ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In The Actively Managed ETFs Listed Globally Reached A New Record Of US$1.48 Trillion At The End Of June

Date 22/07/2025

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, reported today that assets invested in the actively managed ETFs industry globally reached a new record of US$1.48 trillion at the end of June. During June the actively managed ETFs industry globally gathered net inflows of US$46.77 billion, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$267.02 billion, according to ETFGI's June 2025 Active ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Global Actively Managed ETF Industry Update – June 2025

  • Record-High Assets: Assets invested in the global actively managed ETFs industry reached a new all-time high of $1.48 trillion at the end of June 2025, surpassing the previous record of $1.39 trillion set in May 2025.
  • Strong Year-to-Date Growth: Assets have grown by 26.7% year-to-date, rising from $1.17 trillion at the end of 2024 to $1.48 trillion by June 2025.
  • Robust Monthly Inflows: The industry recorded $46.77 billion in net inflows during June 2025.
  • Record-Breaking YTD Inflows: Year-to-date net inflows stand at $267.02 billion, the highest on record. This surpasses the previous YTD records of $153.46 billion in 2024 and $80.03 billion in 2021.
  • Sustained Momentum: June marked the 63rd consecutive month of net inflows into actively managed ETFs.

The S&P 500 rose 5.09% in June, bringing its H1 2025 gain to 6.20%. Developed Markets (ex-US) increased 3.24% in June, and are up a strong 20.29% year-to-date. Top Performers in June: Korea: +16.12% and Israel: +11.60%. Emerging Markets gained 4.80% in June, with a year-to-date increase of 11.41%. Top Performers in June: Taiwan: +8.53% and Turkey: +8.49%, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in assets in the actively managed ETFs listed globally as of end of June

There were 3,805 actively managed ETFs listed globally, with 4,942 listings assets of $1.48 Tn, from 573 providers listed on 42 exchanges in 33 countries at the end of June.

Equity focused actively managed ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of $24.65 Bn during June, bringing year to date net inflows to $148.98 Bn, higher than the $89.35 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2024. Fixed Income focused actively managed ETFs listed globally reported net inflows of $20.51 Bn during June, bringing YTD net inflows to $102.60 Bn, much higher than the $54.49 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2024.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 active ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered
$19.70 Bn during June. JPMorgan Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMTG US) gathered $5.78 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 actively managed ETFs by net new assets June 2025

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
 Jun-25

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-25

NNA
($ Mn)
Jun-25

JPMorgan Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

JMTG US

       5,782.13

             5,782.13

          5,782.13

JPMorgan Active High Yield ETF

JPHY US

       2,007.72

             1,999.79

          1,999.79

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

TSLL US

       6,170.93

             3,971.67

          1,059.36

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

MSTY US

       5,146.91

             4,034.69

             897.18

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JEPQ US

      28,053.12

             7,852.70

             877.55

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

JAAA US

      21,805.72

             5,194.61

             876.46

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

CGDV US

      18,604.79

             4,524.17

             835.90

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF

DYNF US

      19,154.11

             4,379.90

             784.40

Neos Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF

QQQI US

       2,605.42

             1,818.96

             779.40

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

JPST US

      31,897.10

             3,665.51

             751.97

KB RISE Short Term Specialized Bank Bond Active ETF

0061Z0 KS

          674.53

                674.53

             674.53

MIRAE ASSET TIGER MONEY MARKET ACTIVE ETF

0043B0 KS

          908.37

             1,026.10

             588.66

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF

JPLD US

       1,769.05

                798.74

             556.72

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

JEPI US

      40,993.10

             4,508.56

             549.50

Tortoise Energy Fund

TNGY US

          536.61

                533.81

             533.81

Brown Advisory Sustainable Growth ETF

BASG US

          489.29

                473.72

             473.72

Capital Group Growth ETF

CGGR US

      13,512.71

             3,106.54

             470.61

Fidelity Total Bond ETF

FBND US

      19,269.55

             2,012.63

             426.56

Blackrock Flexible Income ETF

BINC US

       9,839.83

             2,829.76

             394.94

TCW Core Plus Bond ETF

FIXT US

          389.41

                383.69

             383.69

Investors have tended to invest in Equity actively managed ETFs during June.

