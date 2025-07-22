ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In The Actively Managed ETFs Listed Globally Reached A New Record Of US$1.48 Trillion At The End Of June

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, reported today that assets invested in the actively managed ETFs industry globally reached a new record of US$1.48 trillion at the end of June. During June the actively managed ETFs industry globally gathered net inflows of US$46.77 billion, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$267.02 billion, according to ETFGI's June 2025 Active ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Global Actively Managed ETF Industry Update – June 2025

Record-High Assets: Assets invested in the global actively managed ETFs industry reached a new all-time high of $1.48 trillion at the end of June 2025, surpassing the previous record of $1.39 trillion set in May 2025.

Strong Year-to-Date Growth: Assets have grown by 26.7% year-to-date, rising from $1.17 trillion at the end of 2024 to $1.48 trillion by June 2025.

Robust Monthly Inflows: The industry recorded $46.77 billion in net inflows during June 2025.

Record-Breaking YTD Inflows: Year-to-date net inflows stand at $267.02 billion, the highest on record. This surpasses the previous YTD records of $153.46 billion in 2024 and $80.03 billion in 2021.