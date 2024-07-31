ETFGI Reports The Global ETFs Industry Had A Record 877 New Products Listed In The First Half Of 2024

ETFGI, an esteemed independent research firm, announced that the global ETFs industry has reached a new milestone with 877 new products listed in the first half of 2024. This surpasses the previous record of 808 new ETFs listed in the first half of 2021. The first half of the year concluded with a net increase of 624 products after accounting for 253 closures.

At the end of H1, the distribution of new launches is as follows: 297 in the United States, 281 in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan), and 147 in Europe. The United States reported the highest number of closures at 91, followed by the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) at 55, and Europe at 53.

A total of 219 providers have contributed to these new listings, which are spread across 35 exchanges globally. There have been 182 closures from 73 providers across 29 exchanges. The newly listed products include 355 Active, 296 Equity indexes, and 92 tracking Fixed Income indexes.

New listings and closures in the Global ETFs industry during H1 2024





The 877 new products are managed by 251 different providers. iShares listed the largest number of new products 44, followed by Global X ETFs with 36 new listings and PGIM with 28 new launches.

Top 15 providers of new launches in H1

Source: ETFGI, ETF issuers and exchanges.

During the first half of the years 2020 to 2024, the global ETFs industry has seen a significant increase in the number of new listings going from 467 to 877. In H1 2024, the US and Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) have seen the largest number of new listings reaching 297 and 281 respectively, while Latin America has seen the fewest new listings only 3.

In H1 2024, the United States, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan), Canada, and Japan recorded the highest number of new listings, with 297, 281, 103, and 22 respectively. Europe and Latin America reached their highest listings numbers in H1 in 2022, with 239 and 16 respectively. The Middle East and Africa saw their highest H1 new listings in 2021, with 41 launches.

H1 new listings in the global ETFs industry

YTD ETF/ETP Launches 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 US 297 205 199 188 126 Europe 147 113 239 214 113 Canada 103 74 64 77 75 Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) 281 235 211 234 127 Japan 22 16 18 17 6 Latin America 3 5 16 15 1 Middle East and Africa 24 34 13 41 19 Total 877 682 760 786 467

Source: ETFGI, ETF issuers and exchanges.

The number of product closures in H1 2024 decreased for every region, compared to H1 2023. In H1 2024, the US and Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) had the highest number of closures, with 91 and 55 respectively, while Japan and Latin America had the fewest, with only 2 closures each.

The US reported its highest closures in H1 in 2023 with 132, Europe in H1 2023 with 97, Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) 79 in 2021 and Canada in 2023 with 44.

This report underscores the dynamic nature of the ETF industry and highlights the continued growth and diversification of the market. Contact ETFGI to learn about our subscription research services contact@etfgi.com

H1 ETFs closures in the Global ETFs industry

YTD ETF/ETP Closure 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 US 91 132 43 20 139 Europe 53 97 32 85 50 Canada 37 44 12 20 10 Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) 55 63 36 79 49 Japan 2 3 2 2 1 Latin America 2 4 0 0 1 Middle East and Africa 13 46 20 13 17 Total 253 389 145 219 267

Source: ETFGI, ETF issuers and exchanges.

Assets invested in the global ETFs industry reached a new record high of US$13.14 trillion at the end H1 2024. The global ETFs industry gathered $136.17 billion in net inflows in June 2024, bringing year to date net inflows to a record $730.36 billion. At the end of June there are 12,420 products, with 24,891 listings, assets of $13.14 trillion, from 758 providers listed on 80 exchanges in 63 countries, according to ETFGI's June 2024 global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report

New ETFs listings during the first half of 2024 have accumulated a significant about of new assets. Leading the pack of the top 25 new listings ranked on AUM at the end of H1 is the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT US) with $18.52 billion in assets, followed by Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC US) with $16.51 billion, Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC US) with $10.10 billion, ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB US) and Bitwise Bitcoin ETP Trust (BITB US) ranked 5th and 6th by asset with $2.78 Bn and 2.26 Bn respectively, are reflecting strong investor interest in the new spot Bitcoin ETFs that entered the market in the US in January 2024.

New ETFs listed in Asia Pacific making the top 25 list illustrate the diverse and dynamic markets across the region. Leading the charge for Taiwan is the Yuanta Taiwan Value High Dividend ETF (00940 TT), which has accumulated an impressive $5.72 billion in assets. Following closely is the UPAMC Taiwan High Dividend Momentum ETF (00939 TT), with $1.77 billion in assets. These ETFs focus on delivering high dividends to investors, showcasing the strong appeal of chasing high dividend income investment strategies in the Taiwanese ETF market.

Source: ETFGI, ETF issuers and exchanges.