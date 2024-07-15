ETFGI Reports That The ETFs Industry In Japan Gathered 385.68 Million US Dollars In Net Inflows During June

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that the ETFs industry in Japan gathered US$385.68 million in net inflows during June. Assets invested in the ETFs industry in Japan are US$561.37 billion at the end of June 2024, according to ETFGI's June 2024 Japanese ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Net inflows of $385.68 Mn gathered in June.

YTD net inflows in 2024 of $5.77 Bn are ninth highest on record, while the highest recorded YTD net inflows are $44.95 Bn in 2020, followed by YTD net inflows of $39.08 Bn in 2018 and YTD net inflows of $28.56 Bn in 2017.

Assets of $561.37 Bn invested in ETFs industry in Japan at the end of June.

Assets increased 4.9% YTD in 2024, going from $535.00 Bn at end of 2023 to $561.37 Bn.

1 st month of net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index increased 3.59% in June and is up 15.29% YTD in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index decreased by 1.40% in June while it is up 4.60% YTD in 2024. France (down 7.88%) and Portugal (down 6.39%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in June. The emerging markets index increased by 2.97% during June and is up 8.09% YTD in 2024. Taiwan (up 10.09%) and South Africa (up 9.91%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in June.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Asset growth in the ETFs industry in Japan at the end of June





The ETFs industry in Japan had 335 products, with 357 listings, assets of $561.37 Bn, from 15 providers listed on 2 exchanges.

Equity ETFs reported net inflows of $927.90 Mn during June, bringing YTD net inflows to $4.64 Bn, higher than the $1.64 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Fixed income ETFs gathered net inflows of $180.57 Mn during June, bringing YTD net inflows to $974.14 Mn, lower than the $1.05 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Commodities ETFs reported net inflows of $56.28 Mn during June, bringing YTD net inflows to $366.82 Mn, higher than the $113.94 Mn in net inflows YTD in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $1.48 Bn during June. iFree ETF-TOPIX (1305 JP) gathered $228.89 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets June 2024: Japan

Name Ticker Assets

(US$ Mn)

Jun-24 NNA

(US$ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

(US$ Mn)

Jun-24 iFree ETF-TOPIX 1305 JP 67,516.51 (182.66) 228.89 iFree ETF-Nikkei 225 1320 JP 30,788.31 (291.26) 157.74 iShares Germany Government Bond JPY Hedged ETF - JPY Hdg 2857 JP 217.60 172.89 143.62 NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 High Dividend Yield Stock 50 Index Exchange Traded Fund 1489 JP 1,694.62 422.57 136.00 iShares Core Nikkei 225 ETF 1329 JP 8,549.07 (225.36) 97.31 NEXT FUNDS Nomura Shareholder Yield 70 Exchange Traded Fund 2529 JP 421.79 247.31 96.28 NEXT FUNDS Tokyo Stock Exchange REIT Index ETF 1343 JP 2,878.62 9.52 74.92 NEXT FUNDS International Bond FTSE WGBI ex Japan Yen-Hedged Exchange Traded Fund 2512 JP 1,015.82 407.15 63.87 NZAM ETF J-REIT Index - Acc 1595 JP 1,192.48 62.31 53.84 NEXT FUNDS Nikkei Semiconductor Stock Index ETF 200A JP 52.40 52.15 52.15 NEXT FUNDS TOPIX Banks Exchange Traded Fund 1615 JP 1,181.24 100.69 49.00 iFree ETF-Nikkei 225 Quarterly Dividend Type 2624 JP 260.01 1.88 45.44 NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 Double Inverse Index Exchange Traded Fund - Acc 1357 JP 789.51 130.32 38.95 Global X US Tech Top 20 ETF 2244 JP 328.87 256.49 38.19 NZAM ETF J-REIT Core Index 2527 JP 244.08 30.74 36.34 Rakuten ETF-Nikkei 225 Double Inverse Index - Acc 1459 JP 209.27 45.09 36.25 Simplex - Nikkei Average Bear Double Exchange Trade Fund - Acc 1360 JP 274.70 81.42 34.89 Global X Ultra Short-Term T-Bill ETF 133A JP 37.35 37.45 32.61 Daiwa ETF Japan Nikkei225 Double Inverse Index 1366 JP 89.51 36.05 30.12 Global X Semiconductor ETF 2243 JP 157.80 102.08 29.88



Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during June.