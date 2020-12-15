ETFGI Reports That The Assets Invested In And Net New Inflows For ETFs Listed In Canada Have Reached All-Time Records At The End Of November 2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs listed in Canada gathered net inflows of US$2.27 billion during November, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record level US$28.25 billion beating the prior record of US$20.93 Bn set at the end of 2019. Canadian ETF assets increased by 10.4%, from US$174.12 billion at the end of October to US$192.30 billion at the end of November, according to ETFGI's November 2020 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report that is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in Canada reached a new record of $192.30 Bn at the end of November.

Year to date net inflows of $28.25 Bn are a new record beating the prior record of $20.93 Bn for all of 2019.

“During November the S&P 500 gained 11%, vaccine and US election news boosting optimism which contributed to the best month since April. Developed markets outside the US, had a very strong month up 15.3%, all markets where up over 9%. The S&P Europe 350 had its best month ever. Global equities gained 12.8% in November with all 50 countries up for the month on positive prospects of overcoming Covid. This was the highest monthly return since the turn of the century. Emerging markets gained 8.9% during the month.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.



Growth in Canadian ETF and ETP assets as of the end of November 2020





The Canadian ETF industry had 850 ETFs, with 1,032 listings, assets of $192.30 Bn, from 39 providers listed on 2 exchanges at the end of November 2020.

Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $1.21 billion over November, bringing net inflows for the year to November 2020 to $13.67 billion, much higher than the $4.37 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted for the year to October 2019. Active ETFs/ETPs attracted net inflows of $489 million over the month, gathering net inflows for the year in Canada of $8.85 billion, lower than the $7.94 billion in net inflows active products had reported for the year to November 2019. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs had net inflows of $397 million during November, bringing net inflows for the year to November 2020 to $4.47 billion, lower than the $4.55 billion in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of November 2019.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $1.78 billion during November. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG CN) gathered $266.23 million alone.



Nov-20 BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZAG CN 4250.59 62.54 266.23 TD S&P 500 Index ETF TPU CN 728.86 420.77 136.97 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC CN 5357.68 351.46 135.96 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWP CN 799.03 113.44 108.67 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP CN 4874.00 259.11 107.78 iShares MSCI EAFE IMI Index Fund XEF CN 3144.81 297.96 93.11 iShares S&P 500 Index ETF XUS CN 2563.96 707.98 88.70 Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF BESG CN 183.47 82.51 86.75 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index Fund XFN CN 837.21 21.69 76.81 TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF TEC CN 420.09 322.20 73.55 CI First Asset Energy Giants Covered Call ETF (unhedged) NXF/B CN 79.15 71.42 72.75 BMO S&P 500 Index ETF ZSP CN 7138.56 786.90 71.19 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG CN 567.03 188.74 60.19 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF ZIC CN 1370.08 205.11 58.98 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI CN 610.04 128.29 58.07 Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF VFV CN 2753.50 384.03 56.99 CI First Asset Global Financial Sector ETF FSF CN 383.22 153.79 56.90 Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF VAB CN 2431.18 251.69 56.07 CIBC Active Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF CACB CN 518.04 314.41 55.33 Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF CAD-Hedged QUIG CN 505.83 249.59 55.27







