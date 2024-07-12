ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In The ETFs Industry In The United States Reached A New Record High Of 9.18 Trillion US Dollars At The End Of June

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reports that assets invested the ETFs industry in the United States reached a new record high of US$9.18 trillion at the end of June. During June the ETFs industry in the United States gathered net inflows of US$82.84 billion, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$440.41 billion, according to ETFGI's June 2024 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets invested in the ETFs industry in the United States reached a new record high of US$9.18 trillion at the end of June beating the previous record of $9.00 Tn at the end of May 2024.

Assets have increased 13.1% YTD in 2024, going from $8.11 Tn at end of 2023 to $9.18 Tn.

Net inflows of $82.24 Bn gathered during June 2024.

YTD net inflows of $440.41 Bn are the second highest on record, the highest recorded YTD net inflows were $472.20 Bn in 2021 and the third highest YTD net inflows were $307.50 Bn in 2022.

26 th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index increased 3.59% in June and is up 15.29% YTD in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index decreased by 1.40% in June while it is up 4.60% YTD in 2024. France (down 7.88%) and Portugal (down 6.39%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in June. The emerging markets index increased by 2.97% during June and is up 8.09% YTD in 2024. Taiwan (up 10.09%) and South Africa (up 9.91%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in June,” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Asset Growth in the ETFs industry in the United States as of the end of June





The ETFs industry in the United States had 3,586 products, assets of $9.18 Tn, from 332 providers listed on 3 exchanges at the end of June.

During June, the ETFs industry gathered net inflows of $82.24 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $42.99 Bn during June, bringing YTD net inflows to $203.18 Bn, much higher than the $83.50 Bn in YTD net inflows in 2023. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $17.20 Bn during June, bringing YTD net inflows in 2024 to $75.22 Bn, lower than the $89.78 Bn in net inflows YTD 2023. Commodities ETFs reported net outflows of $18.85 Mn during June, bringing YTD net outflows to $5.19 Bn, greater than the $975.43 Mn in net outflows YTD in 2023. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $23.97 Bn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $132.68 Bn, much higher than the $52.59 Bn in YTD net inflows in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $50.87 Bn during June. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV US) gathered $13.56 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.



Top 20 ETFs by net new assets June 2024: US

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Jun-24 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

($ Mn)

Jun-24 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV US 484,879.09 30,460.37 13,555.23 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT US 53,173.94 5,253.86 4,832.69 Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ US 288,022.09 17,248.79 4,287.82 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF IVW US 52,740.04 7,015.63 3,918.80 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF EFG US 14,631.77 3,321.63 2,732.37 iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF LQD US 30,837.82 60.14 2,541.95 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF IEFA US 116,296.35 6,446.42 1,859.23 Invesco MSCI Global Climate 500 ETF KLMT US 1,618.82 1,621.77 1,621.77 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI US 404,463.49 14,401.21 1,620.38 GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF NVDL US 4,723.33 2,485.64 1,610.77 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF VEA US 132,172.15 6,199.78 1,500.47 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF SPLG US 39,710.52 9,545.13 1,384.42 Blackrock US Equity Factor Rotation ETF DYNF US 9,707.26 8,844.46 1,308.13 Global X Russell 2000 ETF RSSL US 1,301.60 1,291.26 1,291.26 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth VONG US 22,043.65 1,513.69 1,235.63 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF AGG US 109,743.82 10,424.38 1,186.83 Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF QQQM US 28,974.12 6,686.29 1,170.65 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF IWY US 11,980.36 1,502.08 1,111.04 iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT US 18,516.89 17,737.74 1,073.68 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF VXUS US 71,969.88 6,170.69 1,031.66

The top 10 ETPs by net assets collectively gathered $1.01 Bn during June. iShares Silver Trust (SLV US) gathered $701.80 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets June 2024: US

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Jun-24 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

($ Mn)

Jun-24 iShares Silver Trust SLV US 12,842.97 51.85 701.80 ProShares Ultra Silver AGQ US 570.85 32.16 82.80 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust GLDM US 7,395.21 188.74 60.14 iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN VXX US 295.77 113.42 37.30 United States Gasoline Fund LP UGA US 104.60 8.97 35.19 ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures UVXY US 232.15 2.90 19.47 FPA Global Equity ETF FPAG US 133.98 159.32 19.22 Van Eck Merk Gold Trust OUNZ US 961.90 87.48 18.13 Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares SIVR US 1,336.65 28.14 16.91 iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust GSG US 1,098.56 33.56 16.43







Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during June.



