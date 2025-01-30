ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In Actively Managed ETFs Listed Globally Reached A New Record Of US$1.17 Trillion At The End Of 2024

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, reported today that that assets invested in actively managed ETFs listed globally reached a new record of US$1.17 trillion at the end of 2024. Actively managed ETFs gathered net inflows of US$41.78 billion during December, bringing 2024 net inflows to a record US$374.30 billion, according to ETFGI's December 2024 Active ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Record $1.17 Tn invested in actively managed ETFs listed globally at the end of 2024 beating the previous record of $1.15 Tn at the end of November 2024.

Assets increased 58.6% in 2024, going from $738.49 Bn at the end of 2023 to $1.17 Tn.

Net inflows of $41.78 Bn during December 2024.

2024 net inflows of $374.30 Bn are the highest on record, followed by 2023 net inflows of $184.07 Bn, and the third highest record was net inflows of $128.37 Bn in 2021.

57 th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index decreased by 2.38% in December but was up by 25.02% in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index decreased by 2.78% in December but is up 3.81% in 2024. Denmark (down 12.34%) and Australia (down 7.90%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in December. The emerging markets index increased by 0.19% during December and is up 11.96% in 2024. United Arab Emirates (up 6.42%) and Greece (up 4.21%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in December”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in assets in actively managed ETFs listed globally at end of 2024





There were 3,217 actively managed ETFs, with 4,084 listings, assets of $1.17 Tn, from 522 providers listed on 39 exchanges in 31 countries at the end of 2024.

Equity focused actively managed ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of $29.81 Bn during December, bringing 2024 net inflows to $211.32 Bn, higher than the $124.95 Bn in net inflows in 2023. Fixed Income focused actively managed ETFs listed globally attracted net inflows of $9.52 Bn during December, bringing net inflows for 2024 to $139.76 Bn, much higher than the $57.62 Bn in net inflows in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 active ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $15.71 Bn during December. Morgan Stanley Pathway Large Cap Equity ETF (MSLC US) gathered $2.83 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 actively managed ETFs by net new assets in December

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Dec-24 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

($ Mn)

Dec-24 Morgan Stanley Pathway Large Cap Equity ETF MSLC US 2,748.25 2,832.82 2,832.82 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF JEPQ US 20,800.34 10,809.40 1,437.27 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF JAAA US 16,584.60 11,205.10 1,085.59 Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF FBCG US 3,826.49 2,259.78 1,077.73 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF JEPI US 36,990.02 5,082.87 1,047.51 Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF BGDV US 696.94 712.97 712.97 JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF JIRE US 6,799.33 601.98 700.25 Roundhill Magnificient Seven ETF MAGS US 1,768.59 1,539.76 678.31 YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF MSTY US 1,472.71 1,726.07 626.32 SAMSUNG KODEX Money Market Active ETF 488770 KS 2,716.65 2,731.02 601.70 Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF MSSM US 546.24 571.15 571.15 Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF MSTX US 860.01 1,482.49 553.53 Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares TSLL US 4,807.18 954.55 518.95 Dimensional US Equity Market ETF DFUS US 12,759.09 3,078.05 515.17 Fidelity Total Bond ETF FBND US 16,912.36 10,513.93 480.72 Capital Group Dividend Value ETF CGDV US 12,206.99 5,469.69 472.30 iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF DYNF US 13,613.65 11,752.57 462.80 Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF AVUV US 15,221.94 5,335.95 448.68 JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF JREG LN 8,432.31 3,728.53 444.06 Capital Group Growth ETF CGGR US 9,220.53 3,697.14 443.81

Investors have tended to invest in Equity actively managed ETFs during December.