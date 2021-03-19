ETFGI Reports Record Assets Of US$1.33 Trillion Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In Europe At The End Of February 2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of US$22.15 billion during February, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$42.66 billion. Assets invested in the European ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 2.3%, from US$1.30 trillion at the end of January, to US$1.33 trillion, according to ETFGI's February 2021 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
- Assets invested in European ETFs and ETPs industry reach a record $1.33 trillion at the end of February.
- Net inflows gathered in February were $22.15Bn, are the second highest behind the $27.17 Bn gathered in December 2020.
- 11 consecutive month net inflows.
- YTD net inflows of $42.66 are a record, beating the prior YTD record of $25.86 Bn in February 2018 and much higher than the $21.23Bn gathered at this point in 2020.
- Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe attracted $35.22 Bn accounting for the majority of net inflows in February.
“Despite a sell-off in the last week of the month, the S&P 500 gained of 2.76% in February, driven by optimism on COVID-19 vaccines, as well as continued monetary and fiscal stimulus. Developed markets ex- the U.S. ended the month up 2.50% while Emerging markets were up by 1.50% for the month. The leaders of the developed market in February were Hong Kong (6.03%), Canada (5.66%) and Spain (5.32%).“ according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.
Europe ETFs and ETPs asset growth as at the end of February 2021
The European ETF/ETP industry had 2,323 ETFs and ETPs, with 8,961 listings, assets of $1.33 Tn, from 81 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 24 countries at the end of February.
Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of $19.29 Bn during February, bringing net inflows for the year 2021 to $35.22 Bn, much higher than the $9.16 Bn in net inflows gathered YTD in 2020. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe had net inflows of $1.61 Bn during February, taking net inflows for the year to $3.71 Bn, which is lower than the $7.49 Bn in net inflows gathered at this point in 2020. Commodity ETFs/ETPs reported $505 Mn in net inflows bringing net inflows to $2.87 Bn for 2021, which is lower than the $4.30 Bn gathered at this point in 2020.
Actively managed products saw net inflows of $109 Mn in February, bringing year to date net outflows to $25 Mn, which is less than the net inflows of $41 Mn over the same period last year.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $14.87 Bn during February. SPDR Bloomberg SASB U.S. Corporate ESG UCITS ETF - Acc (SPPU GY) gathered $5.54 Bn.
Top 20 ETFs by net inflows in February 2021: Europe
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
SPDR Bloomberg SASB U.S. Corporate ESG UCITS ETF - Acc
|
SPPU GY
|
5,521.04
|
5,537.99
|
5,537.99
|
Xtrackers S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF (DR) - 1C - Acc
|
XDEW GY
|
3,809.16
|
1,300.75
|
926.79
|
Invesco US Municipal Bond UCITS ETF
|
MUNS LN
|
7.09
|
725.16
|
725.16
|
iShares China CNY Bond UCITS ETF
|
CNYB NA
|
5,065.43
|
1,130.58
|
698.35
|
iShares MSCI USA ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc - Acc
|
SASU LN
|
2,989.48
|
1,065.60
|
671.76
|
iShares MSCI EMU UCITS ETF - Acc
|
CSEMU SW
|
3,067.04
|
678.29
|
656.63
|
CSIF (IE) MSCI World ESG Leaders Blue UCITS ETF B USD - Acc
|
WDESG SW
|
714.96
|
602.85
|
647.01
|
L&G ESG Emerging Markets Corporate Bond USD UCITS ETF
|
EMUG LN
|
519.21
|
523.59
|
488.52
|
iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc
|
IWDA LN
|
30,539.71
|
1,163.47
|
488.36
|
iShares China CNY Bond UCITS ETF - Acc
|
CYBA NA
|
3,213.53
|
1,134.73
|
476.67
|
L&G LONG DATED ALL COMMOD - Acc
|
COMF LN
|
1,173.18
|
524.80
|
417.57
|
Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF - Acc
|
VWRA LN
|
2,303.81
|
492.14
|
401.55
|
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF - Acc
|
GOVA NA
|
556.68
|
397.41
|
394.66
|
Lyxor UCITS ETF FTSE MIB
|
ETFMIB IM
|
794.81
|
354.15
|
380.20
|
iShares EUR Corp Bond 0-3yr ESG UCITS ETF
|
SUSS LN
|
1,676.93
|
467.06
|
368.44
|
iShares S&P US Banks UCITS ETF - Acc
|
BNKS LN
|
690.13
|
434.77
|
344.96
|
Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG UCITS ETF - 1C - Acc
|
XZMU GY
|
2,004.44
|
371.20
|
317.25
|
Invesco Elwood Global Blockchain UCITS ETF - Acc
|
BCHN LN
|
1,016.37
|
434.15
|
316.32
|
Lyxor S&P Eurozone Paris-Aligned Climate (EU PAB) (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
|
EPAB FP
|
673.42
|
327.14
|
313.96
|
iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF-D - GBP Hdg
|
IWDG LN
|
974.59
|
288.36
|
294.17
The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $779 million during February. BTCetc - Bitcoin ETP - Acc (BTCE GY) gathered $421 million alone.
Top 10 ETPs by net inflows in February 2021: Europe
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
BTCetc - Bitcoin ETP - Acc
|
BTCE GY
|
846.45
|
310.13
|
290.57
|
Xetra Gold EUR - Acc
|
4GLD GY
|
12,213.12
|
229.34
|
160.45
|
WisdomTree Physical Silver - Acc
|
PHAG LN
|
2,609.95
|
153.92
|
67.21
|
CoinShares Physical Ethereum - Acc
|
ETHE SW
|
61.25
|
61.70
|
61.70
|
WisdomTree Industrial Metals - Acc
|
AIGI LN
|
317.55
|
99.63
|
47.74
|
WisdomTree Bitcoin - Acc
|
BTCW SW
|
276.34
|
9.21
|
35.12
|
WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged - Acc
|
GBSP LN
|
1,536.12
|
109.04
|
33.89
|
Xtrackers Physical Gold Euro Hedged ETC - Acc
|
XAD1 GY
|
3,378.85
|
182.60
|
31.92
|
Invesco Palladium ETC - Acc
|
SPAL LN
|
60.91
|
26.08
|
26.08
|
Ether Tracker Euro - Acc
|
COINETH SS
|
346.49
|
30.69
|
23.98
Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs and ETPs during February.