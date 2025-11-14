Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
ETFGI Reports That Assets In The U.S. ETF Industry Reached A Record High Of US$13.08 Trillion At The End Of October

Date 14/11/2025

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm known for its expertise in subscription research, consulting, events, and ETF TV on global ETF trends, announced today that assets in the U.S. ETF industry reached a record US$13.08 trillion at the end of October. During the month, U.S. ETFs gathered net inflows of US$186.19 billion, bringing year-to-date inflows to US$1.14 trillion, according to ETFGI’s October 2025 U.S. ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, part of its annual subscription research service. (All figures in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Record Assets: U.S. ETF industry assets reached $13.08 trillion at the end of October, surpassing the previous record of $12.70 trillion in September 2025.
  • Strong Growth: Assets have grown 26.4% year-to-date, rising from $10.35 trillion at the end of 2024.
  • Historic Inflows: October saw $186.19 billion in net inflows, the highest monthly inflow on record, beating the previous record of $164.42 billion in November 2024.
  • Year-to-Date Inflows: $1.14 trillion in YTD net inflows marks the highest on record, ahead of $861.35 billion in 2024 and $732.74 billion in 2021.
  • Consistency: This is the 42nd consecutive month of net inflows.

The S&P 500 rose 2.34% in October, bringing its year-to-date gain to 17.52%. Developed markets excluding the U.S. advanced 1.69% in October and are up 29.83% so far in 2025, with Korea (+18.88%) and Luxembourg (+6.71%) leading the monthly gains. Emerging markets climbed 1.71% during October and have gained 24.50% year-to-date, driven by strong performances in Taiwan (+8.60%) and Hungary (+8.41%), according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in assets in the ETFs industry in the United States as of the end of October


 

The ETFs industry in the United States had 4,664 products, assets of US$13.08 Tn, from 439 providers listed on 3 exchanges at the end of October.

iShares remains the largest ETF provider in the U.S. with $3.88 trillion in assets, representing a 29.7% market share. Vanguard ranks second with $3.75 trillion (28.7%), followed by State Street SPDR ETFs at $1.80 trillion (13.7%). Collectively, the top three providers—out of 439—account for 72.1% of total U.S. ETF assets, while the remaining 436 providers each hold less than 7% market share

 In October, U.S. ETFs attracted record net inflows of $186.19 billion. Equity ETFs led with $85.50 billion, bringing year-to-date net inflows to $436.75 billion—surpassing last year’s $400.15 billion at this point. Fixed income ETFs added $32.56 billion in October, pushing YTD net inflows to $206.87 billion, ahead of $161.31 billion in 2024. Commodities ETFs saw $6.04 billion in net inflows, with YTD inflows reaching $45.02 billion versus $3.51 billion last year. Active ETFs gathered $62.19 billion in October, bringing YTD net inflows to $425.41 billion—well above the $239.85 billion recorded in 2024.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETF‘s by net new assets, which collectively gathered $91.39 Bn in October. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered $17.74 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets October 2025: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
 Oct-25

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-25

NNA
($ Mn)
Oct-25

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

VOO US

   799,867.35

          103,477.09

        17,739.60

Akre Focus ETF

AKRE US

     10,412.53

            10,815.93

        10,815.93

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPY US

   703,081.27

          (21,600.55)

          7,398.15

Invesco QQQ Trust

QQQ US

   410,887.82

            17,031.52

          6,928.60

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPLG US

     95,792.85

            29,793.47

          6,781.43

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

BBEU US

       8,206.82

             3,647.08

          4,082.13

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

VTI US

   559,515.73

            31,311.69

          4,075.74

iShares US Treasury Bond ETF

GOVT US

     33,012.00

             2,583.38

          4,045.85

iShares Bitcoin Trust

IBIT US

     87,858.86

            27,654.05

          3,931.14

SPDR Gold Shares

GLD US

   131,107.28

            18,828.03

          3,666.30

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

AGG US

   135,596.55

            11,178.50

          3,171.57

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

BND US

   142,735.14

            17,034.42

          3,119.31

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF

VXUS US

   110,845.11

            14,434.10

          2,410.90

Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF

QQQM US

     68,784.66

            17,685.25

          2,284.79

JPMorgan Municipal ETF

JMUB US

       6,082.08

             3,967.39

          2,162.50

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

VEA US

   183,580.30

            12,473.18

          1,916.89

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

BNDX US

     72,924.90

             9,866.00

          1,829.63

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

VGSH US

     24,727.48

             3,534.79

          1,708.27

Vanguard Information Technology ETF

VGT US

   118,968.32

             9,252.68

          1,683.09

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

IEF US

     40,288.89

             7,391.83

          1,635.71

The top 10 ETPs by net assets collectively gathered $335.66 Mn during October. Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH US) gathered $65.24 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets October 2025: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
Oct-25

NNA
($ Mn)
YTD-25

NNA
($ Mn)
Oct-25

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF

ETH US

       2,856.06

                938.65

              65.24

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF

BTC US

       5,294.56

             1,111.69

              63.97

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

GDXD US

          102.67

                190.52

              43.68

United States Copper Index Fund

CPER US

          334.97

                147.02

              41.28

VanEck Merk Gold ETF

OUNZ US

       2,282.31

                390.02

              34.97

ProShares UltraShort Gold

GLL US

            91.44

                  28.36

              27.89

MicroSectors Gold -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

DULL US

            29.00

                  31.75

              16.83

Teucrium Soybean Fund

SOYB US

            49.75

                  22.04

              14.85

ProShares UltraShort Silver

ZSL US

            42.16

                  42.18

              14.07

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN

BNKU US

            26.99

                  19.94

              12.89


 Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during October.

