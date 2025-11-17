ETFGI Reports That Assets In The European ETF Industry Reached A Record High Of US$3.11 Trillion At The End Of October

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm known for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF trends, announced today that assets in the European ETF industry reached a record US$3.11 trillion at the end of October. During the month, European ETFs gathered net inflows of US$42.30 billion, bringing year-to-date inflows to US$333.22 billion, according to ETFGI’s October 2025 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, part of its annual subscription research service. (All figures in USD unless otherwise noted.)



Highlights

Record Assets: European ETF industry assets reached $3.11 trillion at the end of October, surpassing the previous record of $3.01 trillion in September 2025.

Strong Growth: Assets have grown 36.7% year-to-date , rising from $2.27 trillion at the end of 2024.

October Flows: Net inflows of $42.30 billion in October 2025.

Historic YTD Inflows: Year-to-date net inflows of $333.22 billion , the highest on record, ahead of $207.79 billion in 2024 and $165.83 billion in 2021.

Consistency: This marks the 37th consecutive month of net inflows.

The S&P 500 rose 2.34% in October, bringing its year-to-date gain to 17.52%. Developed markets excluding the U.S. advanced 1.69% in October and are up 29.83% so far in 2025, with Korea (+18.88%) and Luxembourg (+6.71%) leading the monthly gains. Emerging markets climbed 1.71% during October and have gained 24.50% year-to-date, driven by strong performances in Taiwan (+8.60%) and Hungary (+8.41%), according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in assets in the European ETFs industry as of the end of October





The ETFs industry in Europe had 3,450 products, with 14,472 listings, assets of $3.11 Tn, from 132 providers listed on 30 exchanges in 25 countries at the end of October.

iShares is the largest ETF provider in Europe with US$1.26 trillion in assets, representing a 40.6% market share. Amundi ETF ranks second with US$382.36 billion (12.3%), followed by DWS Xtrackers at US$326.18 billion (10.5%). Together, the top three providers—out of 132—account for 63.4% of European ETF assets, while the remaining 129 providers each hold less than 8% market share.

In October, European ETFs attracted net inflows of $42.30 billion. Equity ETFs led with $25.66 billion, bringing year-to-date net inflows to $221.98 billion—well above the $144.69 billion recorded at this point in 2024. Fixed income ETFs added $15.92 billion in October, pushing YTD net inflows to $64.43 billion, compared to $54.52 billion last year. Commodities ETFs saw net outflows of $5.24 billion during the month, though YTD net inflows remain positive at $10.57 billion, a sharp improvement from $4.51 billion in net outflows in 2024. Active ETFs attracted $5.06 billion in October, bringing YTD net inflows to $32.09 billion—more than double the $13.24 billion reported at this time last year.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $21.03 Bn in October. Amundi EUR Corporate Bond 1-5Y ESG UCITS ETF Acc (EBBB FP) gathered $5.04 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.



Top 20 ETFs by net new assets October 2025: Europe

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Oct-25 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-25 NNA

($ Mn)

Oct-25 Amundi EUR Corporate Bond 1-5Y ESG UCITS ETF Acc EBBB FP 6,587.02 5,641.51 5,043.05 iShares MSCI USA ESG Enhanced UCITS ETF EEDS LN 26,390.96 3,704.99 1,730.74 iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF CSSPX SW 138,828.94 8,617.98 1,280.04 Invesco US Treasury 7-10 Year UCITS ETF TREX LN 2,531.03 1,212.23 1,244.83 Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF VWRD LN 50,717.82 10,200.50 1,119.91 iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF IWDA LN 126,767.64 11,570.58 1,089.42 iShares MSCI USA ESG Screened UCITS ETF SASU LN 17,767.78 5,441.53 1,021.60 UBS Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF UBU9 GY 2,949.00 1,457.87 845.80 Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist LSPU LN 27,440.98 3,727.84 729.70 iShares € High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF IHYG LN 9,517.51 638.55 718.64 Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF XMJP GY 5,158.91 1,291.72 718.38 PIMCO US Dollar Short Maturity ETF MINT LN 3,454.11 1,371.16 707.12 UBS Core MSCI World UCITS ETF UBU7 GY 7,265.60 4,176.16 693.11 Amundi Smart Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc CSH2 FP 7,248.63 2,693.16 657.36 HSBC Global Government Bond UCITS ETF HGVU LN 8,505.56 1,105.91 600.03 Xtrackers MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF XMWO GY 10,609.33 1,392.45 596.15 VanEck Vectors Gold Miners UCITS ETF (GDX) GDX LN 3,181.97 642.77 574.90 Invesco UK Gilt 15+ Year UCITS ETF GT15 LN 562.46 556.20 554.84 UBS Solactive China Technology UCITS ETF CQQQ SW 778.17 726.89 553.79 Schroder Global Equity Active UCITS ETF SAEG LN 592.24 581.85 551.76

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.83 Bn during October. CoinShares FTX Physical Staked Solana (SLNC GY) gathered $456.96 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets October 2025: Europe

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Oct-25 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-25 NNA

($ Mn)

Oct-25 CoinShares FTX Physical Staked Solana SLNC GY 965.56 648.00 456.96 CoinShares Physical Staked Toncoin CTON SW 339.00 339.00 339.00 AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc GOLD FP 10,491.26 1,691.73 313.33 iShares Bitcoin ETP IB1T GY 702.15 657.57 143.47 WisdomTree Industrial Metals AIGI LN 613.18 78.93 125.42 WisdomTree Physical Stellar Lumens XLMW SW 93.99 99.67 99.67 21Shares Solana Staking ETP ASOL SW 1,388.34 306.50 95.12 WisdomTree Physical Platinum PHPT LN 610.51 (289.38) 93.77 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin BTCW SW 1,454.34 273.93 83.40 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil CRUD LN 596.33 73.65 77.98





Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs during October.