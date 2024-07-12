Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In The ETFs Industry In The United States Reached A New Record High Of 9.18 Trillion US Dollars At The End Of June

Date 12/07/2024

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reports that assets invested the ETFs industry in the United States reached a new record high of US$9.18 trillion at the end of June.  During June the ETFs industry in the United States gathered net inflows of US$82.84 billion, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$440.41 billion, according to ETFGI's June 2024 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Assets invested in the ETFs industry in the United States reached a new record high of US$9.18 trillion at the end of June beating the previous record of $9.00 Tn at the end of May 2024.
  • Assets have increased 13.1% YTD in 2024, going from $8.11 Tn at end of 2023 to $9.18 Tn.
  • Net inflows of $82.24 Bn gathered during June 2024.
  • YTD net inflows of $440.41 Bn are the second highest on record, the highest recorded YTD net inflows were $472.20 Bn in 2021 and the third highest YTD net inflows were $307.50 Bn in 2022.
  • 26th month of consecutive net inflows.

 

“The S&P 500 index increased 3.59% in June and is up 15.29% YTD in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index decreased by 1.40% in June while it is up 4.60% YTD in 2024. France (down 7.88%) and Portugal (down 6.39%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in June. The emerging markets index increased by 2.97% during June and is up 8.09% YTD in 2024. Taiwan (up 10.09%) and South Africa (up 9.91%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in June,” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Asset Growth in the ETFs industry in the United States as of the end of June

ETFGI_ETFs_USA_Jun24

The ETFs industry in the United States had 3,586 products, assets of $9.18 Tn, from 332 providers listed on 3 exchanges at the end of June.

During June, the ETFs industry gathered net inflows of $82.24 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $42.99 Bn during June, bringing YTD net inflows to $203.18 Bn, much higher than the $83.50 Bn in YTD net inflows in 2023. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $17.20 Bn during June, bringing YTD net inflows in 2024 to $75.22 Bn, lower than the $89.78 Bn in net inflows YTD 2023. Commodities ETFs reported net outflows of $18.85 Mn during June, bringing YTD net outflows to $5.19 Bn, greater than the $975.43 Mn in net outflows YTD in 2023. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $23.97 Bn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $132.68 Bn, much higher than the $52.59 Bn in YTD net inflows in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $50.87 Bn during June. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV US) gathered $13.56 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets June 2024: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
 Jun-24

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-24

NNA
($ Mn)
Jun-24

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

IVV US

    484,879.09

            30,460.37

        13,555.23

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

TLT US

      53,173.94

             5,253.86

          4,832.69

Invesco QQQ Trust

QQQ US

    288,022.09

            17,248.79

          4,287.82

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

IVW US

      52,740.04

             7,015.63

          3,918.80

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

EFG US

      14,631.77

             3,321.63

          2,732.37

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

LQD US

      30,837.82

                  60.14

          2,541.95

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

IEFA US

    116,296.35

             6,446.42

          1,859.23

Invesco MSCI Global Climate 500 ETF

KLMT US

       1,618.82

             1,621.77

          1,621.77

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

VTI US

    404,463.49

            14,401.21

          1,620.38

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

NVDL US

       4,723.33

             2,485.64

          1,610.77

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

VEA US

    132,172.15

             6,199.78

          1,500.47

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPLG US

      39,710.52

             9,545.13

          1,384.42

Blackrock US Equity Factor Rotation ETF

DYNF US

       9,707.26

             8,844.46

          1,308.13

Global X Russell 2000 ETF

RSSL US

       1,301.60

             1,291.26

          1,291.26

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth

VONG US

      22,043.65

             1,513.69

          1,235.63

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

AGG US

    109,743.82

            10,424.38

          1,186.83

Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF

QQQM US

      28,974.12

             6,686.29

          1,170.65

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

IWY US

      11,980.36

             1,502.08

          1,111.04

iShares Bitcoin Trust

IBIT US

      18,516.89

            17,737.74

          1,073.68

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF

VXUS US

      71,969.88

             6,170.69

          1,031.66

The top 10 ETPs by net assets collectively gathered $1.01 Bn during June. iShares Silver Trust (SLV US) gathered $701.80 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets June 2024: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
Jun-24

NNA
($ Mn)
YTD-24

NNA
($ Mn)
Jun-24

iShares Silver Trust

SLV US

      12,842.97

                  51.85

             701.80

ProShares Ultra Silver

AGQ US

          570.85

                  32.16

              82.80

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

GLDM US

       7,395.21

                188.74

              60.14

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

VXX US

          295.77

                113.42

              37.30

United States Gasoline Fund LP

UGA US

          104.60

                    8.97

              35.19

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures

UVXY US

          232.15

                    2.90

              19.47

FPA Global Equity ETF

FPAG US

          133.98

                159.32

              19.22

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

OUNZ US

          961.90

                  87.48

              18.13

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares

SIVR US

       1,336.65

                  28.14

              16.91

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

GSG US

       1,098.56

                  33.56

              16.43


 Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during June.


