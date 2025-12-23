ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In The ETFs Industry Globally Reached A New Record Of US$19.44 Trillion At The End Of November

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, reported today that assets invested in the ETFs industry globally reached a new record of US$19.44 trillion at the end of November. During November, the ETFs industry globally gathered net inflows of US$218.24 billion, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$2.04 trillion, according to ETFGI's November 2025 Global ETFs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)

Highlights

Global assets invested in ETFs reached a new record of $19.44 trillion at the end of November, surpassing the previous record of $19.25 trillion set in October 2025.

Assets have increased 31.0% year-to-date in 2025, rising from $14.85 trillion at the end of 2024 to $19.44 trillion.

ETFs recorded net inflows of $218.24 billion during November.

Year-to-date net inflows of $2.04 trillion are the highest on record, compared to the second-highest of $1.67 trillion in 2024 and the third-highest of $1.14 trillion in 2021.

November marked the 78th consecutive month of net inflows.

There were 295 new product launches in November, bringing the 2025 year-to-date total to a record 2,759 launches, compared to the second-highest record of 1,795 in 2024 and the third-highest of 1,616 in 2021.

iShares is the largest ETF provider globally with $5.45 trillion in assets, representing 28.1% market share, followed by Vanguard with $4.19 trillion and 21.6%, and State Street SPDR ETFs with $1.96 trillion and 10.1%. Together, the top three providers account for 59.7% of global ETF industry AUM, while the remaining 946 providers each hold less than 5% market share.

Year-to-date 173 new providers have launched ETFs in 2025, the highest record, following by the second highest of 107 providers in 2022 and the third highest of 100 providers in 2024.