ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In The Environmental, Social, And Governance (ESG) ETFs Listed Globally Reached A New Record Of US$799.35 Billion At The End Of November

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, reported today that assets invested in the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ETFs industry globally reached a new record of US$799.35 billion at the end of November. During November ESG ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$5.70 billion, bringing YTD net inflows to US$48.77 Bn, according to ETFGI’s November 2025 ETF ESG industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets invested in the ESG ETFs industry globally reached a new record of $799.35 Bn at the end of November, beating the previous record of $797.71 Bn in October 2025.

Assets increased 25.3% YTD in 2025, going from $637.71 Bn at the end of 2024 to $799.35 Bn.

Net inflows of $5.70 Bn during November.

YTD net inflows of $48.77 Bn are the sixth highest on record, while the highest YTD net inflows are of

$147.35 Bn in 2021, followed by YTD net inflows of $68.86 Bn in 2022 and YTD net inflows of $68.66 Bn in 2020.

7 th month of net inflows.

iShares is the leading ESG ETF provider globally, managing $269.01 billion in assets and holding a 33.7% market share. Amundi ETF ranks second with $108.84 billion (13.6% share), followed by UBS ETFs with $55.59 billion (7.0% share). Together, the top three providers—out of 262—account for 54.2% of global ESG ETF assets, while the remaining 259 providers each represent less than 7% market share.

“The S&P 500 rose 0.25% in November and is up 17.81% year-to-date. Developed markets excluding the U.S. gained 0.73% in November and are up 30.79% in 2025, with Luxembourg (+9.82%) and Ireland (+8.05%) posting the largest monthly increases. Emerging markets declined 1.69% in November but remain up 22.40% year-to-date, while Saudi Arabia (-8.57%) and the United Arab Emirates (-6.05%) recorded the largest monthly decreases,” according to Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, and Owner of ETFGI.

Growth in assets in the ESG ETFs listed globally as of end of November





The first ESG ETF was listed in 2002, at the end of November there were 1,581 ESG ETFs listed globally, with 5,101 listings, assets of $799.35 Bn, from 262 providers listed on 51 exchanges in 40 countries.

Trends and Insights

Broad ESG strategies dominate the ESG ETF landscape, accounting for the largest share of assets and inflows.

Impact-oriented themes like Clean Energy and Green Bonds show strong investor interest, reflecting the growing focus on climate and sustainability.

Exclusions-based strategies remain relevant, particularly Broad Exclusions, which has seen steady inflows.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered

$5.85 Bn in November. Amundi MSCI World Screened UCITS ETF (WLSC FP) gathered $715.56 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ESG ETFs by net new assets November 2025

Name Ticker Assets ($ Mn) Nov-25 NNA ($ Mn) YTD-25 NNA ($ Mn) Nov-25 Amundi MSCI World Screened UCITS ETF WLSC FP 730.10 716.59 715.56 AXA IM MSCI World Equity PAB UCITS ETF AWDU IM 1,355.54 1,044.79 553.96 iShares MSCI USA ESG Screened UCITS ETF SASU LN 18,282.16 5,957.70 516.18 Amundi MSCI Europe Screened UCITS ETF EUSC FP 428.97 419.92 416.96 iShares MSCI EM ESG Enhanced UCITS ETF EEDM LN 8,348.97 1,358.74 375.89 UBS SPIR ESG ETF SPISI SW 2,382.24 496.62 342.57 Amundi MSCI USA ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Dist USA FP 6,538.48 362.80 327.37 Cathay Taiwan Select ESG Sustainability High Yield ETF 00878 TT 14,220.55 2,858.18 298.69 Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF DR (C) SBIM GY 1,201.53 599.52 280.45 CSI Power Grid Equipment Theme ETF 159326 CH 293.23 280.20 218.95 CAPITAL ICE ESG 20+ YEAR BBB US CORPORATE ETF 00937B TT 8,615.76 824.21 216.56 Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG EGRI FP 1,342.91 (651.32) 215.87 iShares MSCI USA ESG Enhanced UCITS ETF EEDS LN 26,530.02 3,900.42 195.43 UBS Sustainable Development Bank Bonds 5-10 MDB5 IM 217.39 123.66 185.64 Xtrackers MSCI AC World Screened UCITS ETF 1C XMAW GY 5,572.00 129.87 169.05 iShares MSCI World ESG Enhanced UCITS ETF EEWD LN 6,652.70 800.77 166.40 Fidelity Global Equity Research Enhanced PAB UCITS ETF FRPG GY 216.60 214.36 166.35 YIS MSCI World Universal YIWUU IM 167.31 166.19 166.19 YIS MSCI USA Selection UCITS ETF USD Acc YIUS2 IM 452.89 428.55 165.67 UBS MSCI ACWI Universal UCITS ETF AWESGW SW 6,381.96 1,183.83 159.24





Confusion persists around what constitutes an ESG fund. According to PRI, an UN-supported initiative which seeks to understand the investment implications of ESG issues, 56% of adopters believe there is a lack of clarity in ESG definitions. ETFGI’s classification system attempts to provide greater precision, with ETFs/ETPs listed globally organised into categories, including core ESG products and theme-based groups, such as Clean/Alternative Energies and Gender Diversity.