ETFGI Reports Record Q1 Net Inflows Of US$463.51 Billion Into The Global ETFs Industry

Date 22/04/2025

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, reports record Q1 net inflows of US$463.51 billion into the global ETFs, according to ETFGI's March 2025 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)

Highlights

  • Record Q1net inflows of $463.51 Bn, while the second highest Q1 net inflows were $397.51 Bn in 2024 and the third highest Q1 net inflows were of $360.72 Bn in 2021.
  • Net inflows of $158.81 Bn during March.
  • 70th month of consecutive net inflows.
  • Assets of $15.19 Tn invested in the ETFs industry globally at the end of March, below the record high assets of $15.50 Tn at the end of February 2025.
  • Assets increased 1.6% YTD in 2025, going from $14.85 Tn at end of 2024 to $15.19 Tn.

“The S&P 500 index decreased by 5.63% in March and us down by 4.27% YTD in 2025. The developed markets excluding the US index decreased by 0.36% in March and is up 5.70% YTD in 2025. Denmark (down 11.58%) and United States (down 6.34%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in March. The emerging markets index increased by 0.65% during March and is up 0.91% YTD in 2025. Czech Republic (up 14.00%) and Greece (up 13.13%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in March,” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in assets in the Global ETFs industry as of the end of March

ETFGI_Global_ETFs_22Apr25

The Global ETFs industry has 13,832 products, with 27,411 listings, assets of $15.19 Tn, from 852 providers on 81 exchanges in 63 countries at the end of Q1.

During March, ETFs gathered net inflows of $158.81 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $86.29 Bn, bringing Q1 net inflows to $211.58 Bn, lower than the $234.73 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted in Q1 2024. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $15.70 Bn during March, bringing Q1 net inflows to $81.26 Bn, higher than the $62.75 Bn in net inflows in Q1 2024. Commodities ETFs reported net inflows of $9.44 Bn during March, bringing Q1 net inflows to $21.91 Bn, much higher than the $6.26 Bn in net outflows in Q1 2024. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $41.52 Bn during the month, gathering Q1 net inflows for the year of  $145.26 Bn, much higher than the $71.82 Bn in net inflows in Q1 2024.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $73.27 Bn during March. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV US) gathered $23.63 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets March 2025: Global

Name

 

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
Mar-25

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-25

NNA
($ Mn)
Mar-25

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

 

IVV US

     575,114.18

            23,053.24

        23,632.05

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

 

VOO US

     590,466.10

            34,102.62

          6,447.90

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

 

SGOV US

       39,394.49

             9,517.15

          3,867.75

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

 

SPLG US

       58,665.66

             7,884.33

          3,556.42

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

 

BIL US

       41,045.87

             4,795.50

          3,159.34

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

 

VTI US

     438,402.31

             9,269.61

          3,014.32

SPDR Gold Shares

 

GLD US

       91,821.81

             5,964.40

          2,856.87

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

 

TQQQ US

       19,600.17

             1,314.91

          2,801.69

Vanguard Growth ETF

 

VUG US

     144,666.92

             3,894.34

          2,775.93

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

 

VGK US

       21,711.61

             3,549.97

          2,424.67

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

 

SOXL US

        7,439.53

             1,406.54

          2,422.70

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

 

IWF US

       96,338.56

                483.57

          2,366.56

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF

 

VXUS US

       82,848.77

             3,970.95

          2,290.79

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

 

SCHD US

       70,929.50

             3,845.59

          2,080.89

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

 

VCIT US

       51,493.10

             1,909.31

          1,840.17

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

 

IEF US

       34,957.72

             2,524.19

          1,742.15

NEXT FUNDS TOPIX Exchange Traded Fund

 

1306 JP

     153,914.17

             1,685.11

          1,616.87

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

 

IWM US

       63,336.14

            (1,775.92)

          1,472.46

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

 

TSLL US

        4,158.56

             3,441.33

          1,471.97

iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF

 

CSSPX SW

     108,923.61

             3,760.55

          1,425.83

 

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.88 Bn over March. iShares Physical Gold ETC (SGLN LN) gathered $474.09 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets March 2025: Global

Name

 

Ticker

Asset
($ Mn)
Mar-25

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-25

NNA
($ Mn)
Mar-25

iShares Physical Gold ETC

 

SGLN LN

       21,565.57

             1,506.07

             474.09

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc

 

GOLD FP

        7,093.31

                504.78

             330.94

Japan Physical Gold ETF

 

1540 JP

        4,430.63

                416.69

             219.78

MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN

 

FNGB US

           152.81

                197.18

             186.27

WisdomTree Core Physical Gold

 

WGLD LN

        1,703.04

                306.64

             153.83

WisdomTree Industrial Metals

 

AIGI LN

           643.90

                115.36

             142.57

Royal Mint Responsibly Source Physical Gold ETC

 

RMAU LN

        1,327.46

                134.53

              96.41

Global X Physical Gold

 

GOLD AU

        2,575.02

                187.94

              95.78

Inverse VIX Short-Term Futures ETNs due March 22 2045

 

VYLD US

             90.02

                  90.02

              90.02

Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP

 

TSL3 LN

           169.15

                132.49

              85.71

 

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs during March.

