ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In The Global ETFs Industry Reached A New Record High Of US$13.61 Trillion At The End Of July

ETFGI, a prominent independent research and consultancy firm specializing in providing subscription research on trends in the global ETFs industry, reported today that assets invested in the global ETFs industry reached a new record high of US$13.61 trillion at the end of July. During July, the global ETFs industry gathered US$216.64 billion in net inflows, bringing year to date net inflows to US$947.00 billion, according to ETFGI's July 2024 global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)
Highlights
- Assets invested in the global ETFs industry reached a record of $13.61 Tn at the end of July beating the previous record of $13.14 Tn at the end of June 2024.
- Net inflows of $216.64 Bn gathered during July.
- YTD net inflows of $947.00 Bn are the highest on record, while the second highest recorded YTD net inflows was $739.11 Bn in 2021 and the third highest recorded YTD net inflows of $504.76 Bn in 2022.
- 62nd month of consecutive net inflows.
“The S&P 500 index increased by 1.22% in July and is up 16.70% YTD in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index increased by 3.37% in July and is up 8.12% YTD in 2024. Ireland (up 6.48%) and Belgium (up 6.42%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in July. The Emerging markets index increased by 0.57% during July and is up 8.70% YTD in 2024.Greece (up 6.93%) and United Arab Emirates (up 6.18%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in July”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.
Asset growth in the Global ETFs industry as of the end of July
The Global ETFs industry had 12,565 products with 25,135 listings, assets of $13.61 Tn, from 757 providers listed on 81 exchanges in 63 countries at the end of July.
During July, ETFs gathered net inflows of $216.64 Bn. Equity ETFs reported net inflows of $114.74 Bn during July, bringing YTD net inflows to $525.07 Bn, much higher than the $213.18 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Fixed income ETFs gathered net inflows of $46.41 Bn during July, bringing YTD net inflows to $184.50 Bn, higher than the $167.41 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Commodities ETFs reported net inflows of $3.19 Bn during July, bringing YTD net outflows to $2.93 Bn, less than the $4.74 Bn in net outflows YTD in 2023. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $35.92 Bn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $189.96 Bn, higher than the $86.12 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $88.56 Bn during July. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered $12.35 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.
Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows July 2024: Global
|
Name
|
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
|
|
VOO US
|
488,297.01
|
53,089.59
|
12,354.85
|
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
|
|
SPY US
|
553,451.16
|
(6,203.97)
|
9,938.55
|
iShares Russell 2000 ETF
|
|
IWM US
|
73,968.86
|
(303.28)
|
7,867.66
|
Grayscale Ethereum Trust
|
|
ETHE US
|
6,627.51
|
7,111.97
|
7,111.97
|
Huatai-Pinebridge CSI 300 ETF
|
|
510300 CH
|
36,558.64
|
17,887.14
|
7,056.56
|
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
|
|
IVV US
|
497,794.81
|
37,420.09
|
6,959.72
|
E Fund CSI 300 ETF
|
|
510310 CH
|
24,158.82
|
16,921.56
|
4,763.51
|
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
|
|
VTI US
|
416,014.53
|
18,405.45
|
4,004.24
|
China AMC CSI 300 Index ETF
|
|
510330 CH
|
17,076.39
|
11,335.89
|
3,265.40
|
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
|
|
RSP US
|
59,698.84
|
5,769.39
|
3,243.48
|
iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
|
|
USHY US
|
16,330.85
|
4,006.48
|
2,903.91
|
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
|
|
SOXL US
|
11,755.32
|
(772.40)
|
2,773.00
|
Harvest CSI 300 Index ETF - Acc
|
|
159919 CH
|
17,181.89
|
11,047.45
|
2,714.35
|
iShares Bitcoin Trust
|
|
IBIT US
|
22,582.84
|
20,041.21
|
2,303.47
|
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
|
|
TLT US
|
57,181.79
|
7,477.53
|
2,223.67
|
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
|
|
AGG US
|
113,979.96
|
12,429.98
|
2,005.60
|
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
|
|
BND US
|
111,361.09
|
6,750.60
|
1,875.99
|
Invesco QQQ Trust
|
|
QQQ US
|
276,614.11
|
19,001.11
|
1,752.32
|
Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF
|
|
QQQM US
|
29,293.91
|
8,409.50
|
1,723.21
|
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund
|
|
XLF US
|
43,230.90
|
3,310.26
|
1,718.28
The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $5.70 Bn over July.
Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - Acc (XGDU LN) gathered $1.36 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.
Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows July 2024: Global
|
Name
|
|
Ticker
|
Asset
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
|
XGDU LN
|
4,953.87
|
1,211.16
|
1,363.59
|
SPDR Gold Shares
|
|
GLD US
|
65,976.75
|
(1,776.95)
|
1,326.87
|
iShares Silver Trust
|
|
SLV US
|
13,206.42
|
777.68
|
725.84
|
Invesco Physical Gold ETC - Acc
|
|
SGLD LN
|
16,601.56
|
(642.72)
|
671.43
|
ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Natural Gas
|
|
BOIL US
|
597.73
|
346.07
|
402.97
|
SMO Physical Gold ETC
|
|
BARS LN
|
384.24
|
377.80
|
284.60
|
iShares Gold Trust
|
|
IAU US
|
29,772.73
|
(1,101.68)
|
257.85
|
United States Natural Gas Fund LP
|
|
UNG US
|
754.80
|
(32.99)
|
255.78
|
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
|
|
GLDM US
|
7,918.49
|
407.71
|
218.97
|
AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc
|
|
GOLD FP
|
4,985.27
|
279.15
|
187.71
Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs during July and YTD.