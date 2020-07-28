ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In Europe Are Back Over The US$1 Trillion Milestone At The End Of June 2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of US$11.38 billion during June, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$32.65 billion which is below the US$44.12 billion gathered at this point in 2019. Assets invested in the European ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 4%, from US$968.88 billion at the end of May, to US$1.01 trillion, the third highest level on record, according to ETFGI's June 2020 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
“The S&P 500 gained 1.99% during June. In Q2, U.S. equities staged a recovery from the Q1’s decline. Although Covid cases in the U.S. are still increasing the stimulus from the Fed and Congress, aided the market rebound. During June developed markets outside the U.S. were up 3.44% and up 16.8% in Q2. In June Hong Kong (up 11.35%), New Zealand (up 10.09%) Netherlands (up 8%) and Germany (up 6.08%) as the top performers. Emerging markets gained 7.6% in June and are up 19.3% in Q2.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
Europe ETFs and ETPs asset growth as at the end of June 2020
At the end of June 2020, the European ETF/ETP industry had 2,264 ETFs/ETPs, with 8,638 listings, assets of $1.01 Tn, from 69 providers listed on 28 exchanges in 23 countries.
Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe gathered net inflows of $8.6 Bn during June, bringing net inflows for the year 2020 to $20.48 Bn, lower than the $31.73 Bn in net inflows gathered at this point in 2019. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe gathered net inflows of $4.6 Bn during June, bringing net outflows for the year to $1.8 Bn, lower than the $6.57 Bn in net inflows equity products had reported at this point in 2019. Commodity ETFs/ETPs gathered $904 Mn in net inflows bringing net inflows to $15.16 Bn for 2020, which is much higher than the $3.13 Bn in net inflows gathered year to date at this point in 2019.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $8.94 Bn during June. The UBS ETFs plc - MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF A - Acc (ACWIA SW) gathered $960 Mn alone.
Top 20 ETFs by net inflows in June 2020: Europe
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
UBS ETFs plc - MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF A - Acc
|
ACWIA SW
|
1,832.75
|
1,759.84
|
960.02
|
iShares € High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF
|
IHYG LN
|
6,918.79
|
(980.04)
|
630.46
|
Lyxor Core US TIPS DR UCITS ETF - D GBP - GBP Hdg - Acc
|
TIPH LN
|
1,859.55
|
821.22
|
551.69
|
CSIF IE MSCI USA Blue UCITS ETF - Acc
|
CMXUS SW
|
1,268.64
|
1,178.83
|
535.60
|
iShares EURO STOXX UCITS ETF (DE)
|
SXXEEX GY
|
1,729.83
|
(50.42)
|
522.62
|
iShares $ High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF
|
IHYU LN
|
4,226.38
|
(122.23)
|
486.29
|
iShares MSCI World EUR Hedged UCITS ETF (Acc)
|
IWDE LN
|
2,666.16
|
733.61
|
479.65
|
iShares $ Treasury Bond 7-10yr UCITS ETF
|
IBTM LN
|
5,495.86
|
1,232.81
|
444.43
|
iShares J.P. Morgan $ EM Bond UCITS ETF
|
JPEA LN
|
1,190.00
|
(87.11)
|
431.06
|
iShares Global Corp Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hdg
|
CRHG LN
|
783.02
|
629.97
|
411.17
|
HSBC Multi Factor Worldwide Equity UCITS ETF
|
HWWA LN
|
770.52
|
422.41
|
408.76
|
PIMCO US Dollar Short Maturity ETF
|
MINT LN
|
3,865.51
|
(23.78)
|
390.16
|
iShares $ Corp Bond UCITS ETF - Acc
|
LQDA LN
|
2,229.36
|
763.34
|
377.07
|
Xtrackers MSCI USA Banks UCITS ETF
|
XUFB LN
|
336.55
|
364.31
|
364.79
|
AMUNDI MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF - EUR (C) - Acc
|
CEU FP
|
2,767.41
|
86.41
|
337.29
|
SPDR Barclays US Treasury Bond UCITS ETF
|
SYBT GY
|
926.67
|
447.35
|
335.77
|
iShares Core € Corp Bond UCITS ETF
|
IEBC LN
|
14,255.95
|
(353.06)
|
325.93
|
CSIF IE MSCI USA ESG Leaders Blue UCITS ETF - Acc
|
USESG SW
|
753.82
|
667.34
|
321.29
|
iShares Edge MSCI Europe Value Factor UCITS ETF
|
IEFV LN
|
1,066.22
|
(17.84)
|
318.98
|
iShares Diversified Commodity Swap UCITS ETF - Acc
|
ICOM LN
|
1,362.03
|
235.52
|
308.84
The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.69 Bn during June. The AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C)- Acc (GOLD FP) gathered $573 Mn alone.
Top 10 ETPs by net inflows in June 2020: Europe
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc
|
GOLD FP
|
3,404.21
|
2,041.91
|
573.36
|
Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - GBP Hdg Acc
|
XGDG LN
|
3.05
|
318.76
|
318.50
|
Xetra Gold EUR - Acc
|
4GLD GY
|
12,593.06
|
993.58
|
258.56
|
Xtrackers Physical Silver ETC (EUR) - Acc
|
XAD6 GY
|
609.68
|
241.24
|
180.91
|
WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold - Acc
|
SGBS LN
|
3,205.60
|
89.62
|
121.64
|
WisdomTree Physical Silver - Acc
|
PHAG LN
|
1,402.33
|
188.25
|
65.44
|
WisdomTree Short USD Long EUR - Acc
|
XBJQ GY
|
118.66
|
6.09
|
46.89
|
iShares Physical Silver ETC - Acc
|
SSLN LN
|
283.65
|
151.78
|
43.29
|
iShares Physical Gold ETC - Acc
|
SGLN LN
|
13,069.68
|
4,439.96
|
41.81
|
WisdomTree Copper - Acc
|
COPA LN
|
291.43
|
75.13
|
39.97
Investors have tended to invest in Fixed Income ETFs and ETPs during June.