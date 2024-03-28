ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In Crypto ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Reached A New Milestone Of US$69.39 Billion At The End Of February

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today assets invested in Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally reached a new milestone of US$69.39 billion at the end of February. Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$ 9.20 billion during February, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$36.76 billion, which is much higher than US$ 179.02 million in net inflows at this point last year. Assets invested in Crypto ETFs and ETPs have increased 358.9% during 2024 going from US$15.12 billion at end of 2023 to US$69.39 billion, according to ETFGI’s February 2024 ETF and ETP Crypto industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Assets invested in the global ETFs industry reached a new milestone of $69.39 Bn at the end of February 2024 beating the previous record of $42.81 Bn at the end of January 2024.

Assets have increased 358.9% during 2024 going from $15.12 Bn at end of 2023 to $69.39 Bn.

Net inflows of $9.20 Bn during February 2024.

Year-to-date net inflows of $36.76 Bn are the highest on record, following are the YTD net inflows of

$1.08 Bn for 2021 and YTD net inflows of $179.02 Mn for 2023.

5th month of net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index increased by 5.34% in February and is up by 7.11% YTD. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 1.90% in February and are up 1.58% YTD. Ireland (up 8.60%) and Israel (up 8.27%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in February. Emerging markets increased by 4.18% during February and are up 0.57% YTD. China (up 8.41%) and Peru (up 7.12%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in February”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Global Crypto ETF and ETP asset growth as of end of February

The Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally had 193 products, with 506 listings, assets of $69.39 Bn, from 41 providers listed on 20 exchanges in 16 countries at the end of February. Following net inflows of $9.20 Bn and market moves during the month, assets invested in Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally increased by 62.1% from $42.81 Bn at the end of January 2024 to $69.39 Bn at the end of February 2024.

Since the launch of the first Crypto ETP in 2015, the Bitcoin Tracker One-SEK, the number and diversity of products have increased steadily. / During February, 5 Digital Asset ETFs/ETPs were launched.

Top 20 Crypto ETFs/ETPs by net new assets February 2024

Name Ticker Assets ($ Mn) Feb-24 NNA ($ Mn) YTD-24 NNA ($ Mn) Feb-24 iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT US 10,009.46 7,769.26 4,969.22 Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund FBTC US 6,471.90 4,800.11 2,296.22 ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF ARKB US 2,105.52 1,585.12 927.37 Bitwise Bitcoin ETP Trust BITB US 1,528.98 1,135.33 487.75 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC US 26,602.34 20,769.82 250.66 Vaneck Bitcoin Trust HODL US 270.38 203.09 69.04 21Shares Ethereum Staking ETP - Acc AETH SW 583.34 60.08 68.36 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF BITX US 533.38 113.55 68.16 ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF BITO US 2,642.45 229.07 57.58 Franklin Bitcoin ETF EZBC US 154.80 121.55 56.81 WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund BTCW US 50.10 39.16 27.82 ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF BITI US 76.34 46.05 26.19 Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund BRRR US 192.79 134.92 23.01 Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF FBTC CN 261.40 49.53 21.85 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin - Acc BTCW SW 535.79 59.89 20.60 CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF ETHX/B CN 547.83 25.27 19.56 Exchange Traded Product on Adaptivv Downside Control Bitcoin ETF Index ADBI SW 16.29 16.29 16.29 Proshares Ether Strategy ETF EETH US 50.18 22.04 15.26 1Valour Internet Computer Physical Staking 1VIC GY 11.41 11.53 11.53 CSOP Ether Futures ETF 3068 HK 27.55 12.57 9.11

