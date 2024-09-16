ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In ETFs Industry In Canada Reached A New Record High Of 378.22 Billion US Dollars At The End Of August

ETFGI, a prominent independent research, events and consultancy firm specializing in providing subscription research on trends in the global ETFs industry, reported today assets invested in ETFs industry in Canada reached a new record high of US$378.22 billion at the end of August. The ETFs industry in Canada gathered net inflows of US$3.81 billion during August, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$36.62 billion, according to ETFGI's August 2024 Canadian ETFs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets invested in the Canadian ETFs industry reached a new record of $378.22 Bn at the end of August beating the previous record of $364.54 Bn at the end of July 2024.

Assets have increased 20.7% YTD in 2024, going from $313.48 Bn at the end of 2023 to $378.22 Bn.

Net inflows of $3.81 Bn in August 2024.

YTD net inflows of $36.62 Bn are the highest on record, while the second highest recorded YTD net inflows was of $32.72 Bn in 2021 and the third highest recorded YTD net inflows of 23.79 Bn in 2020.

26 th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index increased by 2.43% in August and is up by 19.53% YTD in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index increased by 2.78% in August and is up 11.13% YTD in 2024. Israel (up 7.47%) and Singapore (up 5.59%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in August. The Emerging markets index increased by 2.01% during August and is up 10.89% YTD in 2024. Indonesia (up 10.79%) and Thailand (up 8.62%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in August”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.



Asset growth in ETFs industry in Canada as of the end of August

The ETFs industry in Canada had 1,199 products, with 1,496 listings, assets of $378.22 Bn, from 43 providers listed on 2 exchanges at the end of August.

During August, ETFs gathered net inflows of $3.81 Bn. Equity ETFs reported net inflows of $988.87 Mn during August, bringing YTD net inflows to $15.45 Bn, higher than the $3.74 Bn in YTD net in 2023. Fixed income ETFs gathered net inflows of $861.14 Mn during August, bringing YTD net inflows to $6.65 Bn, higher than the YTD $5.03 Bn in net inflows in 2023. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $1.31 Bn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $13.71 Bn, higher than the YTD $12.25 Bn in net inflows in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $3.87 Bn during August. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (XIU CN) gathered $428.32 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.



Top 20 ETFs by net new assets August 2024: Canada

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Aug-24 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

($ Mn)

Aug-24 iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund XIU CN 9,890.77 (165.11) 428.32 BMO Gold Bullion ETF ZGLD CN 419.14 413.18 398.00 iShares S&P 500 Index ETF XUS CN 5,524.43 777.68 366.33 BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZAG CN 7,456.24 2,392.13 356.96 Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF VFV CN 12,322.05 2,970.02 309.77 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF ZST CN 2,180.42 1,185.54 212.91 BMO S&P 500 Index ETF ZSP CN 14,136.12 1,150.54 210.02 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB CN 1,680.88 13.08 199.78 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB CN 5,689.36 492.96 167.56 iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT CN 3,385.66 1,322.84 166.25 Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF VUN CN 6,902.73 768.86 145.01 TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF TEC CN 2,087.51 192.92 141.08 Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF VSB CN 837.03 58.13 134.08 Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio VEQT CN 3,691.50 869.46 132.64 Global X High Interest Savings ETF CASH CN 3,843.51 815.74 110.17 iShares Premium Money Market Fund CMR CN 812.05 324.46 91.90 iShares MSCI EAFE IMI Index Fund XEF CN 6,660.32 899.72 75.59 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCS CN 2,126.58 1,004.51 74.12 Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF FBAL CN 1,020.63 598.93 72.72 Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF VCN CN 5,547.67 445.00 72.66

Investors have tended to invest in Active ETFs during August.