ETFGI Reports Record Year To Date Net Inflows Of US$924 Billion Into Etfs And ETPs Listed Globally At End Of September

Date 12/10/2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of  US$89.97 billion during September, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$924.18 billion which is higher than the US$486.67 billion gathered at this point last year and higher than the US$762.77 billion. Assets invested in the global ETFs/ETPs industry have decreased by 2.3% from US$9.73 trillion at the end of August 2021, to US$9.50 trillion at the end of September, according to ETFGI's September 2021 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.) 


Highlights 

  • Assets of $9.50 trillion invested in ETFs and ETPs listed globally at the end of September 2021 are the second highest on record. 

  • Record YTD 2021 net inflows of $924.18 Bn beating the prior record of $486.67 Bn gathered in YTD 2020. 

  • $924.18 Bn YTD net inflows are $161.41 Bn higher than the full year 2020 record net inflows $762.77 Bn.  

  • $1.20 trillion in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months. 

  • Assets increased 18.9% YTD in 2021, going from US$7.99 trillion at end of 2020, to US$9.50 trillion. 

  • 28th month of consecutive net inflows 

  • Equity ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered a record $632.81 Bn in YTD net inflows 2021. 

“The S&P 500 declined 4.65% in September as due to fears of inflation, the ongoing Congressional budget impasse, and anticipation of a reduction in Fed liquidity provision.  Developed markets ex-U.S. declined 2.99% and emerging markets were down 3.12% in September.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI. 

                       Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of September 2021

ETFGI_ETF_ETP_Global_Sep21

The Global ETFs and ETP industry had 9,461 products, with 19,094 listings, assets of US$9.50 trilion, from 580 providers listed on 79 exchanges in 62 countries at the end of September 2021.  

During September 2021, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $89.97 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $51.59 Bn during September, bringing net inflows for 2021 to $632.81 Bn, much greater than the $172.24 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted for the corresponding period through September 2020. Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs listed globally reported net inflows of $21.12 Bn during September, bringing net inflows for 2021 to $174.46 Bn, higher than the $172.02 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted YTD in 2020. Commodity ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net outflows of $1.51 Bn, bringing net outflows for 2021 to $9.55 Bn, significantly lower than the $70.68 Bn in net inflows commodity products had attracted over the same period last year. Active ETFs/ETPs reported $14.68 Bn in net inflows, bringing net inflows YTD 2021 to $109.93 Bn, higher than the $51.29 Bn in net inflows active products had attracted YTD in 2020.  

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $37.52 Bn during September. Dimensional World EX US Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX US) gathered $4.71 Bn the largest individual net inflow. 

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows September 2021: Global 

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
Sep-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Sep-21

Dimensional World EX US Core Equity 2 ETF

DFAX US

4,505.97

4,706.68

4,706.68

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

VOO US

246,801.45

40,352.59

3,754.56

Dimensional International Value ETF

DFIV US

3,501.12

3,570.70

3,570.70

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

VTI US

260,752.62

30,692.84

2,868.16

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

TQQQ US

14,849.96

470.80

2,660.51

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

IYR US

7,235.69

1,135.45

2,255.47

iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc

CSSPX SW

50,163.37

1,503.63

1,826.37

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPY US

384,739.63

6,048.91

1,476.59

MAXIS TOPIX ETF

1348 JP

22,103.82

2,107.08

1,417.78

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

BSV US

42,175.84

13,230.06

1,378.58

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

XLE US

25,084.34

5,704.52

1,319.81

iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc

IWDA LN

41,720.54

8,774.31

1,312.16

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

BND US

81,987.92

15,789.78

1,266.51

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

SCHD US

27,931.36

8,985.52

1,242.39

E Fund CSI Overseas China Internet 50 ETF Index Fund

513050 CH

4,135.19

4,329.81

1,201.76

Vanguard Value ETF

VTV US

82,684.27

12,541.90

1,104.55

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF

VXUS US

49,837.38

9,692.74

1,101.19

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

AGG US

89,500.36

6,610.47

1,099.83

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

IEMG US

78,533.62

10,721.43

986.72

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

VEA US

102,337.45

9,567.77

971.36

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.08 Bn over September. WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - Acc 
(CRUD LN) gathered $191 Mn the largest individual net inflow.  

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows September 2021: Global 

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
Sep-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Sep-21

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - Acc

CRUD LN

1,438.59

(638.99)

190.62

iShares Gold Trust

IAU US

27,903.48

(1,408.76)

145.44

WisdomTree Carbon - Acc

CARB LN

155.40

159.50

145.31

MicroSectors FANG Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN

BULZ US

179.91

189.12

138.13

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Natural Gas

KOLD US

138.47

265.45

110.91

Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - Acc

XGDU LN

2,032.12

1,810.45

93.17

BTCetc - Bitcoin ETP - Acc

BTCE GY

785.21

332.75

77.85

21Shares Solana ETP

ASOL SW

88.59

83.47

66.39

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

OUNZ US

543.61

142.07

58.34

United States Natural Gas Fund LP

UNG US

413.67

(244.94)

54.86

