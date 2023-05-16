ETFGI Reports The ETF Industry In Canada Gathered Net Inflows Of US$1.66 Billion In April 2023

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs industry in Canada gathered net inflows of US$1.66 billion during April, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$10.68 billion. During the month, Canadian ETF assets increased by 1.9%, from US$270 billion at the end of March to US$275 billion, according to ETFGI's April 2023 Canadian ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

“The S&P 500 was up 1.56 % in April and is up by 9.17% in the first 4 months of 2023. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 2.45% in April and are up 10.41% YTD in 2023. Switzerland (up 6.41%) and United Kingdom (up 5.28%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in April. Emerging markets decreased by 0.50% during April but are up 2.38% YTD in 2023. Turkey (down 4.79%) and Thailand (down 4.69%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in April.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

The ETF industry in Canadian had 1,054 ETFs, with 1,327 listings, assets of $275 Bn, from 41 providers on listed on 2 exchanges at the end of April.

During April, ETFs gathered net inflows of $1.66 Bn. Equity ETFs reported net outflows of $107 Mn during April, bringing YTD net inflows to $1.62 Bn, much lower than the $7.77 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Fixed income ETFs gathered net inflows of $679 Mn during April, bringing YTD net inflows to $2.55 Bn, higher than the $1.25 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $1.04 Bn over the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $6.43 Bn, higher than the $4.37 Bn in net inflows gathered YTD in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $2.67 Bn during April. Hamilton Canadian Bank Equal-Weight Index ETF (HEB CN) gathered $381.18 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets April 2023: Canada

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Apr-23 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-23 NNA

($ Mn)

Apr-23 Hamilton Canadian Bank Equal-Weight Index ETF HEB CN 382.48 381.18 381.18 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM CN 493.41 460.84 340.59 BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF ZEA CN 5,505.12 1,067.25 337.61 BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF ZFL CN 2,126.68 590.30 211.34 CI High Interest Savings ETF CSAV CN 5,197.79 1,299.69 169.27 Purpose High Interest Savings Fund PSA CN 2,720.25 (70.57) 156.40 Horizons High Interest Savings ETF CASH CN 1,785.22 727.07 130.04 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF ZIC CN 2,199.76 228.44 110.35 BMO Money Market Fund ZMMK CN 402.06 58.35 99.24 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMU CN 2,113.79 217.01 94.07 Horizon S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF - Acc HXT CN 2,878.53 (157.53) 86.42 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZUAG CN 237.67 236.77 79.39 CI Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF CHCL/B CN 144.55 128.38 75.89 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB CN 3,678.41 (12.93) 68.41 NBI Sustainable Canadian Equity ETF NSCE CN 1,308.91 211.17 62.27 Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF - USD Hdg DANC CN 438.02 31.17 58.35 High Interest Savings Account Fund HISA CN 1,066.08 268.91 55.70 Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF HMAX CN 202.50 210.01 54.01 BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEQ CN 664.75 97.89 51.60 Desjardins Alt Long/short Global Equity Markets ETF - CAD Hdg DAMG CN 46.88 43.59 43.59

Investors have tended to invest in Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs during April.



