ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In The Global ETFs Industry Reached A New Record High Of US$13.61 Trillion At The End Of July

Date 15/08/2024

ETFGI, a prominent independent research and consultancy firm specializing in providing subscription research on trends in the global ETFs industry, reported today that assets invested in the global ETFs industry reached a new record high of US$13.61 trillion at the end of July. During July, the global ETFs industry gathered US$216.64 billion in net inflows, bringing year to date net inflows to US$947.00 billion, according to ETFGI's July 2024 global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)
 
Highlights

  • Assets invested in the global ETFs industry reached a record of $13.61 Tn at the end of July beating the previous record of $13.14 Tn at the end of June 2024.
  • Net inflows of $216.64 Bn gathered during July.
  • YTD net inflows of $947.00 Bn are the highest on record, while the second highest recorded YTD net inflows was $739.11 Bn in 2021 and the third highest recorded YTD net inflows of $504.76 Bn in 2022.
  • 62nd month of consecutive net inflows.

 
“The S&P 500 index increased by 1.22% in July and is up 16.70% YTD in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index increased by 3.37% in July and is up 8.12% YTD in 2024. Ireland (up 6.48%) and Belgium (up 6.42%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in July. The Emerging markets index increased by 0.57% during July and is up 8.70% YTD in 2024.Greece (up 6.93%) and United Arab Emirates (up 6.18%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in July”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Asset growth in the Global ETFs industry as of the end of July

The Global ETFs industry had 12,565 products with 25,135 listings, assets of $13.61 Tn, from 757 providers listed on 81 exchanges in 63 countries at the end of July.

During July, ETFs gathered net inflows of $216.64 Bn. Equity ETFs reported net inflows of $114.74 Bn during July, bringing YTD net inflows to $525.07 Bn, much higher than the $213.18 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Fixed income ETFs gathered net inflows of $46.41 Bn during July, bringing YTD net inflows to $184.50 Bn, higher than the $167.41 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Commodities ETFs reported net inflows of $3.19 Bn during July, bringing YTD net outflows to $2.93 Bn, less than the $4.74 Bn in net outflows YTD in 2023. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $35.92 Bn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $189.96 Bn, higher than the $86.12 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $88.56 Bn during July. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered $12.35 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows July 2024: Global

ETFGI_ETFs_Global_15Aug24

Name

 

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
Jul-24

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-24

NNA
($ Mn)
Jul-24

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

 

VOO US

488,297.01

53,089.59

12,354.85

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

 

SPY US

553,451.16

(6,203.97)

9,938.55

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

 

IWM US

73,968.86

(303.28)

7,867.66

Grayscale Ethereum Trust

 

ETHE US

6,627.51

7,111.97

7,111.97

Huatai-Pinebridge CSI 300 ETF

 

510300 CH

36,558.64

17,887.14

7,056.56

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

 

IVV US

497,794.81

37,420.09

6,959.72

E Fund CSI 300 ETF

 

510310 CH

24,158.82

16,921.56

4,763.51

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

 

VTI US

416,014.53

18,405.45

4,004.24

China AMC CSI 300 Index ETF

 

510330 CH

17,076.39

11,335.89

3,265.40

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

 

RSP US

59,698.84

5,769.39

3,243.48

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

 

USHY US

16,330.85

4,006.48

2,903.91

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

 

SOXL US

11,755.32

(772.40)

2,773.00

Harvest CSI 300 Index ETF - Acc

 

159919 CH

17,181.89

11,047.45

2,714.35

iShares Bitcoin Trust

 

IBIT US

22,582.84

20,041.21

2,303.47

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

 

TLT US

57,181.79

7,477.53

2,223.67

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

 

AGG US

113,979.96

12,429.98

2,005.60

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

 

BND US

111,361.09

6,750.60

1,875.99

Invesco QQQ Trust

 

QQQ US

276,614.11

19,001.11

1,752.32

Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF

 

QQQM US

29,293.91

8,409.50

1,723.21

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

 

XLF US

43,230.90

3,310.26

1,718.28

 

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $5.70 Bn over July.
Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - Acc (XGDU LN) gathered $1.36 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

 

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows July 2024: Global

Name

 

Ticker

Asset
($ Mn)
Jul-24

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-24

NNA
($ Mn)
Jul-24

Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - Acc

 

XGDU LN

4,953.87

1,211.16

1,363.59

SPDR Gold Shares

 

GLD US

65,976.75

(1,776.95)

1,326.87

iShares Silver Trust

 

SLV US

13,206.42

777.68

725.84

Invesco Physical Gold ETC - Acc

 

SGLD LN

16,601.56

(642.72)

671.43

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Natural Gas

 

BOIL US

597.73

346.07

402.97

SMO Physical Gold ETC

 

BARS LN

384.24

377.80

284.60

iShares Gold Trust

 

IAU US

29,772.73

(1,101.68)

257.85

United States Natural Gas Fund LP

 

UNG US

754.80

(32.99)

255.78

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

 

GLDM US

7,918.49

407.71

218.97

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc

 

GOLD FP

4,985.27

279.15

187.71

 

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs during July and YTD.

