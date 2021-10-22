ETFGI Reports Record Assets And Net Inflows Into ETFs And ETPs Listed In Asia Pacific (Ex-Japan) Of US$518 Billion And US$64 Billion Respectively At End Of September 2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported record assets and net inflows into ETFs and ETPs listed in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) of US$518 billion and US$64 billion respectively at end of September 2021. ETFs and ETPs listed in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) saw net inflows of US$15.67 billion during September, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$63.61 billion. Assets invested in the Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 2.2%, from US$506.96 billion at the end of August, to US$518.15 billion, according to ETFGI's September 2021 Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, a monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Record $518.15 billion invested in ETFs and ETPs listed in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) at the end of September 2021
- Record YTD 2021 net inflows of $63.61 Bn beating the prior record of $32.20 Bn gathered in YTD 2020.
- $63.61 Bn YTD net inflows are $9.31 Bn over full year 2020 record net inflows $54.30 Bn.
- $85.72 billion in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.
- Assets increased 16.6% YTD in 2021, going from US$444.46 billion at end of 2020, to US$518.15 billion.
- 3rd month of consecutive net inflows
- Equity ETFs and ETPs listed in the Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) gathered a record of $42.07 Bn in YTD net inflows.
“The S&P 500 declined 4.65% in September as due to fears of inflation, the ongoing Congressional budget impasse, and anticipation of a reduction in Fed liquidity provision. Developed markets ex-U.S. declined 2.99% and emerging markets were down 3.12% in September.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) ETF and ETP asset growth as at the end of September 2021
At the end of September 2021, the Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) ETF/ETP industry had 2,199 ETFs/ETPs, with 2,357 listings, from 211 providers on 20 exchanges in 15 countries.
Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) gained net inflows of $12.80 Bn during September 2021, bringing net inflows for the year to $42.07 Bn, much higher than the $11.01 Bn in net inflows reported for the year to September 2020. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) gained net inflows of $3.63 Bn during September, bringing YTD net inflows for 2021 to $6.42 Bn, higher than the $6.01 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted for the corresponding period through September 2020. Commodities ETFs/ETPs listed in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) reported net inflows of $110 Mn during September 2021, bringing net outflows for the year to $415 Mn, lower than the $5.89 Bn in net inflows reported for the year to September 2020. Active ETFs/ETPs listed in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) reported net outflows of $495 Mn during September, taking net inflows for the year to $13.93 Bn, much higher than the $4.26 Bn in net inflows active products had attracted for the year to September 2020.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $9.40 Bn during September. E Fund CSI Overseas China Internet 50 ETF Index Fund (513050 CH) gathered $1.20 Bn the largest individual net inflow.
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets in September 2021: Asia Pacific (ex-Japan)
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
E Fund CSI Overseas China Internet 50 ETF Index Fund
|
513050 CH
|
4,135.19
|
4,329.81
|
1,201.76
|
China CSI 500 ETF - Acc
|
510500 CH
|
7,370.98
|
621.62
|
919.65
|
China AMC China 50 ETF
|
510050 CH
|
8,203.76
|
210.41
|
874.78
|
Tracker Fund of Hong Kong (TraHK)
|
2800 HK
|
12,662.04
|
81.22
|
663.61
|
ChinaAMC CSI Science and Technology Innovation Board 50 ETF
|
588000 CH
|
3,461.21
|
1,469.24
|
654.26
|
GF CSI Construction and Engineering ETF
|
516970 CH
|
887.87
|
888.14
|
598.09
|
Huatai-Pinebridge CSI 300 ETF
|
510300 CH
|
6,038.14
|
(827.89)
|
514.99
|
iShares USD Asia High Yield Bond Index ETF
|
AHYG SP
|
866.89
|
751.03
|
508.32
|
Huatai-PineBridge CSI Photovoltaic Industry ETF
|
515790 CH
|
1,936.16
|
(23.05)
|
403.12
|
Capital ICE BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Banking Index ETF
|
00724B TT
|
2,383.52
|
51.83
|
341.83
|
CTBC Bloomberg Banking Senior 10+ Year Bond ETF
|
00773B TT
|
1,835.17
|
383.21
|
330.41
|
E Fund CSI STAR and CHINEXT 50 ETF
|
159781 CH
|
1,302.88
|
1,380.22
|
323.01
|
Guotai CSI Coal and Consumable Fuels ETF
|
515220 CH
|
560.29
|
392.66
|
293.35
|
ChinaAMC Hengsheng Internet Science and Technology Industry ETF QDII
|
513330 CH
|
1,807.82
|
2,368.59
|
283.24
|
Capital ICE BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Tech & Electr Index ETF
|
00723B TT
|
1,554.05
|
280.11
|
262.77
|
BetaShares Australian High Interest Cash ETF
|
AAA AU
|
1,811.48
|
217.62
|
261.52
|
ChinaAMC CNI Semi-conductor Chip ETF
|
159995 CH
|
2,536.85
|
(1,932.86)
|
260.17
|
Mirae Asset TIGER China Electric Vehicle Solactive ETF
|
371460 KS
|
1,759.86
|
1,528.03
|
245.84
|
SBI Sensex ETF - Acc
|
SBISENX IN
|
8,073.06
|
1,493.79
|
235.29
|
KGI 15+ Years AAA-A US Corporate Bond ETF
|
00777B TT
|
1,255.39
|
435.74
|
225.87
The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $177.58 Mn during September. ETFS Physical Gold (AUS) - Acc - Acc (GOLD AU) gathered $24.29 Mn the largest individual net inflow.
Top 10 ETPs by net inflows in September 2021: Asia Pacific (ex-Japan)
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
ETFS Physical Gold (AUS) - Acc - Acc
|
GOLD AU
|
1574.88
|
137.25
|
24.29
|
Samsung Securities Samsung Inverse 2X WTI Crude Oil Futures ETN 36 - Acc
|
530036 KS
|
36.51
|
30.95
|
18.26
|
MiraeAsset Securities MiraeAsset Inverse 2X Silver Futures ETN 49
|
520034 KS
|
22.63
|
16.88
|
16.88
|
MiraeAsset Securities MiraeAsset Leverage Silver Futures ETN 48
|
520033 KS
|
12.88
|
16.88
|
16.88
|
Korea Investment & Securities TRUE Inverse 2X Silver Futures ETN 62
|
570062 KS
|
22.63
|
16.88
|
16.88
|
Korea Investment & Securities TRUE Leverage Silver futures ETN 61
|
570061 KS
|
12.88
|
16.88
|
16.88
|
Shinhan Investment Shinhan FnGuide Metaverse ETN 59
|
500059 KS
|
16.36
|
16.88
|
16.88
|
NH QV Inverse 2X Silver Futures ETN H 65
|
550065 KS
|
22.10
|
16.88
|
16.88
|
NH QV Leverage Silver Futures ETN H 64
|
550064 KS
|
12.58
|
16.88
|
16.88
|
MiraeAsset Securities Miraeasset KRX Gold Auto-KO-C P200 2210 ETN 50
|
520035 KS
|
16.67
|
16.88
|
16.88
Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during September.