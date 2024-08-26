Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In Actively Managed ETFs Listed Globally Reached A New Record Of 974.29 Billion US Dollars At The End Of July

Date 26/08/2024

ETFGI, a prominent independent research and consultancy firm specializing in providing subscription research on trends in the global ETFs industry, reported today that assets invested in actively managed ETFs listed globally reached a new record of US$974.29 billion at the end of July.  During July actively managed ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$35.92 billion, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$189.96 billion, according to ETFGI's July 2024 Active ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Assets invested in actively managed ETFs listed globally reached a new record of $974.29 Bn at the end of July beating the previous record of $923.22 Bn set at the end of June 2024.
  • Assets have increased 31.7% year-to-date in 2024, going from $739.87 Bn at the end of 2023 to $974.29 Bn.
  • Net inflows of $35.92 Bn gathered during July.
  • Year-to-date net inflows of $189.96 Bn are the highest on record, followed by year-to-date net inflows of $86.12 Bn in 2023, and the third highest record was year to date net inflows of $85.25 Bn in 2021.
  • 52nd month of consecutive net inflows.

 

“The S&P 500 index increased by 1.22% in July and is up 16.70% YTD in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index increased by 3.37% in July and is up 8.12% YTD in 2024. Ireland (up 6.48%) and Belgium (up 6.42%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in July. The Emerging markets index increased by 0.57% during July and is up 8.70% YTD in 2024.Greece (up 6.93%) and United Arab Emirates (up 6.18%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in July”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in assets in Actively managed ETFs listed globally as of the end of July

ETFGI_Global_ETFs_July24

There were 2,761 actively managed ETFs listed globally, with 3,421 listings, assets of $974.29 Bn, from 461 providers listed on 37 exchanges in 29 countries at the end of July.

Equity focused actively managed ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of $19.37 Bn during July, bringing year to date net inflows to $108.52 Bn, higher than the $58.01 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Fixed Income focused actively managed ETFs listed globally attracted net inflows of $14.57 Bn during July, bringing YTD net inflows to $69.12 Bn, much higher than the $27.44 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 actively managed ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $13.42 Bn during July. Magellan Global Fund/Open Class (MGOC AU) gathered $1.64 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 actively managed ETFs by net new assets July 2024

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
 Jul-24

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-24

NNA
($ Mn)
Jul-24

Magellan Global Fund/Open Class

MGOC AU

5,765.47

1,112.56

1,635.61

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

CGMU US

2,143.71

1,622.76

1,347.16

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

JAAA US

11,730.62

6,289.59

1,092.49

AB International Low Volatility Equity ETF

ILOW US

823.19

814.63

814.63

Hwabao WP Cash Tianyi Listed Money Market Fund

511990 CH

12,691.53

(341.57)

700.48

SPDR Blackstone/GSO Senior Loan ETF

SRLN US

6,949.52

1,787.45

682.04

SAMSUNG KODEX 1Y Bank CD Plus Active ETF SYNTH

481050 KS

1,343.27

1,331.91

633.98

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

CGDG US

1,056.47

866.76

632.87

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

AVUV US

13,326.21

2,999.72

616.97

JPMorgan US Research Enhanced Index Equity ESG UCITS ETF - Acc

JREU LN

9,436.50

3,185.31

600.93

Fidelity Total Bond ETF

FBND US

10,705.85

3,960.91

562.98

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JEPQ US

15,315.49

6,141.40

562.64

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

NVDL US

4,585.80

3,046.96

561.32

Invesco Quantitative Strategies ESG Global Equity Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - Acc - Acc

IQSA LN

1,084.12

759.33

501.70

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

CGDV US

9,720.73

3,004.45

480.55

Simplify MBS ETF

MTBA US

1,181.25

988.70

420.33

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF

BOXX US

3,799.95

3,042.02

420.23

Yinhua Traded Money Market Fund

511880 CH

11,269.04

(1,268.82)

393.98

SAMSUNG KODEX CD Rate Active ETF SYNTH

459580 KS

6,585.81

1,782.68

386.59

Blackrock US Equity Factor Rotation ETF

DYNF US

10,139.02

9,215.10

370.64

https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon

 



 

Investors have tended to invest in equity focused actively managed ETFs during July.

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach