ETPs, with 1,352 listings, assets of US$382 Bn, from 187 providers listed on 48 exchanges in 40 countries.


Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $7.26 Bn at the end of March. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK US) gathered $1,67 Bn the largest net inflows.

Top 20 Thematic ETFs/ETPs by net new assets March 2021

Name

Ticker

Assets

(US$ Mn)

Mar-21

NNA

(US$ Mn)

YTD-21

NNA

(US$ Mn)

Mar-21

ARK Innovation ETF

ARKK US

22,996.04

7,132.44

1,666.71

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

PAVE US

2,324.68

1,309.80

651.43

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038

FNGU US

1,403.47

650.96

516.63

ChinaAMC CSI Science and Technology Innovation Board 50 ETF

588000 CH

2,764.87

1,144.09

432.53

Deka MSCI USA Climate Change ESG UCITS ETF

D6RQ GY

654.26

509.46

427.76

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

GUNR US

4,703.24

838.53

373.26

VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF

BUZZ US

356.08

355.75

355.75

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF

ARKX US

344.26

344.26

344.26

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PEJ US

1,880.69

1,120.46

340.67

Huatai-PineBridge CSI Rare Earth Industry ETF

516780 CH

301.24

328.39

328.39

Invesco Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF - Acc

GCLX LN

2.48

275.41

275.41

Samsung KODEX Secondary Battery Industry ETF

305720 KS

1,172.52

829.39

260.38

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

ICLN US

5,456.83

2,071.96

246.48

AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF

QIF CN

201.79

195.97

195.97

Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence & Big Data UCITS ETF - Acc

XAIX GY

605.43

452.41

181.69

Mirae Asset TIGER China Electric Vehicle Solactive ETF

371460 KS

621.13

689.05

157.37

iShares Global Infrastructure UCITS ETF

INFR LN

1,123.19

228.48

137.57

L&G Hydrogen Economy UCITS ETF - Acc

HTWG LN

299.48

314.71

125.83

iShares US Infrastructure ETF

IFRA US

369.79

247.37

121.75

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF

MOON US

277.79

262.60

115.60

 