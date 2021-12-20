ETFGI Reports Record Net Inflows Of US$126 Billion Into Actively Managed ETFs At The End Of November 2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today record net inflows of US$126 billion into actively managed ETFs at the end of November. Actively managed ETFs and ETPs gathered net inflows of US$5.75 billion during November, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$126.04 billion. Assets invested in actively managed ETFs/ETPs finished the month down to 1.3%, from US$439 billion at the end of October to US$433 billion, according to ETFGI's November 2021 Active ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets of $433 Bn invested in actively managed ETFs and ETPs industry at end of November 2021 are the 2nd highest on record.
- Assets increased 51.6% YTD in 2021 going from $285.85 Bn at end of 2020 to $433.40 Bn.
- Record YTD 2021 net inflows of $126.04 Bn beating prior record of $77.12 Bn gathered in YTD 2020.
- 126.04 Bn YTD net inflows are $34.94 Bn greater than the full year 2020 record net inflows $91.10 Bn.
- $140.02 Bn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.
- 20th month of consecutive net inflows
- Actively managed Equity ETFs and ETPs gathered a record $63.72 Bn in YTD net inflows 2021.
“Due to the growing threat of a new COVID variant Omicron, the S&P 500 declined 0.69% in November, however, the index is up 23.18% year to date. Developed markets, excluding the US, experienced a fall of 4.94% in November. Israel (down 1.03%) and the US (down 1.47%) experienced the smallest losses among the developed markets in November, while Luxembourg suffered the biggest loss of 16.90%. Emerging markets declined 3.53% during November. United Arab Emirates (up 8.15%) and Chile (up 5.51%) gained the most, whilst Turkey (down 13.72%) and Poland (down 11.95%) witnessed the largest declines.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
Growth in actively managed ETF and ETP assets as of the end of November 2021
At the end of November 2021, the Global active ETFs and ETPs industry had 1,386 products, with 1,711 listings, assets of $433 Bn, from 264 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 22 countries.
Equity focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $5.78 Bn over November, bringing net inflows for the year to November 2021 to $63.72 Bn, more than the $33.06 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted for the year to November 2020. Fixed Income focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted net outflows of $1.18 Bn during November, bringing net inflows for the year to November 2021 to $47.15 Bn, much greater than the $39.72 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted for the year to November 2020.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 active ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered
$6.13 Bn during November. Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO US) gathered $1.63 Bn the largest individual net inflow.
Top 20 actively managed ETFs/ETPs by net new assets November 2021
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF
|
NUGO US
|
3,279.59
|
3,282.06
|
1,632.03
|
SPDR Blackstone/GSO Senior Loan ETF
|
SRLN US
|
8,468.99
|
6,289.08
|
562.16
|
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
|
JEPI US
|
4,911.38
|
4,723.00
|
506.01
|
AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF
|
MSOS US
|
1,148.36
|
1,424.88
|
467.09
|
Etfmad Afarin Persian - Acc
|
FATF1
|
2,032.85
|
90.30
|
351.90
|
ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF
|
BITO US
|
1,422.63
|
1,594.56
|
351.57
|
Samsung KODEX K-Metaverse Active ETF
|
401470 KS
|
357.82
|
354.43
|
266.47
|
Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF
|
CLSA US
|
452.70
|
445.29
|
261.24
|
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF
|
AVUV US
|
2,061.81
|
1,274.30
|
167.35
|
Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF
|
BLOK US
|
1,644.85
|
1,013.76
|
164.99
|
Andishe Varzan ETF - Acc
|
AVSF1
|
460.61
|
(36.35)
|
164.26
|
Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF
|
DFAI US
|
883.28
|
792.21
|
159.40
|
JPMorgan US Research Enhanced Index Equity UCITS ETF - Acc
|
JREU LN
|
618.55
|
391.04
|
152.07
|
Dimensional US Core Equity 2 ETF
|
DFAC US
|
14,407.41
|
678.16
|
151.80
|
Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF
|
DFAU US
|
1,448.64
|
1,097.48
|
140.52
|
First Trust Preferred Securities and Income Fund
|
FPE US
|
7,722.39
|
1,862.65
|
138.70
|
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November
|
PNOV US
|
186.55
|
116.01
|
135.47
|
Blackrock US Carbon Transition Readiness ETF
|
LCTU US
|
1,597.27
|
1,442.70
|
131.74
|
First Trust Senior Loan ETF
|
FTSL US
|
2,967.12
|
1,655.34
|
114.81
|
WisdomTree US Efficient Core Fund
|
NTSX US
|
905.23
|
414.74
|
113.36
Investors have tended to invest in Equity actively managed ETFs/ETPs during November.