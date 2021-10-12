ETFGI Reports Record Year To Date Net Inflows Of US$924 Billion Into Etfs And ETPs Listed Globally At End Of September

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$89.97 billion during September, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$924.18 billion which is higher than the US$486.67 billion gathered at this point last year and higher than the US$762.77 billion. Assets invested in the global ETFs/ETPs industry have decreased by 2.3% from US$9.73 trillion at the end of August 2021, to US$9.50 trillion at the end of September, according to ETFGI's September 2021 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
-
Assets of $9.50 trillion invested in ETFs and ETPs listed globally at the end of September 2021 are the second highest on record.
-
Record YTD 2021 net inflows of $924.18 Bn beating the prior record of $486.67 Bn gathered in YTD 2020.
-
$924.18 Bn YTD net inflows are $161.41 Bn higher than the full year 2020 record net inflows $762.77 Bn.
-
$1.20 trillion in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.
-
Assets increased 18.9% YTD in 2021, going from US$7.99 trillion at end of 2020, to US$9.50 trillion.
-
28th month of consecutive net inflows
-
Equity ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered a record $632.81 Bn in YTD net inflows 2021.
“The S&P 500 declined 4.65% in September as due to fears of inflation, the ongoing Congressional budget impasse, and anticipation of a reduction in Fed liquidity provision. Developed markets ex-U.S. declined 2.99% and emerging markets were down 3.12% in September.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of September 2021
The Global ETFs and ETP industry had 9,461 products, with 19,094 listings, assets of US$9.50 trilion, from 580 providers listed on 79 exchanges in 62 countries at the end of September 2021.
During September 2021, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $89.97 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $51.59 Bn during September, bringing net inflows for 2021 to $632.81 Bn, much greater than the $172.24 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted for the corresponding period through September 2020. Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs listed globally reported net inflows of $21.12 Bn during September, bringing net inflows for 2021 to $174.46 Bn, higher than the $172.02 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted YTD in 2020. Commodity ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net outflows of $1.51 Bn, bringing net outflows for 2021 to $9.55 Bn, significantly lower than the $70.68 Bn in net inflows commodity products had attracted over the same period last year. Active ETFs/ETPs reported $14.68 Bn in net inflows, bringing net inflows YTD 2021 to $109.93 Bn, higher than the $51.29 Bn in net inflows active products had attracted YTD in 2020.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $37.52 Bn during September. Dimensional World EX US Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX US) gathered $4.71 Bn the largest individual net inflow.
Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows September 2021: Global
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
Dimensional World EX US Core Equity 2 ETF
|
DFAX US
|
4,505.97
|
4,706.68
|
4,706.68
|
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
|
VOO US
|
246,801.45
|
40,352.59
|
3,754.56
|
Dimensional International Value ETF
|
DFIV US
|
3,501.12
|
3,570.70
|
3,570.70
|
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
|
VTI US
|
260,752.62
|
30,692.84
|
2,868.16
|
ProShares UltraPro QQQ
|
TQQQ US
|
14,849.96
|
470.80
|
2,660.51
|
iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF
|
IYR US
|
7,235.69
|
1,135.45
|
2,255.47
|
iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc
|
CSSPX SW
|
50,163.37
|
1,503.63
|
1,826.37
|
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
|
SPY US
|
384,739.63
|
6,048.91
|
1,476.59
|
MAXIS TOPIX ETF
|
1348 JP
|
22,103.82
|
2,107.08
|
1,417.78
|
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
|
BSV US
|
42,175.84
|
13,230.06
|
1,378.58
|
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund
|
XLE US
|
25,084.34
|
5,704.52
|
1,319.81
|
iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc
|
IWDA LN
|
41,720.54
|
8,774.31
|
1,312.16
|
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
|
BND US
|
81,987.92
|
15,789.78
|
1,266.51
|
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|
SCHD US
|
27,931.36
|
8,985.52
|
1,242.39
|
E Fund CSI Overseas China Internet 50 ETF Index Fund
|
513050 CH
|
4,135.19
|
4,329.81
|
1,201.76
|
Vanguard Value ETF
|
VTV US
|
82,684.27
|
12,541.90
|
1,104.55
|
Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF
|
VXUS US
|
49,837.38
|
9,692.74
|
1,101.19
|
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
|
AGG US
|
89,500.36
|
6,610.47
|
1,099.83
|
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
|
IEMG US
|
78,533.62
|
10,721.43
|
986.72
|
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
|
VEA US
|
102,337.45
|
9,567.77
|
971.36
The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.08 Bn over September. WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - Acc
(CRUD LN) gathered $191 Mn the largest individual net inflow.
Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows September 2021: Global
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - Acc
|
CRUD LN
|
1,438.59
|
(638.99)
|
190.62
|
iShares Gold Trust
|
IAU US
|
27,903.48
|
(1,408.76)
|
145.44
|
WisdomTree Carbon - Acc
|
CARB LN
|
155.40
|
159.50
|
145.31
|
MicroSectors FANG Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN
|
BULZ US
|
179.91
|
189.12
|
138.13
|
ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Natural Gas
|
KOLD US
|
138.47
|
265.45
|
110.91
|
Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - Acc
|
XGDU LN
|
2,032.12
|
1,810.45
|
93.17
|
BTCetc - Bitcoin ETP - Acc
|
BTCE GY
|
785.21
|
332.75
|
77.85
|
21Shares Solana ETP
|
ASOL SW
|
88.59
|
83.47
|
66.39
|
Van Eck Merk Gold Trust
|
OUNZ US
|
543.61
|
142.07
|
58.34
|
United States Natural Gas Fund LP
|
UNG US
|
413.67
|
(244.94)
|
54.86
Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during September.