ETFGI Reports Record Assets And Net Inflows In Active Etfs World-Wide Of US$418 Billion And US$110 Billion Respectively At End Of September 2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today record assets and net inflows in Active ETFs world-wide of US$418 billion and US$110 billion respectively at end of September. Actively managed ETFs and ETPs saw net inflows of US$14.68 billion during September, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$109.93 billion. Assets invested in actively managed ETFs/ETPs finished the month up to 1.1%, from US$413 billion at the end of August to US$418 billion, according to ETFGI's September 2021 Active ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Record $418 Bn invested in actively managed ETFs and ETPs industry at end of September 2021.

Assets increased 46.1% YTD in 2021 going from $285.83 Bn at end of 2020 to $417.73 Bn.

Record YTD 2021 net inflows of $109.93 Bn beating prior record of $51.29 Bn gathered in YTD 2020.

$109.93 Bn YTD net inflows are $18.83 Bn greater than the full year 2020 record net inflows $91.10 Bn.

$149.73 Bn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.

18th month of consecutive net inflows

Actively managed Equity ETFs and ETPs gathered a record $52.73 Bn in YTD net inflows 2021.





“The S&P 500 declined 4.65% in September as due to fears of inflation, the ongoing Congressional budget impasse, and anticipation of a reduction in Fed liquidity provision. Developed markets ex-U.S. declined 2.99% and emerging markets were down 3.12% in September.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in actively managed ETF and ETP assets as of the end of September 2021





Equity focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $9.72 Bn during September, bringing net inflows for the year to September 2021 to $52.73 Bn, more than the $16.31 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted for the year to September 2020. Fixed Income focused actively managed ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted net inflows of $4.33 Bn during September, bringing net inflows for the year to September 2021 to $45.79 Bn, much greater than the $30.74 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted for the year to September 2020.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 active ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $12.35 Bn during September. Dimensional World EX US Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX US) gathered $4.71Bn the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 actively managed ETFs/ETPs by net new assets September 2021

Name Ticker Assets

(US$ Mn)

Sep-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

YTD-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

Sep-21 Dimensional World EX US Core Equity 2 ETF DFAX US 4,505.97 4,706.68 4,706.68 Dimensional International Value ETF DFIV US 3,501.12 3,570.70 3,570.70 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF JPST US 18,408.77 2,812.35 674.16 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF JEPI US 3,814.42 3,655.89 567.08 SPDR Blackstone/GSO Senior Loan ETF SRLN US 7,740.66 5,465.16 388.07 PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund MINT US 14,404.06 100.24 342.62 Vanguard Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF VUSB US 1,738.47 1,747.58 232.96 PIMCO Euro Short Maturity Source UCITS ETF - Acc PJSR GY 1,566.40 211.32 196.67 Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF GTEK US 172.04 179.04 179.04 JPMorgan EUR Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF JSET LN 1,404.22 627.56 170.02 BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF ICSH US 5,778.55 542.87 169.12 Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation ETF IVOL US 3,375.78 2,471.68 163.59 Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond ETF MGSB CN 158.03 157.59 157.59 Purpose US Cash ETF PSU/U CN 280.91 112.52 150.02 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income Fund FPE US 7,625.46 1,624.71 121.85 Dimensional US Core Equity 2 ETF DFAC US 13,497.48 375.74 119.70 Principal Active High Yield ETF YLD US 234.32 107.72 117.62 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF JMST US 2,219.11 1,071.64 109.74 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September PSEP US 278.03 (52.49) 109.43 TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF TCLB CN 131.88 130.91 104.04

Investors have tended to invest in Equity actively managed ETFs/ETPs during September.