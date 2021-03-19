 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

ETFGI Reports Record Assets Of US$1.33 Trillion Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In Europe At The End Of February 2021

Date 19/03/2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of US$22.15 billion during February, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$42.66 billion. Assets invested in the European ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 2.3%, from US$1.30 trillion at the end of January, to US$1.33 trillion, according to ETFGI's February 2021 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)


Highlights

  • Assets invested in European ETFs and ETPs industry reach a record $1.33 trillion at the end of February.
  • Net inflows gathered in February were $22.15Bn, are the second highest behind the $27.17 Bn gathered in December 2020.
  • 11 consecutive month net inflows.
  • YTD net inflows of $42.66 are a record, beating the prior YTD record of $25.86 Bn in February 2018 and much higher than the $21.23Bn gathered at this point in 2020.  
  • Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe attracted $35.22 Bn accounting for the majority of net inflows in February.

“Despite a sell-off in the last week of the month, the S&P 500 gained of 2.76% in February, driven by optimism on COVID-19 vaccines, as well as continued monetary and fiscal stimulus. Developed markets ex- the U.S. ended the month up 2.50% while Emerging markets were up by 1.50% for the month. The leaders of the developed market in February were Hong Kong (6.03%), Canada (5.66%) and Spain (5.32%).“ according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Europe ETFs and ETPs asset growth as at the end of February 2021

ETFGI_Europe_ETF_ETP_Feb21

The European ETF/ETP industry had 2,323 ETFs and ETPs, with 8,961 listings, assets of $1.33 Tn, from 81 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 24 countries at the end of February.

Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of $19.29 Bn during February, bringing net inflows for the year 2021 to $35.22 Bn, much higher than the $9.16 Bn in net inflows gathered YTD in 2020. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe had net inflows of $1.61 Bn during February, taking net inflows for the year to $3.71 Bn, which is lower than the $7.49 Bn in net inflows gathered at this point in 2020. Commodity ETFs/ETPs reported $505 Mn in net inflows bringing net inflows to $2.87 Bn for 2021, which is lower than the $4.30 Bn gathered at this point in 2020.

Actively managed products saw net inflows of $109 Mn in February, bringing year to date net outflows to $25 Mn, which is less than the net inflows of $41 Mn over the same period last year.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $14.87 Bn during February. SPDR Bloomberg SASB U.S. Corporate ESG UCITS ETF - Acc (SPPU GY) gathered $5.54 Bn.

Top 20 ETFs by net inflows in February 2021: Europe

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Feb-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Feb-21

SPDR Bloomberg SASB U.S. Corporate ESG UCITS ETF - Acc

SPPU GY

5,521.04

5,537.99

5,537.99

Xtrackers S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF (DR) - 1C - Acc

XDEW GY

3,809.16

1,300.75

926.79

Invesco US Municipal Bond UCITS ETF

MUNS LN

7.09

725.16

725.16

iShares China CNY Bond UCITS ETF

CNYB NA

5,065.43

1,130.58

698.35

iShares MSCI USA ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc - Acc

SASU LN

2,989.48

1,065.60

671.76

iShares MSCI EMU UCITS ETF - Acc

CSEMU SW

3,067.04

678.29

656.63

CSIF (IE) MSCI World ESG Leaders Blue UCITS ETF B USD - Acc

WDESG SW

714.96

602.85

647.01

L&G ESG Emerging Markets Corporate Bond USD UCITS ETF

EMUG LN

519.21

523.59

488.52

iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc

IWDA LN

30,539.71

1,163.47

488.36

iShares China CNY Bond UCITS ETF - Acc

CYBA NA

3,213.53

1,134.73

476.67

L&G LONG DATED ALL COMMOD - Acc

COMF LN

1,173.18

524.80

417.57

Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF - Acc

VWRA LN

2,303.81

492.14

401.55

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF - Acc

GOVA NA

556.68

397.41

394.66

Lyxor UCITS ETF FTSE MIB

ETFMIB IM

794.81

354.15

380.20

iShares EUR Corp Bond 0-3yr ESG UCITS ETF

SUSS LN

1,676.93

467.06

368.44

iShares S&P US Banks UCITS ETF - Acc

BNKS LN

690.13

434.77

344.96

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG UCITS ETF  - 1C - Acc

XZMU GY

2,004.44

371.20

317.25

Invesco Elwood Global Blockchain UCITS ETF - Acc

BCHN LN

1,016.37

434.15

316.32

Lyxor S&P Eurozone Paris-Aligned Climate (EU PAB) (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

EPAB FP

673.42

327.14

313.96

iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF-D - GBP Hdg

IWDG LN

974.59

288.36

294.17

 

 

 

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $779 million during February. BTCetc - Bitcoin ETP - Acc (BTCE GY) gathered $421 million alone.

 

Top 10 ETPs by net inflows in February 2021: Europe

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Feb-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-21

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Feb-21

BTCetc - Bitcoin ETP - Acc

BTCE GY

846.45

310.13

290.57

Xetra Gold EUR - Acc

4GLD GY

12,213.12

229.34

160.45

WisdomTree Physical Silver - Acc

PHAG LN

2,609.95

153.92

67.21

CoinShares Physical Ethereum - Acc

ETHE SW

61.25

61.70

61.70

WisdomTree Industrial Metals - Acc

AIGI LN

317.55

99.63

47.74

WisdomTree Bitcoin - Acc

BTCW SW

276.34

9.21

35.12

WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged - Acc

GBSP LN

1,536.12

109.04

33.89

Xtrackers Physical Gold Euro Hedged ETC - Acc

XAD1 GY

3,378.85

182.60

31.92

Invesco Palladium ETC - Acc

SPAL LN

60.91

26.08

26.08

Ether Tracker Euro - Acc

COINETH SS

346.49

30.69

23.98


   

 

 

 

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs and ETPs during February.