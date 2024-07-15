Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

ETFGI Reports That The ETFs Industry In Japan Gathered 385.68 Million US Dollars In Net Inflows During June

Date 15/07/2024

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that the ETFs industry in Japan gathered US$385.68 million in net inflows during June. Assets invested in the ETFs industry in Japan are US$561.37 billion at the end of June 2024, according to ETFGI's June 2024 Japanese ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Net inflows of $385.68 Mn gathered in June.
  • YTD net inflows in 2024 of $5.77 Bn are ninth highest on record, while the highest recorded YTD net inflows are $44.95 Bn in 2020, followed by YTD net inflows of $39.08 Bn in 2018 and YTD net inflows of $28.56 Bn in 2017.
  • Assets of $561.37 Bn invested in ETFs industry in Japan at the end of June.
  • Assets increased 4.9% YTD in 2024, going from $535.00 Bn at end of 2023 to $561.37 Bn.
  • 1st month of net inflows. 

 

“The S&P 500 index increased 3.59% in June and is up 15.29% YTD in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index decreased by 1.40% in June while it is up 4.60% YTD in 2024. France (down 7.88%) and Portugal (down 6.39%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in June. The emerging markets index increased by 2.97% during June and is up 8.09% YTD in 2024. Taiwan (up 10.09%) and South Africa (up 9.91%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in June.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Asset growth in the ETFs industry in Japan at the end of June

The ETFs industry in Japan had 335 products, with 357 listings, assets of $561.37 Bn, from 15 providers listed on 2 exchanges.

Equity ETFs reported net inflows of $927.90 Mn during June, bringing YTD net inflows to $4.64 Bn, higher than the $1.64 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Fixed income ETFs gathered net inflows of $180.57 Mn during June, bringing YTD net inflows to $974.14 Mn, lower than the $1.05 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Commodities ETFs reported net inflows of $56.28 Mn during June, bringing YTD net inflows to $366.82 Mn, higher than the $113.94 Mn in net inflows YTD in 2023.  

 

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $1.48 Bn during June. iFree ETF-TOPIX (1305 JP) gathered $228.89 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

 

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets June 2024: Japan

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
Jun-24

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-24

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Jun-24

iFree ETF-TOPIX

1305 JP

      67,516.51

               (182.66)

228.89

iFree ETF-Nikkei 225

1320 JP

      30,788.31

               (291.26)

157.74

iShares Germany Government Bond JPY Hedged ETF - JPY Hdg

2857 JP

          217.60

                172.89

143.62

NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 High Dividend Yield Stock 50 Index Exchange Traded Fund

1489 JP

       1,694.62

                422.57

136.00

iShares Core Nikkei 225 ETF

1329 JP

       8,549.07

               (225.36)

97.31

NEXT FUNDS Nomura Shareholder Yield 70 Exchange Traded Fund

2529 JP

          421.79

                247.31

96.28

NEXT FUNDS Tokyo Stock Exchange REIT Index ETF

1343 JP

       2,878.62

                    9.52

74.92

NEXT FUNDS International Bond FTSE WGBI ex Japan Yen-Hedged Exchange Traded Fund

2512 JP

       1,015.82

                407.15

63.87

NZAM ETF J-REIT Index - Acc

1595 JP

       1,192.48

                  62.31

53.84

NEXT FUNDS Nikkei Semiconductor Stock Index ETF

200A JP

            52.40

                  52.15

52.15

NEXT FUNDS TOPIX Banks Exchange Traded Fund

1615 JP

       1,181.24

                100.69

49.00

iFree ETF-Nikkei 225 Quarterly Dividend Type

2624 JP

          260.01

                    1.88

45.44

NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 Double Inverse Index Exchange Traded Fund - Acc

1357 JP

          789.51

                130.32

38.95

Global X US Tech Top 20 ETF

2244 JP

          328.87

                256.49

38.19

NZAM ETF J-REIT Core Index

2527 JP

          244.08

                  30.74

36.34

Rakuten ETF-Nikkei 225 Double Inverse Index - Acc

1459 JP

          209.27

                  45.09

36.25

Simplex - Nikkei Average Bear Double Exchange Trade Fund - Acc

1360 JP

          274.70

                  81.42

34.89

Global X Ultra Short-Term T-Bill ETF

133A JP

            37.35

                  37.45

32.61

Daiwa ETF Japan Nikkei225 Double Inverse Index

1366 JP

            89.51

                  36.05

30.12

Global X Semiconductor ETF

2243 JP

          157.80

                102.08

29.88

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during June.

