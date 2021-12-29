ETFGI Reports Thematic ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Gathered Net Inflows Of US$6.92 Billion During November 2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that Thematic ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$6.92 billion during November, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$77.87 billion which is slightly lower than the US$90.50 billion gathered at this point last year. Total assets invested in Thematic ETFs and ETPs decreased by 0.1% from US$441.27 billion at the end of October 2021 to US$440.75 billion, according to ETFGI’s November 2021 ETF and ETP Thematic industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
-
Assets of $441 Bn invested in Thematic ETFs and ETPs listed globally at the end of November 2021 are the 2nd highest on record.
-
YTD 2021 net inflows of $77.87 Bn are the second highest on record.
-
$77.87 Bn YTD net inflows are just $28.32 Bn lower than the full year 2020 record net inflows $106.19 Bn.
-
$93.56 billion in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.
-
Assets increased 20.7% YTD in 2021, going from US$365.02 billion at end of 2020, to US$440.75 billion.
-
24th month of consecutive net inflows
“Due to the growing threat of a new COVID variant Omicron, the S&P 500 declined 0.69% in November, however, the index is up 23.18% year to date. Developed markets, excluding the US, experienced a fall of 4.94% in November. Israel (down 1.03%) and the US (down 1.47%) experienced the smallest losses among the developed markets in November, while Luxembourg suffered the biggest loss of 16.90%. Emerging markets declined 3.53% during November. United Arab Emirates (up 8.15%) and Chile (up 5.51%) gained the most, whilst Turkey (down 13.72%) and Poland (down 11.95%) witnessed the largest declines.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
Global Thematic ETF and ETP asset growth as at end of November 2021
Since the launch of the first Thematic ETF/ETP in 2001, the iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, the number and diversity of products have increased steadily. There were 1,062 Thematic ETFs/ETPs and 2,006 listings globally, assets of $441 Bn, from 228 providers listed on 50 exchanges in 40 countries at the end of November 2021. During November, 51 new Thematic ETFs/ETPs were launched.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered
$6.12 Bn during November. Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (META US) gathered $664 Mn the largest individual net inflow.
Top 20 Thematic ETFs/ETPs by net new assets November 2021
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
(US$ Mn)
Nov-21
|
NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD-21
|
NNA
(US$ Mn)
Nov-21
|
Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF
|
META US
|
811.44
|
809.41
|
664.22
|
SPDR Gold Shares
|
GLD US
|
56,592.95
|
(9,771.73)
|
663.25
|
Mirae Asset TIGER China Electric Vehicle Solactive ETF
|
371460 KS
|
2,565.36
|
1,925.49
|
635.58
|
AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF
|
MSOS US
|
1,148.36
|
1,424.88
|
467.09
|
Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Eurozone Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
|
EPAB FP
|
1,519.44
|
1,147.16
|
434.05
|
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
|
PAVE US
|
5,181.33
|
3,904.94
|
371.95
|
Samsung KODEX K-Metaverse Active ETF
|
401470 KS
|
357.82
|
354.43
|
266.47
|
First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF
|
CIBR US
|
5,609.52
|
1,737.27
|
266.19
|
Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF
|
LIT US
|
5,990.99
|
2,474.72
|
265.61
|
Huatai-PineBridge CSI Photovoltaic Industry ETF
|
515790 CH
|
2,429.88
|
333.90
|
234.95
|
CTBC TIP Customized Taiwan Green Energy and Electric Vehicles ETF
|
00896 TT
|
209.81
|
223.09
|
213.06
|
Mirae Asset TIGER Fn Metaverse ETF
|
400970 KS
|
351.01
|
338.90
|
210.07
|
Invesco Physical Gold ETC - Acc
|
SGLD LN
|
13,748.80
|
471.81
|
204.21
|
Fubon MSCI ACWI IMI Select Future Mobility Top 30 Capped ETF
|
00895 TT
|
210.25
|
295.89
|
204.15
|
KB KBSTAR iSelect METAVERSE ETF
|
401170 KS
|
195.22
|
201.80
|
192.64
|
Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF
|
DRIV US
|
1,307.63
|
930.58
|
180.82
|
Global X Cybersecurity ETF
|
BUG US
|
1,126.49
|
896.99
|
165.77
|
Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF
|
BLOK US
|
1,644.85
|
1,013.76
|
164.99
|
FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund
|
GUNR US
|
5,973.70
|
1,982.64
|
160.99
|
KraneShares Global Carbon ETF
|
KRBN US
|
1,417.84
|
1,059.43
|
156.09