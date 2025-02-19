ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In The ETFs Industry In Canada Reached A New Record Of US$410.69 Billion At The End Of January

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, reported today that assets invested in the ETFs industry in Canada reached a new record of US$410.69 billion at the end of January. During January the ETFs industry in Canada gathered net inflows of US$7.43 billion, according to ETFGI's January 2025 Canadian ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

The 35th anniversary of the listing of the first ETF is approaching quickly, with the milestone date being March 9th in Canada

Assets invested in the ETFs industry in Canada reached a record of $410.69 Bn at the end of January beating the previous record of $404.60 Bn at the end of November 2024.

Assets have increased 3.4% YTD in 2025, going from $397.15 Bn at the end of 2024 to $410.69 Bn.

Net inflows of $7.43 Bn in January are the highest on record, followed by January net inflows of $4.40 Bn for 2022 and the third highest recorded January net inflows are of $3.37 Bn in 2024.

31 st month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index increased by 2.78% in January. The developed markets excluding the US index increased by 4.71% in January. Germany (up 9.04%) and Sweden (up 8.81%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in January. The Emerging markets index increased by 0.31% during January. Colombia (up 17.29%) and Brazil (up 12.68%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in January,” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in assets in the ETFs industry in Canada as of the end of January





The ETFs industry in Canada has 1,256 ETFs, with 1,570 listings, assets of $410.69 Bn, from 45 providers listed on 2 exchanges at the end of January.

During January, ETFs gathered net inflows of $7.43 Bn. Equity ETFs reported net inflows of $2.72 Bn which is slightly higher than the $2.01 Bn in net inflows in January 2024. Fixed income ETFs gathered net inflows of $538.73 Mn during January which is much higher than the $58.53 Mn in net inflows in January 2024. Active ETFs reported net inflows of $3.84 Bn during the month, which is higher than the $1.56 Bn in net inflows in January 2024. Crypto ETFs reported net inflows of $73.59 Mn during January which is higher than the $334.68 Mn in net outflows in January 2024. Currency ETFs reported net inflows of $61.73 Mn during January, which is higher than the $9.63 Mn in net inflows in January 2024.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $3.92 Bn during January. Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (VFV CN) gathered $609.12 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets January 2025: Canada

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Jan-25 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-25 NNA

($ Mn)

Jan-25 Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF VFV CN 15,360.97 609.12 609.12 iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT CN 4,548.06 324.89 324.89 iShares MSCI EAFE IMI Index Fund XEF CN 7,057.34 310.48 310.48 Global X High Interest Savings ETF CASH CN 4,061.79 302.02 302.02 BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF ZCN CN 6,896.94 216.53 216.53 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC CN 10,525.81 213.10 213.10 Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio VEQT CN 4,400.59 205.41 205.41 iShares S&P 500 Index ETF XUS CN 6,380.35 202.98 202.98 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP CN 8,157.14 170.07 170.07 Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF FBAL CN 1,627.93 164.39 164.39 iShares Premium Money Market Fund CMR CN 1,082.05 142.49 142.49 BMO MSCI EAFE High Quality Index ETF ZIQ CN 148.19 138.02 138.02 Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF VUN CN 8,009.58 132.86 132.86 Fidelity Absolute Income Fund FCAB CN 129.61 130.69 130.69 BMO Core Plus Bond Fund ETF - CAD Hdg ZCPB CN 1,137.87 128.35 128.35 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index Fund (CAD-Hedged) XQQ CN 2,376.08 116.57 116.57 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCS CN 1,988.42 111.49 111.49 High Interest Savings Account Fund HISA CN 1,014.73 105.63 105.63 Vanguard U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VBU CN 892.82 101.38 101.38 BMO S&P 500 Index ETF ZSP CN 16,055.45 91.12 91.12

