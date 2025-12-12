ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In The ETFs Industry In The United States Reached A New Record Of US$13.22 Trillion At The End Of November

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, reported today that assets invested in the ETFs industry in the United States reached a new record of US$13.22 trillion at the end of November. During November, the ETFs industry in the United States gathered net inflows of US$143.72 billion, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$1.28 trillion, according to ETFGI's November 2025 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets invested in the ETFs industry in the United States reached a record $13.22 trillion at the end of November , surpassing the previous record of $13.08 trillion set in October 2025.

Assets have grown 27.8% year-to-date , rising from $10.35 trillion at the end of 2024 to $13.22 trillion.

Net inflows of $143.72 billion in November.

Year-to-date net inflows of $1.28 trillion—the highest on record , ahead of $1.03 trillion in 2024 and $803.40 billion in 2021.

43rd consecutive month of net inflows.

“The S&P 500 rose 0.25% in November and is up 17.81% year-to-date. Developed markets excluding the U.S. gained 0.73% in November and are up 30.79% in 2025, with Luxembourg (+9.82%) and Ireland (+8.05%) posting the largest monthly increases. Emerging markets declined 1.69% in November but remain up 22.40% year-to-date, while Saudi Arabia (-8.57%) and the United Arab Emirates (-6.05%) recorded the largest monthly decreases,” according to Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, and Owner of ETFGI.

The ETFs industry in the United States has 4,773 products, assets of US$13.22 Tn, from 449 providers listed on 3 exchanges at the end of November.

iShares is the largest provider in terms of assets with $3.92 Tn, reflecting 29.7% market share; Vanguard is second with $3.81 Tn and 28.8% market share, followed by State Street SPDR ETFs with $1.81 Tn and 13.7% market share. The top three providers, out of 449, account for 72.2% of assets invested in the ETF industry in the United States, while the remaining 446 providers each have less than 7% market share.

November Highlights

Total net inflows: $143.72 billion in November.

Equity ETFs: $71.18 billion in November. YTD inflows: $507.93 billion ( +0.35% vs. $506.17 billion in 2024 ).

Fixed Income ETFs: $27.48 billion in November. YTD inflows: $234.35 billion ( +33.4% vs. $175.60 billion in 2024 ).

Commodities ETFs: $2.01 billion in November. YTD inflows: $47.03 billion ( +1,515% vs. $2.91 billion in 2024 ).

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETF‘s by net new assets, which collectively gathered $79.24 Bn in November. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered $20.98 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.



Top 20 ETFs by net new assets November 2025: US

Nov-25 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO US 823,203.18 124,458.25 20,981.16 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV US 724,085.64 48,636.09 11,993.14 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF SGOV US 63,399.99 33,457.51 5,138.10 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF IEF US 45,437.27 12,233.15 4,841.32 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF IEMG US 116,976.58 16,060.81 4,581.23 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF IVE US 47,514.14 8,204.04 4,099.76 iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM US 72,369.08 (6,557.80) 2,922.33 Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF QQQM US 69,994.61 19,949.85 2,264.60 Vanguard Value ETF VTV US 155,581.04 10,497.72 2,252.75 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF BSV US 41,502.11 7,223.46 2,240.04 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF VXUS US 113,365.99 16,632.91 2,198.81 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth VONG US 35,609.06 5,150.22 2,174.74 ProShares UltraPro QQQ TQQQ US 30,895.61 (5,431.43) 2,155.93 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI US 563,121.36 33,257.05 1,945.36 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF IEFA US 160,027.24 10,722.53 1,823.53 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF BND US 144,834.27 18,722.50 1,688.08 Vanguard Growth ETF VUG US 202,876.24 13,768.73 1,658.36 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF BIL US 43,183.49 6,908.24 1,432.61 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF BNDX US 74,047.00 11,294.60 1,428.60 iShares Biotechnology ETF IBB US 8,787.33 609.84 1,418.16

The top 10 ETPs by net assets collectively gathered $200.62 Mn during November. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Natural Gas (KOLD US) gathered $85.21 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets November 2025: US

Nov-25 ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Natural Gas KOLD US 170.15 (120.01) 85.21 FPA Global Equity ETF FPAG US 282.14 69.19 26.95 ProShares UltraShort Silver ZSL US 44.54 61.26 19.07 Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF BTC US 4,436.50 1,126.45 14.77 UBS AG ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN GLDI US 138.11 17.12 13.79 MicroSectors FANG Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN BERZ US 20.64 19.59 13.09 Teucrium Soybean Fund SOYB US 60.23 31.41 9.37 iPath Select MLP ETN ATMP US 529.40 36.71 6.91 Bitwise Ethereum ETF ETHW US 360.13 (1.76) 6.71 Franklin Ethereum ETF EZET US 67.14 32.78 4.76







