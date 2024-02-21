Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg

ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In The Global ETFs Industry Reached A New Milestone Of US$11.73 Trillion At The End Of January

Date 21/02/2024

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in the Global ETFs industry reached a new milestone of US$11.73 trillion at the end of January.  The global ETFs industry gathered US$136.80 billion in net inflows in January. During the month, assets invested in the global ETFs industry increased by 0.8%, from US$11.63 trillion at the end of December to US$11.73 trillion, according to ETFGI's January 2024 global ETFs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)

Highlights

  • Assets invested in the global ETFs industry reached a new milestone of $11.73 Tn at the end of January beating the previous record of $11.63 Tn set at the end of December 2023.
  • Net inflows of $136.80 Bn during January.
  • January net inflows of $136.80 Bn are the highest on record, while the second highest recorded January net inflows was of $105.59 Bn in 2018 and the third highest was $85.28 Bn in 2021.
  • 56th month of consecutive net inflows.

 

“The S&P 500 increased by 1.68% in January. Developed markets excluding the US decreased by 0.31% in January. Hong Kong (down 9.80%) and Korea (down 9.69%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in January. Emerging markets decreased by 3.46% during January. China (down 11.18%) and Chile (down 9.68%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in January,” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

ETFGI_ETFs_Global_Jan24

The Global ETFs industry had 11,975 products, with 24,041 listings, assets of $11.73 Tn, from 732 providers listed on 81 exchanges in 63 countries at the end of January.

During January, the ETFs industry gathered net inflows of $136.80 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $60.92 Bn during January, higher than the $21.81 Bn in net inflows in January 2023. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $30.20 Bn during January, higher than the $26.79 Bn in net inflows in January 2023. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $3.60 Bn during January, higher than the $305 Mn in net outflows in January 2023. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $24.71 Bn during the month, higher than the $10.69 Bn in net inflows in January 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $99.56 Bn during January. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC US) gathered $20.52 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows January 2024: Global

Name

 

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
Jan-24

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-24

NNA
($ Mn)
Jan-24

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

 

GBTC US

20,708.06

20,519.16

20,519.16

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

 

IVV US

414,144.37

11,980.06

11,980.06

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

 

VOO US

388,654.25

9,842.92

9,842.92

Invesco QQQ Trust

 

QQQ US

241,543.34

7,116.59

7,116.59

E Fund CSI 300 ETF

 

510310 CH

11,778.84

5,577.11

5,577.11

Harvest CSI 300 Index ETF - Acc

 

159919 CH

9,748.74

4,296.19

4,296.19

Huatai-Pinebridge CSI 300 ETF

 

510300 CH

21,224.85

4,288.28

4,288.28

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

 

IVE US

31,005.20

3,521.80

3,521.80

China AMC CSI 300 Index ETF

 

510330 CH

8,386.26

3,447.62

3,447.62

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

 

LQD US

35,071.60

3,246.54

3,246.54

iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc

 

CSSPX SW

75,956.98

3,013.81

3,013.81

Blackrock US Equity Factor Rotation ETF

 

DYNF US

2,860.89

2,857.32

2,857.32

iShares Bitcoin Trust

 

IBIT US

2,836.69

2,800.04

2,800.04

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

 

VTI US

351,708.09

2,722.90

2,722.90

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

 

IUSB US

26,347.89

2,579.88

2,579.88

China AMC China 50 ETF

 

510050 CH

13,512.97

2,552.47

2,552.47

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

 

FBTC US

2,535.43

2,503.89

2,503.89

VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF

 

1GOV AU

2,495.45

2,494.11

2,494.11

Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF

 

QQQM US

21,025.25

2,121.77

2,121.77

iShares Core € Corp Bond UCITS ETF

 

IEBC LN

19,440.06

2,079.63

2,079.63

https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon

 

 

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $816.17 Mn over January. AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc (GOLD FP) gathered $289.06 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows January 2024: Global

Name

 

Ticker

NNA
($ Mn)
Jan-24

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-24

NNA
($ Mn)
Jan-24

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc

 

GOLD FP

4,205.30

289.06

289.06

WisdomTree Copper - Acc

 

COPA LN

1,410.55

125.34

125.34

NH QV KIS CD Interest Rate Investment ETN 82

 

550082 KS

386.40

77.28

77.28

WisdomTree Core Physical Gold - Acc

 

WGLD LN

631.06

56.80

56.80

MAX S&P 500 4X Leveraged ETN

 

XXXX US

89.87

50.25

50.25

SG ETC FTSE MIB -3x Daily Short Collateralized - Acc

 

MIB3S IM

5.69

47.61

47.61

Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP - Acc

 

TSL3 LN

137.48

45.96

45.96

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

 

GLDM US

6,378.49

44.02

44.02

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - Acc

 

CRUD LN

813.78

39.99

39.99

MicroSectors FANG+ ETNs

 

FNGS US

234.16

39.88

39.88

 

https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon


Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs during January.

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg