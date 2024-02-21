ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In The Global ETFs Industry Reached A New Milestone Of US$11.73 Trillion At The End Of January

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in the Global ETFs industry reached a new milestone of US$11.73 trillion at the end of January. The global ETFs industry gathered US$136.80 billion in net inflows in January. During the month, assets invested in the global ETFs industry increased by 0.8%, from US$11.63 trillion at the end of December to US$11.73 trillion, according to ETFGI's January 2024 global ETFs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)

Highlights

Assets invested in the global ETFs industry reached a new milestone of $11.73 Tn at the end of January beating the previous record of $11.63 Tn set at the end of December 2023.

Net inflows of $136.80 Bn during January.

January net inflows of $136.80 Bn are the highest on record, while the second highest recorded January net inflows was of $105.59 Bn in 2018 and the third highest was $85.28 Bn in 2021.

56 th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 increased by 1.68% in January. Developed markets excluding the US decreased by 0.31% in January. Hong Kong (down 9.80%) and Korea (down 9.69%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in January. Emerging markets decreased by 3.46% during January. China (down 11.18%) and Chile (down 9.68%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in January,” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.





The Global ETFs industry had 11,975 products, with 24,041 listings, assets of $11.73 Tn, from 732 providers listed on 81 exchanges in 63 countries at the end of January.

During January, the ETFs industry gathered net inflows of $136.80 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $60.92 Bn during January, higher than the $21.81 Bn in net inflows in January 2023. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $30.20 Bn during January, higher than the $26.79 Bn in net inflows in January 2023. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $3.60 Bn during January, higher than the $305 Mn in net outflows in January 2023. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $24.71 Bn during the month, higher than the $10.69 Bn in net inflows in January 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $99.56 Bn during January. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC US) gathered $20.52 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows January 2024: Global

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Jan-24 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

($ Mn)

Jan-24 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC US 20,708.06 20,519.16 20,519.16 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV US 414,144.37 11,980.06 11,980.06 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO US 388,654.25 9,842.92 9,842.92 Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ US 241,543.34 7,116.59 7,116.59 E Fund CSI 300 ETF 510310 CH 11,778.84 5,577.11 5,577.11 Harvest CSI 300 Index ETF - Acc 159919 CH 9,748.74 4,296.19 4,296.19 Huatai-Pinebridge CSI 300 ETF 510300 CH 21,224.85 4,288.28 4,288.28 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF IVE US 31,005.20 3,521.80 3,521.80 China AMC CSI 300 Index ETF 510330 CH 8,386.26 3,447.62 3,447.62 iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF LQD US 35,071.60 3,246.54 3,246.54 iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc CSSPX SW 75,956.98 3,013.81 3,013.81 Blackrock US Equity Factor Rotation ETF DYNF US 2,860.89 2,857.32 2,857.32 iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT US 2,836.69 2,800.04 2,800.04 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI US 351,708.09 2,722.90 2,722.90 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF IUSB US 26,347.89 2,579.88 2,579.88 China AMC China 50 ETF 510050 CH 13,512.97 2,552.47 2,552.47 Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund FBTC US 2,535.43 2,503.89 2,503.89 VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF 1GOV AU 2,495.45 2,494.11 2,494.11 Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF QQQM US 21,025.25 2,121.77 2,121.77 iShares Core € Corp Bond UCITS ETF IEBC LN 19,440.06 2,079.63 2,079.63

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $816.17 Mn over January. AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc (GOLD FP) gathered $289.06 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows January 2024: Global

Name Ticker NNA

($ Mn)

Jan-24 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

($ Mn)

Jan-24 AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc GOLD FP 4,205.30 289.06 289.06 WisdomTree Copper - Acc COPA LN 1,410.55 125.34 125.34 NH QV KIS CD Interest Rate Investment ETN 82 550082 KS 386.40 77.28 77.28 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold - Acc WGLD LN 631.06 56.80 56.80 MAX S&P 500 4X Leveraged ETN XXXX US 89.87 50.25 50.25 SG ETC FTSE MIB -3x Daily Short Collateralized - Acc MIB3S IM 5.69 47.61 47.61 Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP - Acc TSL3 LN 137.48 45.96 45.96 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust GLDM US 6,378.49 44.02 44.02 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - Acc CRUD LN 813.78 39.99 39.99 MicroSectors FANG+ ETNs FNGS US 234.16 39.88 39.88



