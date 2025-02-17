Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In The ETFs Industry In Europe Reached A New Record Of US$2.37 Trillion At The End Of January

Date 17/02/2025

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, reported today that assets in the ETFs industry in Europe reached a new record of US$2.37 trillion at the end of January. During January the ETFs industry in Europe gathered a net inflows of US$32.93 billion, according to ETFGI's January 2025 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)


Highlights

  • Assets invested in the ETFs industry in Europe reached a record of $2.37 Tn at the end of January beating the previous record of $2.29 Tn at the end of November 2024.
  • The top three ETF providers in Europe account for 64.9% of the total European ETF AUM. iShares/BlackRock dominates with 41.7% market share, followed by Amundi ETF with 12.3%.
  • Net inflows of $32.93 Bn in January are the highest January inflows on record, followed by January 2022 net inflows of $29.12 Bn and the third highest recorded January net inflows are of $21.61 Bn in 2024.
  • 28th month of consecutive net inflows.

ETFs industry in Europe has 3,127 products, assets of $2.37 Tn, from 111 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 24 countries at the end of January.

iShares dominates the European ETF market with assets under management (AUM) totaling $988.44 billion across 455 ETFs, securing a 41.7% market share. Amundi ETF follows in second place with $292.75 billion in AUM across 336 ETFs, capturing a 12.3% market share. Xtrackers ranks third with $257.51 billion in AUM across 264 ETFs, holding a 10.9% market share. Together, the top three ETF providers, out of 111, account for 64.9% of the total European ETF AUM. The remaining 108 providers divide up the remaining 35.1% of the market and each hold less than 8% market share.

Top 10 ETF providers in Europe at the end of January

Provider

# ETFs/
ETPs

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jan-25

%
market
share

iShares

455

988,443

41.7%

Amundi ETF

336

292,750

12.3%

Xtrackers

264

257,508

10.9%

Vanguard

34

171,438

7.2%

UBS ETFs

151

122,979

5.2%

Invesco

158

120,971

5.1%

SPDR ETFs

106

107,854

4.5%

HSBC ETFs

60

43,530

1.8%

JP Morgan

48

37,588

1.6%

BNP Paribas Easy

70

32,766

1.4%

 

Source: ETFGI

The European ETFs industry gathered $32.93 billion in January. iShares led the way, gathering the largest net inflows with $11.59 billion, followed by Amundi ETF with $5.39 billion, and Xtrackers with $4.20 billion in net inflows.

Net New assets for the top 10 ETF providers in Eurrope

 

Source: ETFGI

“The S&P 500 index increased by 2.78% in January. The developed markets excluding the US index increased by 4.71% in January. Germany (up 9.04%) and Sweden (up 8.81%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in January. The Emerging markets index increased by 0.31% during January. Colombia (up 17.29%) and Brazil (up 12.68%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in January,” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in assets in the ETFs industry in Europe as of the end of January

 

 

 

 

The ETFs industry in Europe has 3,127 products, assets of $2.37 Tn, from 111 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 24 countries at the end of January.

During January, ETFs gathered net inflows of $32.93 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $23.60 Bn which is much higher than the $13.62 Bn in net inflows in January 2024. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $4.54 Bn during January which is lower than the $8.14 Bn in net inflows in January 2024. Commodities ETFs reported net inflows of $2.42 Bn during January which is higher than the $859.18 Mn in net outflows in January 2024. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $1.88 Bn during the month which is higher than the $727.38 Mn in net inflows in January 2024.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $16.86 Bn in January. iShares MSCI USA ESG Screened UCITS ETF (SASU LN) gathered $1.81 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETFs by net new assets January

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
 Jan-25

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-25

NNA
($ Mn)
Jan-25

iShares MSCI USA ESG Screened UCITS ETF

SASU LN

      11,929.63

             1,808.38

          1,808.38

Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF

VUSA LN

      66,451.42

             1,740.49

          1,740.49

iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF

CSSPX SW

    114,545.53

             1,499.62

          1,499.62

iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF

IWDA LN

      99,517.57

             1,483.70

          1,483.70

SPDR S&P 500 UCITS ETF

SPY5 GY

      23,609.50

             1,304.02

          1,304.02

Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD

LSPU LN

      21,810.19

             1,234.04

          1,234.04

Xtrackers II EUR Overnight Rate Swap UCITS ETF - 1C

XEON GY

      15,282.96

             1,157.33

          1,157.33

Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF

VWRD LN

      34,448.67

                939.08

             939.08

UBS Lux Fund Solutions - MSCI EMU UCITS ETF (EUR) A-dis

EMUEUA GY

       4,566.01

                551.83

             551.83

iShares USD Treasury Bond 0-1yr UCITS ETF

IBTU LN

      20,507.39

                515.95

             515.95

 

 

 

 

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $3.34 Bn during January. iShares Physical Gold ETC (SGLN LN) gathered $1.01 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

 

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets January

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
 Jan-25

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-25

NNA
($ Mn)
Jan-25

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc

SGLN LN

      18,934.90

             1,012.98

          1,012.98

21Shares XRP ETP

4GLD GY

      15,586.83

                589.99

             589.99

Bitwise Physical XRP ETP

SGLD LN

      18,579.81

                464.99

             464.99

WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold

GOLD FP

       6,295.97

                396.55

             396.55

WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin

XGDU LN

       6,055.61

                276.23

             276.23

Invesco Physical Gold ETC - Acc

WGLD LN

       1,398.64

                159.92

             159.92

CoinShares Physical Ethereum

SGLE IM

          423.32

                151.17

             151.17

WisdomTree Physical Ethereum

PHAG LN

       1,613.46

                123.30

             123.30

WisdomTree Physical XRP

SSLN LN

       1,173.37

                  85.11

              85.11

WisdomTree Physical Gold - EUR Daily Hedged

BITC SW

       1,512.75

                  78.75

              78.75

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs during January.

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg