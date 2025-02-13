Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In The ETFs Industry In The United States Reached A New Record Of US$10.73 Trillion At The End Of January

Date 13/02/2025

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, reported today that assets invested in the ETFs industry in the United States reached a new record of US$10.73 trillion at the end of January. During January the ETFs industry in the United States gathered net inflows of US$90.25 billion, according to ETFGI's January 2025 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Assets invested in the ETFs industry in the United States reached a record of $10.73 Tn at the end of January beating the previous record of $10.59 Tn at the end of November 2024.
  • Net inflows of $90.25 Bn in January are the highest on record, followed by January net inflows of $78.78 Bn for 2018 and the third highest recorded January net inflows are of $71.09 Bn in 2024.
  • In January, Vanguard led with the highest net inflows, amounting to $36.05 billion. They were followed by iShares, which attracted $9.64 billion, and Invesco, which saw $7.70 billion in net inflows.
  • In January, SPDR ETFs experienced the largest net outflows, totalling $11.28 billion. They were followed by Direxion with $947.06 million and VanEck with $890.28 million in net outflows.
  • 33rd month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index increased by 2.78% in January. The developed markets excluding the US index increased by 4.71% in January. Germany (up 9.04%) and Sweden (up 8.81%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in January. The Emerging markets index increased by 0.31% during January. Colombia (up 17.29%) and Brazil (up 12.68%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in January”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in assets in the ETFs industry in the United States as of the end of January

ETFGI_USA_13Feb25

The ETFs industry in the United States has 3,993 products, assets of US$10.73 Tn, from 372 providers listed on 3 exchanges at the end of January.

iShares is the largest ETF provider in the US with AUM of $3.25 trillion in 448 ETFs, reflecting 30.3% market share; Vanguard is second with AUM of $3.10 trillion in just 88 ETFs and 28.9% market share, followed by SPDR ETFs with AUM $1.53 trillion in 158 ETFs and 14.3% market share. These top three providers, out of 372, account for 73.4% of the 10.73 trillion invested in the ETFs industry in the United, while the remaining 369 providers each have less than 7% market share.

Top 5 Providers of ETFs in the United States at end of January

Provider

# ETFs/
ETPs

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jan-25

%
market
share

iShares

448

3,248,220

30.3%

Vanguard

88

3,095,363

28.9%

SPDR ETFs

158

1,532,192

14.3%

Invesco

229

655,754

6.1%

Schwab ETFs

32

408,318

3.8%

Source ETFGI research

In January, Vanguard led with the highest net inflows, amounting to $36.05 billion. They were followed by iShares, which attracted $9.64 billion, and Invesco, which saw $7.70 billion in net inflows. SPDR ETFs experienced the largest net outflows in January with $11.28 Bn, followed by Direxion with $947.06 Mn and VanEck with $890.28 Mn net outflows.

Top 10 Providers of ETFs in the United States - Net flows in January

A graph with numbers and text AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Source ETFGI research

The top three ETF providers in the US each offer an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 index, with each having over half a trillion dollars in assets under management (AUM) at the end of January.

Top 5 ETFs in the United States

ETF Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jan-25

NNA
(US$ Mn)
January

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPY US

623,972

(19,416)

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

VOO US

621,485

20,385

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

IVV US

593,743

(1,525)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

VTI US

471,192

4,185

Invesco QQQ Trust

QQQ US

326,683

703

Source ETFGI research

 

During January, ETFs gathered net inflows of $90.25 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $24.54 Bn which is higher than the $14.63 Bn in net inflows in January 2024. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $20.29 Bn during January which is higher than the than the $15.60 Bn in net inflows in January 2024. Commodities ETFs reported net outflows of $1.06 Bn during January which is less than the $2.87 Bn in net in January 2024. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $44.03 Bn during the month which is much higher than the $19.66 Bn in net inflows in January 2024.

Investors have tended to invest in Active ETFs during January.

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg