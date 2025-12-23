ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In The Actively Managed ETFs Listed Globally Reached A New Record Of US$1.86 Trillion At The End Of November

Global assets invested in actively managed ETFs reached a record $1.86 trillion at the end of November , surpassing the previous record of $1.82 trillion set in October 2025.

Global assets invested in actively managed ETFs reached a record $1.86 trillion at the end of November , surpassing the previous record of $1.82 trillion set in October 2025.

Global assets invested in actively managed ETFs reached a record $1.86 trillion at the end of November , surpassing the previous record of $1.82 trillion set in October 2025.

Global assets invested in actively managed ETFs reached a record $1.86 trillion at the end of November , surpassing the previous record of $1.82 trillion set in October 2025.

Year-to-date net inflows of $581.25 billion are the highest on record , followed by $331.83 billion in 2024 and $167.28 billion in 2023.

Year-to-date net inflows of $581.25 billion are the highest on record , followed by $331.83 billion in 2024 and $167.28 billion in 2023.

Year-to-date net inflows of $581.25 billion are the highest on record , followed by $331.83 billion in 2024 and $167.28 billion in 2023.

Year-to-date net inflows of $581.25 billion are the highest on record , followed by $331.83 billion in 2024 and $167.28 billion in 2023.