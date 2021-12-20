 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports Record Net Inflows Of US$126 Billion Into Actively Managed ETFs At The End Of November 2021

Date 20/12/2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today record net inflows of US$126 billion into actively managed ETFs at the end of November. Actively managed ETFs and ETPs gathered net inflows of US$5.75 billion during November, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$126.04 billion. Assets invested in actively managed ETFs/ETPs finished the month down to 1.3%, from US$439 billion at the end of October to US$433 billion, according to ETFGI's November 2021 Active ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)


Highlights

  • Assets of $433 Bn invested in actively managed ETFs and ETPs industry at end of November 2021 are the 2nd highest on record.
  • Assets increased 51.6% YTD in 2021 going from $285.85 Bn at end of 2020 to $433.40 Bn.
  • Record YTD 2021 net inflows of $126.04 Bn beating prior record of $77.12 Bn gathered in YTD 2020.
  • 126.04 Bn YTD net inflows are $34.94 Bn greater than the full year 2020 record net inflows $91.10 Bn.
  • $140.02 Bn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.
  • 20th month of consecutive net inflows
  • Actively managed Equity ETFs and ETPs gathered a record $63.72 Bn in YTD net inflows 2021.

“Due to the growing threat of a new COVID variant Omicron, the S&P 500 declined 0.69% in November, however, the index is up 23.18% year to date. Developed markets, excluding the US, experienced a fall of 4.94% in November. Israel (down 1.03%) and the US (down 1.47%) experienced the smallest losses among the developed markets in November, while Luxembourg suffered the biggest loss of 16.90%. Emerging markets declined 3.53% during November. United Arab Emirates (up 8.15%) and Chile (up 5.51%) gained the most, whilst Turkey (down 13.72%) and Poland (down 11.95%) witnessed the largest declines.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in actively managed ETF and ETP assets as of the end of November 2021

ETFGI_AcMan_ETP_Nov21

At the end of November 2021, the Global active ETFs and ETPs industry had 1,386 products, with 1,711 listings, assets of $433 Bn, from 264 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 22 countries.

Equity focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $5.78 Bn over November, bringing net inflows for the year to November 2021 to $63.72 Bn, more than the $33.06 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted for the year to November 2020. Fixed Income focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted net outflows of $1.18 Bn during November, bringing net inflows for the year to November 2021 to $47.15 Bn, much greater than the $39.72 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted for the year to November 2020. 

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 active ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered
$6.13 Bn during November. Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO US) gathered $1.63 Bn the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 actively managed ETFs/ETPs by net new assets November 2021

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
Nov-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Nov-21

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF

NUGO US

3,279.59

3,282.06

1,632.03

SPDR Blackstone/GSO Senior Loan ETF

SRLN US

8,468.99

6,289.08

562.16

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

JEPI US

4,911.38

4,723.00

506.01

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

MSOS US

1,148.36

1,424.88

467.09

Etfmad Afarin Persian - Acc

FATF1

2,032.85

90.30

351.90

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

BITO US

1,422.63

1,594.56

351.57

Samsung KODEX K-Metaverse Active ETF

401470 KS

357.82

354.43

266.47

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF

CLSA US

452.70

445.29

261.24

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

AVUV US

2,061.81

1,274.30

167.35

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

BLOK US

1,644.85

1,013.76

164.99

Andishe Varzan ETF - Acc

AVSF1

460.61

(36.35)

164.26

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

DFAI US

883.28

792.21

159.40

JPMorgan US Research Enhanced Index Equity UCITS ETF - Acc

JREU LN

618.55

391.04

152.07

Dimensional US Core Equity 2 ETF

DFAC US

14,407.41

678.16

151.80

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

DFAU US

1,448.64

1,097.48

140.52

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income Fund

FPE US

7,722.39

1,862.65

138.70

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November

PNOV US

186.55

116.01

135.47

Blackrock US Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

LCTU US

1,597.27

1,442.70

131.74

First Trust Senior Loan ETF

FTSL US

2,967.12

1,655.34

114.81

WisdomTree US Efficient Core Fund

NTSX US

905.23

414.74

113.36

Investors have tended to invest in Equity actively managed ETFs/ETPs during November.

 