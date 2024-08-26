ETFGI Reports That Assets Invested In Actively Managed ETFs Listed Globally Reached A New Record Of 974.29 Billion US Dollars At The End Of July

ETFGI, a prominent independent research and consultancy firm specializing in providing subscription research on trends in the global ETFs industry, reported today that assets invested in actively managed ETFs listed globally reached a new record of US$974.29 billion at the end of July. During July actively managed ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$35.92 billion, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$189.96 billion, according to ETFGI's July 2024 Active ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets invested in actively managed ETFs listed globally reached a new record of $974.29 Bn at the end of July beating the previous record of $923.22 Bn set at the end of June 2024.

Assets have increased 31.7% year-to-date in 2024, going from $739.87 Bn at the end of 2023 to $974.29 Bn.

Net inflows of $35.92 Bn gathered during July.

Year-to-date net inflows of $189.96 Bn are the highest on record, followed by year-to-date net inflows of $86.12 Bn in 2023, and the third highest record was year to date net inflows of $85.25 Bn in 2021.

52 nd month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index increased by 1.22% in July and is up 16.70% YTD in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index increased by 3.37% in July and is up 8.12% YTD in 2024. Ireland (up 6.48%) and Belgium (up 6.42%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in July. The Emerging markets index increased by 0.57% during July and is up 8.70% YTD in 2024.Greece (up 6.93%) and United Arab Emirates (up 6.18%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in July”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in assets in Actively managed ETFs listed globally as of the end of July





There were 2,761 actively managed ETFs listed globally, with 3,421 listings, assets of $974.29 Bn, from 461 providers listed on 37 exchanges in 29 countries at the end of July.

Equity focused actively managed ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of $19.37 Bn during July, bringing year to date net inflows to $108.52 Bn, higher than the $58.01 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Fixed Income focused actively managed ETFs listed globally attracted net inflows of $14.57 Bn during July, bringing YTD net inflows to $69.12 Bn, much higher than the $27.44 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 actively managed ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $13.42 Bn during July. Magellan Global Fund/Open Class (MGOC AU) gathered $1.64 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 actively managed ETFs by net new assets July 2024

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Jul-24 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

($ Mn)

Jul-24 Magellan Global Fund/Open Class MGOC AU 5,765.47 1,112.56 1,635.61 Capital Group Municipal Income ETF CGMU US 2,143.71 1,622.76 1,347.16 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF JAAA US 11,730.62 6,289.59 1,092.49 AB International Low Volatility Equity ETF ILOW US 823.19 814.63 814.63 Hwabao WP Cash Tianyi Listed Money Market Fund 511990 CH 12,691.53 (341.57) 700.48 SPDR Blackstone/GSO Senior Loan ETF SRLN US 6,949.52 1,787.45 682.04 SAMSUNG KODEX 1Y Bank CD Plus Active ETF SYNTH 481050 KS 1,343.27 1,331.91 633.98 Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF CGDG US 1,056.47 866.76 632.87 Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF AVUV US 13,326.21 2,999.72 616.97 JPMorgan US Research Enhanced Index Equity ESG UCITS ETF - Acc JREU LN 9,436.50 3,185.31 600.93 Fidelity Total Bond ETF FBND US 10,705.85 3,960.91 562.98 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF JEPQ US 15,315.49 6,141.40 562.64 GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF NVDL US 4,585.80 3,046.96 561.32 Invesco Quantitative Strategies ESG Global Equity Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - Acc - Acc IQSA LN 1,084.12 759.33 501.70 Capital Group Dividend Value ETF CGDV US 9,720.73 3,004.45 480.55 Simplify MBS ETF MTBA US 1,181.25 988.70 420.33 Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF BOXX US 3,799.95 3,042.02 420.23 Yinhua Traded Money Market Fund 511880 CH 11,269.04 (1,268.82) 393.98 SAMSUNG KODEX CD Rate Active ETF SYNTH 459580 KS 6,585.81 1,782.68 386.59 Blackrock US Equity Factor Rotation ETF DYNF US 10,139.02 9,215.10 370.64







Investors have tended to invest in equity focused actively managed ETFs during July.