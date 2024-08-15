ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In The Global ETFs Industry Reached A New Record High Of US$13.61 Trillion At The End Of July

ETFGI, a prominent independent research and consultancy firm specializing in providing subscription research on trends in the global ETFs industry, reported today that assets invested in the global ETFs industry reached a new record high of US$13.61 trillion at the end of July. During July, the global ETFs industry gathered US$216.64 billion in net inflows, bringing year to date net inflows to US$947.00 billion, according to ETFGI's July 2024 global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)



Highlights

Assets invested in the global ETFs industry reached a record of $13.61 Tn at the end of July beating the previous record of $13.14 Tn at the end of June 2024.

Net inflows of $216.64 Bn gathered during July.

YTD net inflows of $947.00 Bn are the highest on record, while the second highest recorded YTD net inflows was $739.11 Bn in 2021 and the third highest recorded YTD net inflows of $504.76 Bn in 2022.

62nd month of consecutive net inflows.



“The S&P 500 index increased by 1.22% in July and is up 16.70% YTD in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index increased by 3.37% in July and is up 8.12% YTD in 2024. Ireland (up 6.48%) and Belgium (up 6.42%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in July. The Emerging markets index increased by 0.57% during July and is up 8.70% YTD in 2024.Greece (up 6.93%) and United Arab Emirates (up 6.18%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in July”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Asset growth in the Global ETFs industry as of the end of July

The Global ETFs industry had 12,565 products with 25,135 listings, assets of $13.61 Tn, from 757 providers listed on 81 exchanges in 63 countries at the end of July.

During July, ETFs gathered net inflows of $216.64 Bn. Equity ETFs reported net inflows of $114.74 Bn during July, bringing YTD net inflows to $525.07 Bn, much higher than the $213.18 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Fixed income ETFs gathered net inflows of $46.41 Bn during July, bringing YTD net inflows to $184.50 Bn, higher than the $167.41 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Commodities ETFs reported net inflows of $3.19 Bn during July, bringing YTD net outflows to $2.93 Bn, less than the $4.74 Bn in net outflows YTD in 2023. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $35.92 Bn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $189.96 Bn, higher than the $86.12 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $88.56 Bn during July. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered $12.35 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows July 2024: Global





Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Jul-24 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

($ Mn)

Jul-24 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO US 488,297.01 53,089.59 12,354.85 SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY US 553,451.16 (6,203.97) 9,938.55 iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM US 73,968.86 (303.28) 7,867.66 Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETHE US 6,627.51 7,111.97 7,111.97 Huatai-Pinebridge CSI 300 ETF 510300 CH 36,558.64 17,887.14 7,056.56 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV US 497,794.81 37,420.09 6,959.72 E Fund CSI 300 ETF 510310 CH 24,158.82 16,921.56 4,763.51 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI US 416,014.53 18,405.45 4,004.24 China AMC CSI 300 Index ETF 510330 CH 17,076.39 11,335.89 3,265.40 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP US 59,698.84 5,769.39 3,243.48 iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF USHY US 16,330.85 4,006.48 2,903.91 Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares SOXL US 11,755.32 (772.40) 2,773.00 Harvest CSI 300 Index ETF - Acc 159919 CH 17,181.89 11,047.45 2,714.35 iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT US 22,582.84 20,041.21 2,303.47 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT US 57,181.79 7,477.53 2,223.67 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF AGG US 113,979.96 12,429.98 2,005.60 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF BND US 111,361.09 6,750.60 1,875.99 Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ US 276,614.11 19,001.11 1,752.32 Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF QQQM US 29,293.91 8,409.50 1,723.21 Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF US 43,230.90 3,310.26 1,718.28

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $5.70 Bn over July.

Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - Acc (XGDU LN) gathered $1.36 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows July 2024: Global

Name Ticker Asset

($ Mn)

Jul-24 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

($ Mn)

Jul-24 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - Acc XGDU LN 4,953.87 1,211.16 1,363.59 SPDR Gold Shares GLD US 65,976.75 (1,776.95) 1,326.87 iShares Silver Trust SLV US 13,206.42 777.68 725.84 Invesco Physical Gold ETC - Acc SGLD LN 16,601.56 (642.72) 671.43 ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Natural Gas BOIL US 597.73 346.07 402.97 SMO Physical Gold ETC BARS LN 384.24 377.80 284.60 iShares Gold Trust IAU US 29,772.73 (1,101.68) 257.85 United States Natural Gas Fund LP UNG US 754.80 (32.99) 255.78 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust GLDM US 7,918.49 407.71 218.97 AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc GOLD FP 4,985.27 279.15 187.71



Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs during July and YTD.