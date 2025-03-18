ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In The Global ETFs Industry Reached A New Record Of US$15.50 Trillion At The End Of February

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, reported today that assets invested in the Global ETFs industry reached a new record of US$15.50 trillion at the end of February, according to ETFGI's February 2025 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)

March 9th marked the 35th anniversary of the listing of the first ETF. The Toronto 35 Index Participation Units “TIPS” began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) on March 9, 1990. TIPs tracked the performance of the 35 largest stocks on the TSX. On March 6, 2000 the TIPs ETF and the TSE 100 Index Participation Fund merged and is now known as the S&P/TSE Index Participation Fund (ticker XIU).

Highlights

Assets invested in the ETFs industry globally reached a new record of $15.50 Tn at the end of February, beating the previous record of $15.45 Tn at the end of January 2025.

35 th anniversary of the ETFs industry was on March 9 th .

Net inflows of $152.13 Bn during February.

YTD net inflows of $304.70 Bn are the highest on record, while the second highest recorded YTD net inflows were of $252.60 Bn in 2024 and the third highest recorded YTD net inflows are of $224.30 Bn in 2020.

69 th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index decreased by 1.30% in February bit is up by 1.44% YTD in 2025. The developed markets excluding the US index increased by 1.31% in February and is up 6.08% YTD in 2025. Luxembourg (up 14.10%) and Spain (up 8.87%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in February. The emerging markets index decreased by 0.04% during February but is up 0.26% in 2025. Indonesia (down 15.94%) and Thailand (down 9.48%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in February”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in assets in the Global ETFs industry as of the end of February





The Global ETFs industry has 13,630 products, with 27,015 listings, assets of $15.50 Tn, from 841 providers on 81 exchanges in 63 countries at the end of February.

During February, ETFs gathered net inflows of $152.13 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $59.96 Bn, bringing YTD net inflows to $125.29 Bn, lower than the $140.22 Bn in net inflows YTD point in 2024. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $35.47 Bn during February, bringing net inflows YTD to $65.57 Bn, higher than the $45.03 Bn in net inflows fixed YTD in 2024. Commodities ETFs reported net inflows of $10.75 Bn during February, bringing YTD net inflows to $12.47 Bn, much higher than the $7.34 Bn in net outflows YTD in 2024. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $51.72 Bn during the month, gathering net inflows for the year of $103.69 Bn, much higher than the $46.40 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2024.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $61.67 Bn during February. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY US) gathered $8.67 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets February 2025: Global

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Feb-25 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-25 NNA

($ Mn)

Feb-25 SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY US 624,480.35 (10,749.43) 8,666.13 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO US 620,570.99 27,654.71 7,269.81 AMUNDI MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF - USD MWOF GY 10,968.85 7,335.15 6,936.57 Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ US 321,465.99 4,578.06 3,874.77 SPDR Gold Shares GLD US 82,394.16 3,107.54 3,768.57 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF SGOV US 35,509.93 5,649.40 3,465.18 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF TLH US 9,809.84 2,616.27 2,385.56 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF AGG US 125,526.91 2,826.71 2,312.44 iShares S&P 100 ETF OEF US 17,248.46 2,435.82 2,248.07 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI US 464,305.20 6,255.30 2,070.45 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF IVE US 38,001.13 1,922.92 2,063.37 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF BND US 127,251.30 3,344.55 2,012.21 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF JAAA US 21,881.12 5,200.56 2,008.14 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF IEMG US 81,266.28 1,942.71 1,942.71 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF JPST US 30,877.11 2,671.77 1,917.34 iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF HIMU US 1,826.92 1,814.09 1,814.09 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF DIA US 39,217.30 (340.05) 1,809.10 iShares Gold Trust IAU US 37,476.62 1,736.80 1,801.06 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF KWEB US 8,014.62 1,818.40 1,787.15 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF VXUS US 80,642.37 1,680.16 1,520.49

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.80 Bn over February. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Natural Gas (KOLD US) gathered $535.25 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets February 2025: Global

Name Ticker Asset

($ Mn)

Feb-25 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-25 NNA

($ Mn)

Feb-25 ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Natural Gas KOLD US 684.44 546.07 535.25 WisdomTree Physical Silver PHAG LN 1,930.07 474.10 350.80 iShares Physical Silver ETC SSLN LN 1,354.69 290.50 205.39 Hana Securities Hana CD Interest Rate Investment ETN 26 700026 KS 671.74 141.42 141.42 Japan Physical Gold ETF 1540 JP 3,874.69 196.91 139.18 iShares Ethereum Trust ETHA US 2,860.91 749.28 137.25 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin BITC SW 1,271.08 154.11 75.37 Fidelity Ethereum Fund FETH US 975.44 (90.79) 72.87 Global X Physical Gold GOLD AU 2,426.69 92.16 69.60 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil BRNT LN 311.57 (253.72) 68.34



Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs during February.