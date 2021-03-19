ETFGI Reports Record Assets Of US$1.33 Trillion Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In Europe At The End Of February 2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of US$22.15 billion during February, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$42.66 billion. Assets invested in the European ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 2.3%, from US$1.30 trillion at the end of January, to US$1.33 trillion, according to ETFGI's February 2021 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)





Highlights

Assets invested in European ETFs and ETPs industry reach a record $1.33 trillion at the end of February.

Net inflows gathered in February were $22.15Bn, are the second highest behind the $27.17 Bn gathered in December 2020.

11 consecutive month net inflows.

YTD net inflows of $42.66 are a record, beating the prior YTD record of $25.86 Bn in February 2018 and much higher than the $21.23Bn gathered at this point in 2020.

Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe attracted $35.22 Bn accounting for the majority of net inflows in February.

“Despite a sell-off in the last week of the month, the S&P 500 gained of 2.76% in February, driven by optimism on COVID-19 vaccines, as well as continued monetary and fiscal stimulus. Developed markets ex- the U.S. ended the month up 2.50% while Emerging markets were up by 1.50% for the month. The leaders of the developed market in February were Hong Kong (6.03%), Canada (5.66%) and Spain (5.32%).“ according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Europe ETFs and ETPs asset growth as at the end of February 2021





The European ETF/ETP industry had 2,323 ETFs and ETPs, with 8,961 listings, assets of $1.33 Tn, from 81 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 24 countries at the end of February.

Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of $19.29 Bn during February, bringing net inflows for the year 2021 to $35.22 Bn, much higher than the $9.16 Bn in net inflows gathered YTD in 2020. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe had net inflows of $1.61 Bn during February, taking net inflows for the year to $3.71 Bn, which is lower than the $7.49 Bn in net inflows gathered at this point in 2020. Commodity ETFs/ETPs reported $505 Mn in net inflows bringing net inflows to $2.87 Bn for 2021, which is lower than the $4.30 Bn gathered at this point in 2020.

Actively managed products saw net inflows of $109 Mn in February, bringing year to date net outflows to $25 Mn, which is less than the net inflows of $41 Mn over the same period last year.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $14.87 Bn during February. SPDR Bloomberg SASB U.S. Corporate ESG UCITS ETF - Acc (SPPU GY) gathered $5.54 Bn.



Top 20 ETFs by net inflows in February 2021: Europe

Name Ticker Assets

(US$ Mn)

Feb-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

YTD-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

Feb-21 SPDR Bloomberg SASB U.S. Corporate ESG UCITS ETF - Acc SPPU GY 5,521.04 5,537.99 5,537.99 Xtrackers S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF (DR) - 1C - Acc XDEW GY 3,809.16 1,300.75 926.79 Invesco US Municipal Bond UCITS ETF MUNS LN 7.09 725.16 725.16 iShares China CNY Bond UCITS ETF CNYB NA 5,065.43 1,130.58 698.35 iShares MSCI USA ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc - Acc SASU LN 2,989.48 1,065.60 671.76 iShares MSCI EMU UCITS ETF - Acc CSEMU SW 3,067.04 678.29 656.63 CSIF (IE) MSCI World ESG Leaders Blue UCITS ETF B USD - Acc WDESG SW 714.96 602.85 647.01 L&G ESG Emerging Markets Corporate Bond USD UCITS ETF EMUG LN 519.21 523.59 488.52 iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc IWDA LN 30,539.71 1,163.47 488.36 iShares China CNY Bond UCITS ETF - Acc CYBA NA 3,213.53 1,134.73 476.67 L&G LONG DATED ALL COMMOD - Acc COMF LN 1,173.18 524.80 417.57 Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF - Acc VWRA LN 2,303.81 492.14 401.55 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF - Acc GOVA NA 556.68 397.41 394.66 Lyxor UCITS ETF FTSE MIB ETFMIB IM 794.81 354.15 380.20 iShares EUR Corp Bond 0-3yr ESG UCITS ETF SUSS LN 1,676.93 467.06 368.44 iShares S&P US Banks UCITS ETF - Acc BNKS LN 690.13 434.77 344.96 Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG UCITS ETF - 1C - Acc XZMU GY 2,004.44 371.20 317.25 Invesco Elwood Global Blockchain UCITS ETF - Acc BCHN LN 1,016.37 434.15 316.32 Lyxor S&P Eurozone Paris-Aligned Climate (EU PAB) (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc EPAB FP 673.42 327.14 313.96 iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF-D - GBP Hdg IWDG LN 974.59 288.36 294.17

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $779 million during February. BTCetc - Bitcoin ETP - Acc (BTCE GY) gathered $421 million alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net inflows in February 2021: Europe

Name Ticker Assets

(US$ Mn)

Feb-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

YTD-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

Feb-21 BTCetc - Bitcoin ETP - Acc BTCE GY 846.45 310.13 290.57 Xetra Gold EUR - Acc 4GLD GY 12,213.12 229.34 160.45 WisdomTree Physical Silver - Acc PHAG LN 2,609.95 153.92 67.21 CoinShares Physical Ethereum - Acc ETHE SW 61.25 61.70 61.70 WisdomTree Industrial Metals - Acc AIGI LN 317.55 99.63 47.74 WisdomTree Bitcoin - Acc BTCW SW 276.34 9.21 35.12 WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged - Acc GBSP LN 1,536.12 109.04 33.89 Xtrackers Physical Gold Euro Hedged ETC - Acc XAD1 GY 3,378.85 182.60 31.92 Invesco Palladium ETC - Acc SPAL LN 60.91 26.08 26.08 Ether Tracker Euro - Acc COINETH SS 346.49 30.69 23.98





Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs and ETPs during February.