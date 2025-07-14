Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In The ETFs Industry In The United States Reached A New Record Of US$11.54 Trillion At The End Of June

Date 14/07/2025

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, reported today that assets invested in the ETFs industry in the United States reached a new record of US$11.54 trillion at the end of June. During June, the ETFs industry in the United States gathered net inflows of US$110.66 billion, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$553.98 billion, according to ETFGI's June 2025 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

The U.S. ETF market continues to break records, underscoring its dominant role in global asset management:

  • Record AUM: Total assets reached $11.54 trillion at the end of June, surpassing the previous high of $11.04 trillion in May.
  • Strong YTD Growth: Assets have grown 11.5% year-to-date, up from $10.35 trillion at the end of 2024.
  • Massive June Inflows: The industry recorded $110.66 billion in net inflows during June alone.
  • Historic YTD Inflows: With $553.98 billion in net inflows so far in 2025, this marks the highest YTD total on record. The previous records were $472.20 billion in 2021 and $440.41 billion in 2024.
  • Consistent Momentum: June marks the 38th consecutive month of net inflows, highlighting sustained investor confidence and demand.

These figures reflect the continued strength and resilience of the U.S. ETF market, driven by innovation, diversification, and investor trust.

The S&P 500 rose 5.09% in June, bringing its H1 2025 gain to 6.20%. Developed Markets (ex-US) increased 3.24% in June, and are up a strong 20.29% year-to-date. Top Performers in June: Korea: +16.12% and Israel: +11.60%.  Emerging Markets gained 4.80% in June, with a year-to-date increase of 11.41%. Top Performers in June: Taiwan: +8.53% and Turkey: +8.49%, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in assets in the ETFs industry in the United States as of the end of June

The ETFs industry in the United States has 4,329 products, assets of US$11.54 Tn, from 401 providers listed on 3 exchanges at the end of June.

During June, ETFs gathered net inflows of $110.66 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $43.02 Bn over June, bringing YTD net inflows to $191.48 Bn, lower than the $203.16 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2024. Fixed income ETFs had net inflows of $17.23 Bn during June, bringing YTD net inflows to $110.90 Bn, higher than the $75.20 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2024. Commodities ETFs reported net inflows of $6.45 Bn during June, bringing YTD net inflows to $20.63 Bn, higher than the $5.03 Bn in net outflows YTD in 2024. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $41.19 Bn over the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $217.92 Bn, much higher than the $132.52 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2024.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETF‘s by net new assets, which collectively gathered $60.28 Bn in June. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV US) gathered $13.81 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets June 2025: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
 June-25

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-25

NNA
($ Mn)
June-25

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

IVV US

    616,486.60

             7,154.21

        13,809.88

JPMorgan Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

JMTG US

       5,782.13

             5,782.13

          5,782.13

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPY US

    633,122.47

          (26,737.24)

          3,992.54

iShares Bitcoin Trust

IBIT US

      74,890.80

            15,172.74

          3,851.83

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

IEMG US

      95,711.55

             6,384.05

          3,454.68

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

AGG US

    129,467.33

             6,786.15

          3,411.07

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

BND US

    131,377.69

             7,445.86

          2,557.51

SPDR Gold Shares

GLD US

      98,726.63

             8,101.73

          2,474.74

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

VTI US

    494,814.85

            18,080.38

          2,397.03

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

SGOV US

      49,207.07

            19,292.90

          2,394.14

JPMorgan Active High Yield ETF

JPHY US

       2,007.72

             1,999.79

          1,999.79

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index ETF

VTEB US

      37,686.18

             2,776.05

          1,932.59

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPLG US

      72,857.07

            15,167.99

          1,835.06

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

VWO US

      91,160.16

             2,440.58

          1,806.24

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

IEFA US

    142,760.58

             2,844.79

          1,752.48

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

BNDX US

      67,512.92

             5,014.51

          1,517.79

Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF

QQQM US

      52,883.27

             9,812.29

          1,480.53

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

VEA US

    163,790.87

             4,350.16

          1,441.84

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF

VXUS US

      95,923.97

             7,502.34

          1,244.64

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

SPMO US

       9,669.13

             4,629.38

          1,147.64

The top 10 ETPs by net assets collectively gathered $785.78 Mn during June. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures (UVXY US) gathered $255.14 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets June 2025: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
June-25

NNA
($ Mn)
YTD-25

NNA
($ Mn)
June-25

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures

UVXY US

          546.69

                121.77

             255.14

Fidelity Ethereum Fund

FETH US

       1,251.55

                  84.62

             160.47

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF

ETH US

       1,331.23

                137.28

              69.42

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Natural Gas

BOIL US

          275.24

               (193.46)

              56.42

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF

BTC US

       4,745.34

                617.78

              52.87

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

VIXY US

          164.53

                 (38.50)

              51.88

VanEck Merk Gold ETF

OUNZ US

       1,730.79

                214.37

              47.00

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN

DJP US

          607.12

                  42.27

              33.19

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Crude Oil

SCO US

          141.58

                 (42.66)

              30.30

United States Copper Index Fund

CPER US

          215.52

                  38.66

              29.10


 Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs during June.


