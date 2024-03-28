ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In Actively Managed ETFs Listed Globally Reached A New Milestone Of US$798.68 Billion At The End Of February

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that asset invested in actively managed ETFs listed globally reached a new milestone of US$798.68 billion at the end of February. Actively managed ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$21.50 billion during February, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$46.10 billion. Assets invested in actively managed ETFs have increased 8.0% year-to-date in 2024, going from US$739.37 billion at the end of 2023 to US$798.68 billion, according to ETFGI's February 2024 Active ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)



Highlights

Assets invested in actively managed ETFs listed globally reached a milestone of $798.68 Bn at the end of February beating the previous record of $760.76 Bn at the end of January 2024.

Assets increased 8.0% year-to-date in 2024, going from $739.37 Bn at the end of 2023 to $798.68 Bn.

Net inflows of $21.50 Bn during February.

Year-to-date net inflows of $46.10 Bn are the highest on record, followed by year-to-date net inflows of $32.80 Bn in 2021, and the third highest record was year to date net inflows of $24.89 Bn in 2023.

47th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index increased by 5.34% in February and is up by 7.11% YTD. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 1.90% in February and are up 1.58% YTD. Ireland (up 8.60%) and Israel (up 8.27%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in February. Emerging markets increased by 4.18% during February and are up 0.57% YTD. China (up 8.41%) and Peru (up 7.12%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in February”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Asset growth in Actively managed ETFs listed globally as of the end of February





At the end of February, there were 2,470 actively managed ETFs, with 3,075 listings, assets of $798.68 Bn, from 430 providers listed on 37 exchanges in 29 countries.

Equity focused actively managed ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of $12.82 Bn during February, bringing year to date net inflows to $27.30 Bn, higher than the $17.44 Bn in YTD net inflows in 2023. Fixed Income focused actively managed ETFs listed globally attracted net inflows of $7.42 Bn during February, bringing YTD net inflows to $16.33 Bn, much higher than the $7.58 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 active ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $9.74 Bn during February. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ US) gathered $828.11 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 actively managed ETFs/ETPs by net new assets February 2024

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Feb-24 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

($ Mn)

Feb-24 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF JEPQ US 10,932.58 1,821.86 828.11 SAMSUNG KODEX CD Rate Active ETF SYNTH 459580 KS 5,983.09 897.19 763.40 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF JAAA US 6,776.68 1,395.38 741.84 Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF AVUV US 10,162.70 1,046.55 598.16 Fidelity Total Bond ETF FBND US 7,534.30 962.60 566.58 JPMorgan US Research Enhanced Index Equity ESG UCITS ETF - Acc JREU LN 6,523.69 915.46 554.73 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF JEPI US 32,809.57 1,141.20 553.53 Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF BOXX US 1,414.57 716.37 476.32 JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF JGLO US 2,146.21 1,044.50 473.92 Avantis US Large Cap Value ETF AVLV US 2,909.23 593.80 473.05 ALPS Smith Core Plus Bond ETF SMTH US 598.27 471.74 465.32 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - Acc JREG LN 4,668.51 557.86 424.62 SEI Enhanced US Large Cap Value Factor ETF SEIV US 454.73 409.34 408.65 SEI Enhanced US Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF SEIM US 445.81 399.47 398.04 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February PFEB US 835.27 352.88 385.63 Blackrock US Equity Factor Rotation ETF DYNF US 3,433.91 3,223.42 366.10 Capital Group Dividend Value ETF CGDV US 6,439.34 673.76 333.83 Blackrock Flexible Income ETF BINC US 1,672.56 1,187.02 319.96 Capital Group Growth ETF CGGR US 4,878.33 593.70 315.31 PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund MINT US 10,845.29 477.15 294.99







Investors have tended to invest in Equity actively managed ETFs/ETPs during February.