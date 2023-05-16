BV_Trial Banner.gif
ETFGI Reports The ETF Industry In Canada Gathered Net Inflows Of US$1.66 Billion In April 2023

Date 16/05/2023

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs industry in Canada gathered net inflows of US$1.66 billion during April, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$10.68 billion. During the month, Canadian ETF assets increased by 1.9%, from US$270 billion at the end of March to US$275 billion, according to ETFGI's April 2023 Canadian ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.) 

 

  • ETFs industry in Canada gathered net inflows of $1.66 Bn in April.
  • YTD 2023 net inflows of $10.68 Bn are the fourth highest, after YTD net inflows of $16.14 Bn in 2021, YTD.
  • 10th month of consecutive net inflows.
  • $275 billion invested in the ETFs industry in Canada at the end of April. 
  • Assets have increased 10.1 % YTD in 2023, going from $250 Bn at the end of 2022, to $275 Bn.

 

“The S&P 500 was up 1.56 % in April and is up by 9.17% in the first 4 months of 2023. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 2.45% in April and are up 10.41% YTD in 2023. Switzerland (up 6.41%) and United Kingdom (up 5.28%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in April. Emerging markets decreased by 0.50% during April but are up 2.38% YTD in 2023. Turkey (down 4.79%) and Thailand (down 4.69%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in April.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in Canadian ETF assets as of the end of April 2023

ETFGI_ETF_Canada_Apr23

The ETF industry in Canadian had 1,054 ETFs, with 1,327 listings, assets of $275 Bn, from 41 providers on listed on 2 exchanges at the end of April.

During April, ETFs gathered net inflows of $1.66 Bn. Equity ETFs reported net outflows of $107 Mn during April, bringing YTD net inflows to $1.62 Bn, much lower than the $7.77 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Fixed income ETFs gathered net inflows of $679 Mn during April, bringing YTD net inflows to $2.55 Bn, higher than the $1.25 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $1.04 Bn over the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $6.43 Bn, higher than the $4.37 Bn in net inflows gathered YTD in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $2.67 Bn during April. Hamilton Canadian Bank Equal-Weight Index ETF (HEB CN) gathered $381.18 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets April 2023: Canada

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
Apr-23

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-23

NNA
($ Mn)
Apr-23

Hamilton Canadian Bank Equal-Weight Index ETF

HEB CN

                    382.48

        381.18

381.18

iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF

XSEM CN

                    493.41

        460.84

340.59

BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF

ZEA CN

                 5,505.12

     1,067.25

337.61

BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFL CN

                 2,126.68

        590.30

211.34

CI High Interest Savings ETF

CSAV CN

                 5,197.79

     1,299.69

169.27

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund

PSA CN

                 2,720.25

        (70.57)

156.40

Horizons High Interest Savings ETF

CASH CN

                 1,785.22

        727.07

130.04

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZIC CN

                 2,199.76

        228.44

110.35

BMO Money Market Fund

ZMMK CN

                    402.06

          58.35

99.24

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMU CN

                 2,113.79

        217.01

94.07

Horizon S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF - Acc

HXT CN

                 2,878.53

      (157.53)

86.42

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZUAG CN

                    237.67

        236.77

79.39

CI Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF

CHCL/B CN

                    144.55

        128.38

75.89

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

XBB CN

                 3,678.41

        (12.93)

68.41

NBI Sustainable Canadian Equity ETF

NSCE CN

                 1,308.91

        211.17

62.27

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF - USD Hdg

DANC CN

                    438.02

          31.17

58.35

High Interest Savings Account Fund

HISA CN

                 1,066.08

        268.91

55.70

Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF

HMAX CN

                    202.50

        210.01

54.01

BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEQ CN

                    664.75

          97.89

51.60

Desjardins Alt Long/short Global Equity Markets ETF - CAD Hdg

DAMG CN

                      46.88

          43.59

43.59

Investors have tended to invest in Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs during April.


