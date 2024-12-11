Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

ETFGI Reports Record Net Inflows And Assets In ETFs Industry In The United States Of 164 Bn US And 10.6 Tn US Dollars Respectively At End November

Date 11/12/2024

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, reported today record net inflows and record assets invested in the ETFs industry in the United States of US$164.43 billion and US$10.6 trillion respectively at the end of November. The ETFs industry in the United States gathered net inflows of US$164.43 billion during November, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$1.03 trillion. During the month, assets invested in US ETF/ETP industry increased by 6.1%, from US$9.98 trillion at the end of October 2024 to US$10.59 trillion in November 2024, according to ETFGI's November 2024 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Assets invested in the ETFs industry in the United States reached a record of $10.6 Tn at the end of November beating the previous record of $10 Tn at the end of September 2024.
  • Assets have increased 30.5% YTD in 2024, going from $8.11 Tn at end of 2023 to $10.59 Tn.
  • Net inflows of $164.43 Bn gathered in November.
  • YTD net inflows of $1.03 Tn are the highest on record, followed by YTD net inflows of $803.40 Bn for 2021 and the third highest recorded YTD net inflows are of $561.79 Bn in 2022.
  • YTD net inflows of $1.03 Tn are larger than the full year record NNA of US$919.78 Bn gathered in 2021.
  • 31st month of consecutive net inflows.

 

“The S&P 500 index increased by 5.87% in November and is up 28.07% YTD in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index increased by 0.11% in November and is up 6.77% YTD in 2024. Israel (up 8.86%) and US (up 6.46%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in November. The emerging markets index decreased by 2.77% during November but is up 11.75% YTD in 2024. Indonesia (down 6.17%) and Philippines (down 6.05%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in November”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in assets in the ETFs industry in the United States as of the end of November

ETFGI_US_ETFs_Nov24

At the end of November, the ETFs industry in the United States had 3,854 products, assets of $10.6 Tn, from 348 providers listed on 3 exchanges.

During November, ETFs gathered net inflows of $164.43 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $106.02 Bn in November, bringing YTD net inflows to $506.24 Bn, much higher than the $205.95 Bn in YTD net inflows in 2023. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $14.30 Bn during November, bringing YTD net inflows to $176.04 Bn, higher than the $151.94 Bn in YTD net inflows in 2023. Commodities ETFs reported net outflows of $603.78 Mn during November, bringing YTD net inflows to $2.91 Bn, higher than the $8.77 Bn in YTD net outflows in 2023. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $37.07 Bn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $276.47 Bn, much higher than the $124.05 Bn in YTD net inflows in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETF‘s by net new assets, which collectively gathered $91.85 Bn in November. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered $19.48 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets November 2024: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
 Nov-24

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-24

NNA
($ Mn)
Nov-24

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

VOO US

    589,023.57

          105,114.85

        19,477.23

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPY US

    631,177.41

            10,252.77

        11,480.40

Invesco QQQ Trust

QQQ US

    316,976.81

            28,090.42

          9,116.19

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

IVV US

    571,124.45

            63,596.50

          7,707.36

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

IWM US

      81,596.29

             2,021.41

          6,327.85

iShares Bitcoin Trust

IBIT US

      48,427.82

            31,750.66

          5,602.04

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

RSP US

      73,976.65

            13,871.35

          3,871.88

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

XLF US

      53,033.51

             5,936.94

          3,717.28

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

BND US

    121,611.08

            16,947.18

          2,932.24

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

MTUM US

      13,871.40

             2,354.09

          2,810.18

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPLG US

      53,381.76

            18,401.22

          2,413.66

Vanguard Growth ETF

VUG US

    153,250.47

            13,895.46

          2,102.68

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

IGV US

      10,044.93

                725.55

          2,065.85

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

JGLO US

        6,970.03

             5,444.64

          1,930.02

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

HYG US

      16,072.95

            (3,132.52)

          1,826.14

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

IJH US

    101,041.19

             7,571.80

          1,823.31

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

DIA US

      39,762.06

             1,148.35

          1,782.06

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

JAAA US

      15,580.49

            10,119.52

          1,642.38

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

JPST US

      28,552.17

             6,005.65

          1,624.17

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

SCHD US

      68,035.07

             7,174.59

          1,597.49

The top 10 ETPs by net assets collectively gathered $176.68 Mn during November. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures (UVXY US) gathered $114.19 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets November 2024: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
Nov-24

NNA
($ Mn)
YTD-24

NNA
($ Mn)
Nov-24

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures

UVXY US

           322.73

                117.17

             114.19

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Natural Gas

KOLD US

           107.66

               (127.06)

              34.89

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Crude Oil

SCO US

           113.51

                 (71.97)

              10.95

VanEck Merk Gold ETF

OUNZ US

        1,207.72

                193.92

                5.30

FPA Global Equity ETF

FPAG US

           177.20

                193.65

                4.70

ProShares Ultra Yen

YCL US

             48.43

                  22.89

                3.30

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

VIXY US

           145.37

                    3.79

                3.27

ProShares UltraShort Euro

EUO US

             38.31

                  (5.90)

                0.09

ProShares Ultra Euro

ULE US

              6.01

                  (0.53)

                0.00

MAX S&P 500 4X Leveraged ETN

SPYU US

           186.31

                  66.72

                   0.00   


Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during November.

