ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In The ETFs Industry Globally Reached A New Record Of US$19.44 Trillion At The End Of November

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, reported today that assets invested in the ETFs industry globally reached a new record of US$19.44 trillion at the end of November. During November, the ETFs industry globally gathered net inflows of US$218.24 billion, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$2.04 trillion, according to ETFGI's November 2025 Global ETFs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)
Highlights
- Global assets invested in ETFs reached a new record of $19.44 trillion at the end of November, surpassing the previous record of $19.25 trillion set in October 2025.
- Assets have increased 31.0% year-to-date in 2025, rising from $14.85 trillion at the end of 2024 to $19.44 trillion.
- ETFs recorded net inflows of $218.24 billion during November.
- Year-to-date net inflows of $2.04 trillion are the highest on record, compared to the second-highest of $1.67 trillion in 2024 and the third-highest of $1.14 trillion in 2021.
- November marked the 78th consecutive month of net inflows.
- There were 295 new product launches in November, bringing the 2025 year-to-date total to a record 2,759 launches, compared to the second-highest record of 1,795 in 2024 and the third-highest of 1,616 in 2021.
- iShares is the largest ETF provider globally with $5.45 trillion in assets, representing 28.1% market share, followed by Vanguard with $4.19 trillion and 21.6%, and State Street SPDR ETFs with $1.96 trillion and 10.1%. Together, the top three providers account for 59.7% of global ETF industry AUM, while the remaining 946 providers each hold less than 5% market share.
- Year-to-date 173 new providers have launched ETFs in 2025, the highest record, following by the second highest of 107 providers in 2022 and the third highest of 100 providers in 2024.
“The S&P 500 rose 0.25% in November and is up 17.81% year-to-date. Developed markets excluding the U.S. gained 0.73% in November and are up 30.79% in 2025, with Luxembourg (+9.82%) and Ireland (+8.05%) posting the largest monthly increases. Emerging markets declined 1.69% in November but remain up 22.40% year-to-date, while Saudi Arabia (-8.57%) and the United Arab Emirates (-6.05%) recorded the largest monthly decreases,” according to Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, and Owner of ETFGI.
Growth in assets in the Global ETFs industry as of the end of November
The Global ETFs industry had 15,610 products, with 30,395 listings, assets of $19.44 Tn, from 949 providers on 83 exchanges in 65 countries at the end of November.
During November, ETFs recorded net inflows of $218.24 billion.
Equity ETFs gathered $111.84 billion in net inflows for the month, bringing year-to-date inflows to $928.13 billion, slightly below the $960.76 billion recorded at this point in 2024.
Fixed income ETFs reported $41.39 billion in November inflows, pushing year-to-date inflows to $407.68 billion, up from $299.02 billion by November 2024.
Commodities ETFs attracted $7.57 billion in November, bringing year-to-date inflows to $90.33 billion, significantly higher than the $5.02 billion recorded in 2024.
Active ETFs saw $57.74 billion in November inflows, with year-to-date inflows reaching $581.25 billion, compared to $331.83 billion at the same point in 2024.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $80.79 Bn during November. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered $20.98 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets November 2025: Global
|
Name
|
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
|
|
VOO US
|
823,203.18
|
124,458.25
|
20,981.16
|
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
|
|
IVV US
|
724,085.64
|
48,636.09
|
11,993.14
|
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
|
|
SGOV US
|
63,399.99
|
33,457.51
|
5,138.10
|
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
|
|
IEF US
|
45,437.27
|
12,233.15
|
4,841.32
|
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
|
|
IEMG US
|
116,976.58
|
16,060.81
|
4,581.23
|
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
|
|
IVE US
|
47,514.14
|
8,204.04
|
4,099.76
|
iShares Russell 2000 ETF
|
|
IWM US
|
72,369.08
|
(6,557.80)
|
2,922.33
|
Yuanta/P-shares Taiwan Top 50 ETF
|
|
0050 TT
|
29,863.60
|
10,518.26
|
2,713.36
|
Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF
|
|
QQQM US
|
69,994.61
|
19,949.85
|
2,264.60
|
Vanguard Value ETF
|
|
VTV US
|
155,581.04
|
10,497.72
|
2,252.75
|
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
|
|
BSV US
|
41,502.11
|
7,223.46
|
2,240.04
|
Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF
|
|
VXUS US
|
113,365.99
|
16,632.91
|
2,198.81
|
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth
|
|
VONG US
|
35,609.06
|
5,150.22
|
2,174.74
|
ProShares UltraPro QQQ
|
|
TQQQ US
|
30,895.61
|
(5,431.43)
|
2,155.93
|
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
|
|
VTI US
|
563,121.36
|
33,257.05
|
1,945.36
|
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
|
|
IEFA US
|
160,027.24
|
10,722.53
|
1,823.53
|
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
|
|
BND US
|
144,834.27
|
18,722.50
|
1,688.08
|
Hwabao WP Cash Tianyi Listed Money Market Fund
|
|
511990 CH
|
11,962.65
|
705.84
|
1,670.46
|
Vanguard Growth ETF
|
|
VUG US
|
202,876.24
|
13,768.73
|
1,658.36
|
iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF
|
|
IWDA LN
|
128,608.19
|
13,022.27
|
1,451.69
The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $2.07 Bn over November. Japan Physical Gold ETF (1540 JP) gathered $496.57 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.
Top 10 ETPs by net new assets November 2025: Global
|
Name
|
|
Ticker
|
Asset
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
|
1540 JP
|
8,653.43
|
2,706.53
|
496.57
|
Invesco Physical Gold ETC - Acc
|
|
SGLD LN
|
28,107.17
|
598.15
|
292.16
|
iShares Physical Silver ETC
|
|
SSLN LN
|
3,364.18
|
1,088.28
|
280.39
|
iShares Physical Gold ETC
|
|
SGLN LN
|
32,268.22
|
4,227.55
|
238.46
|
AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc
|
|
GOLD FP
|
11,151.30
|
1,892.26
|
200.53
|
Hana Securities Hana CD Interest Rate Investment ETN 26
|
|
700026 KS
|
861.63
|
320.91
|
179.49
|
WisdomTree Physical Gold - EUR Daily Hedged
|
|
GBSE GY
|
1,310.15
|
458.67
|
118.91
|
iShares Bitcoin ETP
|
|
IB1T GY
|
689.39
|
763.63
|
106.05
|
ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Natural Gas
|
|
KOLD US
|
170.15
|
(120.01)
|
85.21
|
WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin
|
|
BTCW SW
|
1,289.50
|
347.25
|
73.32
Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs during November.