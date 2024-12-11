ETFGI Reports Record Net Inflows And Assets In ETFs Industry In The United States Of 164 Bn US And 10.6 Tn US Dollars Respectively At End November

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, reported today record net inflows and record assets invested in the ETFs industry in the United States of US$164.43 billion and US$10.6 trillion respectively at the end of November. The ETFs industry in the United States gathered net inflows of US$164.43 billion during November, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$1.03 trillion. During the month, assets invested in US ETF/ETP industry increased by 6.1%, from US$9.98 trillion at the end of October 2024 to US$10.59 trillion in November 2024, according to ETFGI's November 2024 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Assets invested in the ETFs industry in the United States reached a record of $10.6 Tn at the end of November beating the previous record of $10 Tn at the end of September 2024.

Assets have increased 30 .5% YTD in 2024, going from $8.11 Tn at end of 2023 to $10.59 Tn.

Net inflows of $164.43 Bn gathered in November.

YTD net inflows of $1.03 Tn are the highest on record, followed by YTD net inflows of $803.40 Bn for 2021 and the third highest recorded YTD net inflows are of $561.79 Bn in 2022.

YTD net inflows of $1.03 Tn are larger than the full year record NNA of US$919.78 Bn gathered in 2021.

31 st month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index increased by 5.87% in November and is up 28.07% YTD in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index increased by 0.11% in November and is up 6.77% YTD in 2024. Israel (up 8.86%) and US (up 6.46%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in November. The emerging markets index decreased by 2.77% during November but is up 11.75% YTD in 2024. Indonesia (down 6.17%) and Philippines (down 6.05%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in November”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

At the end of November, the ETFs industry in the United States had 3,854 products, assets of $10.6 Tn, from 348 providers listed on 3 exchanges.

During November, ETFs gathered net inflows of $164.43 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $106.02 Bn in November, bringing YTD net inflows to $506.24 Bn, much higher than the $205.95 Bn in YTD net inflows in 2023. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $14.30 Bn during November, bringing YTD net inflows to $176.04 Bn, higher than the $151.94 Bn in YTD net inflows in 2023. Commodities ETFs reported net outflows of $603.78 Mn during November, bringing YTD net inflows to $2.91 Bn, higher than the $8.77 Bn in YTD net outflows in 2023. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $37.07 Bn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $276.47 Bn, much higher than the $124.05 Bn in YTD net inflows in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETF‘s by net new assets, which collectively gathered $91.85 Bn in November. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered $19.48 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.



Top 20 ETFs by net new assets November 2024: US

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Nov-24 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

($ Mn)

Nov-24 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO US 589,023.57 105,114.85 19,477.23 SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY US 631,177.41 10,252.77 11,480.40 Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ US 316,976.81 28,090.42 9,116.19 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV US 571,124.45 63,596.50 7,707.36 iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM US 81,596.29 2,021.41 6,327.85 iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT US 48,427.82 31,750.66 5,602.04 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP US 73,976.65 13,871.35 3,871.88 Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF US 53,033.51 5,936.94 3,717.28 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF BND US 121,611.08 16,947.18 2,932.24 iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF MTUM US 13,871.40 2,354.09 2,810.18 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF SPLG US 53,381.76 18,401.22 2,413.66 Vanguard Growth ETF VUG US 153,250.47 13,895.46 2,102.68 iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF IGV US 10,044.93 725.55 2,065.85 JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF JGLO US 6,970.03 5,444.64 1,930.02 iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF HYG US 16,072.95 (3,132.52) 1,826.14 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF IJH US 101,041.19 7,571.80 1,823.31 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF DIA US 39,762.06 1,148.35 1,782.06 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF JAAA US 15,580.49 10,119.52 1,642.38 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF JPST US 28,552.17 6,005.65 1,624.17 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF SCHD US 68,035.07 7,174.59 1,597.49

The top 10 ETPs by net assets collectively gathered $176.68 Mn during November. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures (UVXY US) gathered $114.19 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets November 2024: US

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Nov-24 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

($ Mn)

Nov-24 ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures UVXY US 322.73 117.17 114.19 ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Natural Gas KOLD US 107.66 (127.06) 34.89 ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Crude Oil SCO US 113.51 (71.97) 10.95 VanEck Merk Gold ETF OUNZ US 1,207.72 193.92 5.30 FPA Global Equity ETF FPAG US 177.20 193.65 4.70 ProShares Ultra Yen YCL US 48.43 22.89 3.30 ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF VIXY US 145.37 3.79 3.27 ProShares UltraShort Euro EUO US 38.31 (5.90) 0.09 ProShares Ultra Euro ULE US 6.01 (0.53) 0.00 MAX S&P 500 4X Leveraged ETN SPYU US 186.31 66.72 0.00





Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during November.