Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In The Global ETFs Industry Reached A New Record Of US$15.50 Trillion At The End Of February

Date 18/03/2025

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, reported today that assets invested in the Global ETFs industry reached a new record of US$15.50 trillion at the end of February, according to ETFGI's February 2025 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)

March 9th marked the 35th anniversary of the listing of the first ETF. The Toronto 35 Index Participation Units “TIPS” began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) on March 9, 1990. TIPs tracked the performance of the 35 largest stocks on the TSX. On March 6, 2000 the TIPs ETF and the TSE 100 Index Participation Fund merged and is now known as the S&P/TSE Index Participation Fund (ticker XIU).

Highlights

  • Assets invested in the ETFs industry globally reached a new record of $15.50 Tn at the end of February, beating the previous record of $15.45 Tn at the end of January 2025.
  • 35th anniversary of the ETFs industry was on March 9th.
  • Net inflows of $152.13 Bn during February.
  • YTD net inflows of $304.70 Bn are the highest on record, while the second highest recorded YTD net inflows were of $252.60 Bn in 2024 and the third highest recorded YTD net inflows are of $224.30 Bn in 2020.
  • 69th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index decreased by 1.30% in February bit is up by 1.44% YTD in 2025.  The developed markets excluding the US index increased by 1.31% in February and is up 6.08% YTD in 2025. Luxembourg (up 14.10%) and Spain (up 8.87%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in February. The emerging markets index decreased by 0.04% during February but is up 0.26% in 2025. Indonesia (down 15.94%) and Thailand (down 9.48%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in February”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEonGrowth in assets in the Global ETFs industry as of the end of February

ETFGI_ETFs_Global_Feb25

The Global ETFs industry has 13,630 products, with 27,015 listings, assets of $15.50 Tn, from 841 providers on 81 exchanges in 63 countries at the end of February.

During February, ETFs gathered net inflows of $152.13 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $59.96 Bn, bringing YTD net inflows to $125.29 Bn, lower than the $140.22 Bn in net inflows YTD point in 2024. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $35.47 Bn during February, bringing net inflows YTD to $65.57 Bn, higher than the $45.03 Bn in net inflows fixed YTD in 2024. Commodities ETFs reported net inflows of $10.75 Bn during February, bringing YTD net inflows to $12.47 Bn, much higher than the $7.34 Bn in net outflows YTD in 2024. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $51.72 Bn during the month, gathering net inflows for the year of $103.69 Bn, much higher than the $46.40 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2024.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $61.67 Bn during February. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY US) gathered $8.67 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets February 2025: Global

Name

 

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
Feb-25

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-25

NNA
($ Mn)
Feb-25

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

 

SPY US

    624,480.35

          (10,749.43)

          8,666.13

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

 

VOO US

    620,570.99

            27,654.71

          7,269.81

AMUNDI MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF - USD

 

MWOF GY

      10,968.85

             7,335.15

          6,936.57

Invesco QQQ Trust

 

QQQ US

    321,465.99

             4,578.06

          3,874.77

SPDR Gold Shares

 

GLD US

      82,394.16

             3,107.54

          3,768.57

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

 

SGOV US

      35,509.93

             5,649.40

          3,465.18

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

 

TLH US

       9,809.84

             2,616.27

          2,385.56

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

 

AGG US

    125,526.91

             2,826.71

          2,312.44

iShares S&P 100 ETF

 

OEF US

      17,248.46

             2,435.82

          2,248.07

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

 

VTI US

    464,305.20

             6,255.30

          2,070.45

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

 

IVE US

      38,001.13

             1,922.92

          2,063.37

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

 

BND US

    127,251.30

             3,344.55

          2,012.21

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

 

JAAA US

      21,881.12

             5,200.56

          2,008.14

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

 

IEMG US

      81,266.28

             1,942.71

          1,942.71

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

 

JPST US

      30,877.11

             2,671.77

          1,917.34

iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF

 

HIMU US

       1,826.92

             1,814.09

          1,814.09

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

 

DIA US

      39,217.30

               (340.05)

          1,809.10

iShares Gold Trust

 

IAU US

      37,476.62

             1,736.80

          1,801.06

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

 

KWEB US

       8,014.62

             1,818.40

          1,787.15

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF

 

VXUS US

      80,642.37

             1,680.16

          1,520.49

https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon

 

 

 

 

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.80 Bn over February. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Natural Gas (KOLD US) gathered $535.25 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets February 2025: Global

Name

 

Ticker

Asset
($ Mn)
Feb-25

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-25

NNA
($ Mn)
Feb-25

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Natural Gas

 

KOLD US

          684.44

                546.07

             535.25

WisdomTree Physical Silver

 

PHAG LN

       1,930.07

                474.10

             350.80

iShares Physical Silver ETC

 

SSLN LN

       1,354.69

                290.50

             205.39

Hana Securities Hana CD Interest Rate Investment ETN 26

 

700026 KS

          671.74

                141.42

             141.42

Japan Physical Gold ETF

 

1540 JP

       3,874.69

                196.91

             139.18

iShares Ethereum Trust

 

ETHA US

       2,860.91

                749.28

             137.25

CoinShares Physical Bitcoin

 

BITC SW

       1,271.08

                154.11

              75.37

Fidelity Ethereum Fund

 

FETH US

          975.44

                 (90.79)

              72.87

Global X Physical Gold

 

GOLD AU

       2,426.69

                  92.16

              69.60

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil

 

BRNT LN

          311.57

               (253.72)

              68.34

 

https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon


Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs during February.

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg