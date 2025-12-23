Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Track all markets on TradingView

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In The ETFs Industry Globally Reached A New Record Of US$19.44 Trillion At The End Of November

Date 23/12/2025

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, reported today that assets invested in the ETFs industry globally reached a new record of US$19.44 trillion at the end of November. During November, the ETFs industry globally gathered net inflows of US$218.24 billion, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$2.04 trillion, according to ETFGI's November 2025 Global ETFs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)

Highlights

  • Global assets invested in ETFs reached a new record of $19.44 trillion at the end of November, surpassing the previous record of $19.25 trillion set in October 2025.
  • Assets have increased 31.0% year-to-date in 2025, rising from $14.85 trillion at the end of 2024 to $19.44 trillion.
  • ETFs recorded net inflows of $218.24 billion during November.
  • Year-to-date net inflows of $2.04 trillion are the highest on record, compared to the second-highest of $1.67 trillion in 2024 and the third-highest of $1.14 trillion in 2021.
  • November marked the 78th consecutive month of net inflows.
  • There were 295 new product launches in November, bringing the 2025 year-to-date total to a record 2,759 launches, compared to the second-highest record of 1,795 in 2024 and the third-highest of 1,616 in 2021.
  •  iShares is the largest ETF provider globally with $5.45 trillion in assets, representing 28.1% market share, followed by Vanguard with $4.19 trillion and 21.6%, and State Street SPDR ETFs with $1.96 trillion and 10.1%. Together, the top three providers account for 59.7% of global ETF industry AUM, while the remaining 946 providers each hold less than 5% market share.
  • Year-to-date 173 new providers have launched ETFs in 2025, the highest record, following by the second highest of 107 providers in 2022 and the third highest of 100 providers in 2024. 

“The S&P 500 rose 0.25% in November and is up 17.81% year-to-date. Developed markets excluding the U.S. gained 0.73% in November and are up 30.79% in 2025, with Luxembourg (+9.82%) and Ireland (+8.05%) posting the largest monthly increases. Emerging markets declined 1.69% in November but remain up 22.40% year-to-date, while Saudi Arabia (-8.57%) and the United Arab Emirates (-6.05%) recorded the largest monthly decreases,” according to Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, and Owner of ETFGI.

Growth in assets in the Global ETFs industry as of the end of November


The Global ETFs industry had 15,610 products, with 30,395 listings, assets of $19.44 Tn, from 949 providers on 83 exchanges in 65 countries at the end of November.

  During November, ETFs recorded net inflows of $218.24 billion.

 Equity ETFs gathered $111.84 billion in net inflows for the month, bringing year-to-date inflows to $928.13 billion, slightly below the $960.76 billion recorded at this point in 2024.

 Fixed income ETFs reported $41.39 billion in November inflows, pushing year-to-date inflows to $407.68 billion, up from $299.02 billion by November 2024.

 Commodities ETFs attracted $7.57 billion in November, bringing year-to-date inflows to $90.33 billion, significantly higher than the $5.02 billion recorded in 2024.

 Active ETFs saw $57.74 billion in November inflows, with year-to-date inflows reaching $581.25 billion, compared to $331.83 billion at the same point in 2024.

 

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $80.79 Bn during November. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered $20.98 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets November 2025: Global

Name

 

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
Nov-25

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-25

NNA
($ Mn)
Nov-25

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

 

VOO US

    823,203.18

          124,458.25

        20,981.16

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

 

IVV US

    724,085.64

            48,636.09

        11,993.14

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

 

SGOV US

      63,399.99

            33,457.51

          5,138.10

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

 

IEF US

      45,437.27

            12,233.15

          4,841.32

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

 

IEMG US

    116,976.58

            16,060.81

          4,581.23

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

 

IVE US

      47,514.14

             8,204.04

          4,099.76

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

 

IWM US

      72,369.08

            (6,557.80)

          2,922.33

Yuanta/P-shares Taiwan Top 50 ETF

 

0050 TT

      29,863.60

            10,518.26

          2,713.36

Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF

 

QQQM US

      69,994.61

            19,949.85

          2,264.60

Vanguard Value ETF

 

VTV US

    155,581.04

            10,497.72

          2,252.75

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

 

BSV US

      41,502.11

             7,223.46

          2,240.04

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF

 

VXUS US

    113,365.99

            16,632.91

          2,198.81

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth

 

VONG US

      35,609.06

             5,150.22

          2,174.74

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

 

TQQQ US

      30,895.61

            (5,431.43)

          2,155.93

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

 

VTI US

    563,121.36

            33,257.05

          1,945.36

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

 

IEFA US

    160,027.24

            10,722.53

          1,823.53

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

 

BND US

    144,834.27

            18,722.50

          1,688.08

Hwabao WP Cash Tianyi Listed Money Market Fund

 

511990 CH

      11,962.65

                705.84

          1,670.46

Vanguard Growth ETF

 

VUG US

    202,876.24

            13,768.73

          1,658.36

iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF

 

IWDA LN

    128,608.19

            13,022.27

          1,451.69

 

https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $2.07 Bn over November. Japan Physical Gold ETF (1540 JP) gathered $496.57 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets November 2025: Global

Name

 

Ticker

Asset
($ Mn)
Nov-25

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-25

NNA
($ Mn)
Nov-25

Japan Physical Gold ETF

 

1540 JP

        8,653.43

             2,706.53

             496.57

Invesco Physical Gold ETC - Acc

 

SGLD LN

      28,107.17

                598.15

             292.16

iShares Physical Silver ETC

 

SSLN LN

        3,364.18

             1,088.28

             280.39

iShares Physical Gold ETC

 

SGLN LN

      32,268.22

             4,227.55

             238.46

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc

 

GOLD FP

      11,151.30

             1,892.26

             200.53

Hana Securities Hana CD Interest Rate Investment ETN 26

 

700026 KS

           861.63

                320.91

             179.49

WisdomTree Physical Gold - EUR Daily Hedged

 

GBSE GY

        1,310.15

                458.67

             118.91

iShares Bitcoin ETP

 

IB1T GY

           689.39

                763.63

             106.05

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Natural Gas

 

KOLD US

           170.15

               (120.01)

              85.21

WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin

 

BTCW SW

        1,289.50

                347.25

              73.32

 

https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon


Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs during November.

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach