ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In The ETFs Industry In The United States Reached A New Record Of US$11.54 Trillion At The End Of June

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, reported today that assets invested in the ETFs industry in the United States reached a new record of US$11.54 trillion at the end of June. During June, the ETFs industry in the United States gathered net inflows of US$110.66 billion, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$553.98 billion, according to ETFGI's June 2025 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
The U.S. ETF market continues to break records, underscoring its dominant role in global asset management:
- Record AUM: Total assets reached $11.54 trillion at the end of June, surpassing the previous high of $11.04 trillion in May.
- Strong YTD Growth: Assets have grown 11.5% year-to-date, up from $10.35 trillion at the end of 2024.
- Massive June Inflows: The industry recorded $110.66 billion in net inflows during June alone.
- Historic YTD Inflows: With $553.98 billion in net inflows so far in 2025, this marks the highest YTD total on record. The previous records were $472.20 billion in 2021 and $440.41 billion in 2024.
- Consistent Momentum: June marks the 38th consecutive month of net inflows, highlighting sustained investor confidence and demand.
These figures reflect the continued strength and resilience of the U.S. ETF market, driven by innovation, diversification, and investor trust.
The S&P 500 rose 5.09% in June, bringing its H1 2025 gain to 6.20%. Developed Markets (ex-US) increased 3.24% in June, and are up a strong 20.29% year-to-date. Top Performers in June: Korea: +16.12% and Israel: +11.60%. Emerging Markets gained 4.80% in June, with a year-to-date increase of 11.41%. Top Performers in June: Taiwan: +8.53% and Turkey: +8.49%, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.
Growth in assets in the ETFs industry in the United States as of the end of June
The ETFs industry in the United States has 4,329 products, assets of US$11.54 Tn, from 401 providers listed on 3 exchanges at the end of June.
During June, ETFs gathered net inflows of $110.66 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $43.02 Bn over June, bringing YTD net inflows to $191.48 Bn, lower than the $203.16 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2024. Fixed income ETFs had net inflows of $17.23 Bn during June, bringing YTD net inflows to $110.90 Bn, higher than the $75.20 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2024. Commodities ETFs reported net inflows of $6.45 Bn during June, bringing YTD net inflows to $20.63 Bn, higher than the $5.03 Bn in net outflows YTD in 2024. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $41.19 Bn over the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $217.92 Bn, much higher than the $132.52 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2024.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETF‘s by net new assets, which collectively gathered $60.28 Bn in June. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV US) gathered $13.81 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets June 2025: US
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
|
IVV US
|
616,486.60
|
7,154.21
|
13,809.88
|
JPMorgan Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
|
JMTG US
|
5,782.13
|
5,782.13
|
5,782.13
|
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
|
SPY US
|
633,122.47
|
(26,737.24)
|
3,992.54
|
iShares Bitcoin Trust
|
IBIT US
|
74,890.80
|
15,172.74
|
3,851.83
|
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
|
IEMG US
|
95,711.55
|
6,384.05
|
3,454.68
|
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
|
AGG US
|
129,467.33
|
6,786.15
|
3,411.07
|
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
|
BND US
|
131,377.69
|
7,445.86
|
2,557.51
|
SPDR Gold Shares
|
GLD US
|
98,726.63
|
8,101.73
|
2,474.74
|
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
|
VTI US
|
494,814.85
|
18,080.38
|
2,397.03
|
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
|
SGOV US
|
49,207.07
|
19,292.90
|
2,394.14
|
JPMorgan Active High Yield ETF
|
JPHY US
|
2,007.72
|
1,999.79
|
1,999.79
|
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index ETF
|
VTEB US
|
37,686.18
|
2,776.05
|
1,932.59
|
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF
|
SPLG US
|
72,857.07
|
15,167.99
|
1,835.06
|
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
|
VWO US
|
91,160.16
|
2,440.58
|
1,806.24
|
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
|
IEFA US
|
142,760.58
|
2,844.79
|
1,752.48
|
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
|
BNDX US
|
67,512.92
|
5,014.51
|
1,517.79
|
Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF
|
QQQM US
|
52,883.27
|
9,812.29
|
1,480.53
|
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
|
VEA US
|
163,790.87
|
4,350.16
|
1,441.84
|
Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF
|
VXUS US
|
95,923.97
|
7,502.34
|
1,244.64
|
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF
|
SPMO US
|
9,669.13
|
4,629.38
|
1,147.64
The top 10 ETPs by net assets collectively gathered $785.78 Mn during June. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures (UVXY US) gathered $255.14 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.
Top 10 ETPs by net new assets June 2025: US
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures
|
UVXY US
|
546.69
|
121.77
|
255.14
|
Fidelity Ethereum Fund
|
FETH US
|
1,251.55
|
84.62
|
160.47
|
Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF
|
ETH US
|
1,331.23
|
137.28
|
69.42
|
ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Natural Gas
|
BOIL US
|
275.24
|
(193.46)
|
56.42
|
Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF
|
BTC US
|
4,745.34
|
617.78
|
52.87
|
ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF
|
VIXY US
|
164.53
|
(38.50)
|
51.88
|
VanEck Merk Gold ETF
|
OUNZ US
|
1,730.79
|
214.37
|
47.00
|
iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN
|
DJP US
|
607.12
|
42.27
|
33.19
|
ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Crude Oil
|
SCO US
|
141.58
|
(42.66)
|
30.30
|
United States Copper Index Fund
|
CPER US
|
215.52
|
38.66
|
29.10
Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs during June.