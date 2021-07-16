ETFGI Reports Record Assets And Net Inflows For ETFs And ETPs Listed In Europe Of US$1.484 Trillion And US$112.09 Billion Respectively At End H1 2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reports record assets and net inflows for ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe of US$1.484 trillion and US$112.09 billion respectively at end H1 2021. ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of US$16.78 billion during June, bringing H1 net inflows to a record US$112.09 billion. Assets invested in the European ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 15.6% in H1 going from $1.284 Tn at the end of 2020 to $1.484 Tn, according to ETFGI's June 2021 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)



Highlights

Record $1.484 Bn invested in European ETFs and ETPs industry at end of H1 2021.

Assets have increased 15.6% in H1 going from $1.284 Tn at end of 2020 to $1.484 Tn.

Record H1 net inflows of $112.09 Bn beating prior record of $63.83 Bn gathered in H1 2017.

$112.09 Bn H1 net inflows are just $7.83 Bn below full year 2020 record net inflows $119.92 Bn.

$199.35 Bn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.

15th month of consecutive net inflows

Equity ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe gathered a record $87.05 Bn in net inflows in H1 2021.

“The S&P 500 gained 2.33% in June and are up 15.25% in the first half of 2021. Developed markets ex-U.S. lost 0.82% in June but are up 9.96% in the first half. Emerging markets are up 0.47% in June and are up 9.03% in the first half.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Europe ETFs and ETPs asset growth as at the end of June 2021





The European ETFs and ETPs industry had 2,425 products, with 9,526 listings, assets of US$1.484 Tn, from 84 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 24 countries at the end of H1 2021.

Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of $14.31 Bn during June, bringing net inflows for H1 2021 to $87.05 Bn, much higher than the $1.05 Bn in net outflows equity products had suffered in H1 2020. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe had net inflows of $2.37 Bn during June, taking net inflows for H1 to $16.73 Bn, less than the $19.74 Bn in net inflows fixed income products reported in H1 2020. Commodity ETFs/ETPs reported $803 Mn in net outflows, bringing net inflows to $2.60 Bn for H1 2021, which is lower than the $15.51 Bn in net inflows gathered in H1 2020. Active ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe reported net inflows of $486 Mn, bringing net inflows for H1 2021 to $3.37 Bn, significantly higher than the $276 Mn in net outflows active products reported in H1 2020.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $8.95 Bn during June. iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc (IWDA LN) gathered $1.36 Bn the largest net inflows.



Top 20 ETFs by net inflows in June 2021: Europe

Name Ticker Assets

(US$ Mn)

Jun-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

YTD-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

Jun-21 iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc IWDA LN 38,397.32 5,404.79 1,359.06 iShares Edge MSCI World Value Factor UCITS ETF - Acc IWVL LN 6,789.58 3,008.73 888.92 Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Index UCITS ETF - Acc XMME GY 6,404.48 2,123.19 768.01 Xtrackers MSCI World Index UCITS ETF (DR) - 1C - Acc XWLD LN 8,050.90 1,035.09 718.83 Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc - Acc VUAA LN 3,157.10 1,316.07 556.67 iShares China CNY Bond UCITS ETF - Acc CYBA NA 4,298.82 2,150.20 412.67 Xtrackers Euro Stoxx 50 UCITS ETF (DR) - 1D XESX GY 3,643.15 383.46 387.74 iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc CSSPX SW 47,124.20 (1,358.36) 370.71 iShares Edge MSCI Europe Value Factor UCITS ETF IEFV LN 3,938.81 1,723.02 368.04 Lyxor Core US TIPS DR UCITS ETF - D GBP - GBP Hdg - Acc TIPH LN 3,183.64 (8.97 ) 356.44 Xtrackers MSCI USA Swap UCITS ETF - Acc XMUS GY 4,158.81 386.80 335.05 AMUNDI MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF - EUR (C) - Acc CW8 FP 2,219.32 537.26 303.83 Invesco S&P 500 ETF - Acc SPXS LN 10,502.23 317.91 300.98 Xtrackers MSCI World Information Technology Index UCITS ETF (DR) - Acc XDWT GY 2,084.56 (58.91) 290.28 iShares $ Treasury Bond 3-7yr UCITS ETF - USD D - Acc CSBGU7 SW 2,254.78 19.48 272.49 iShares Core € Corp Bond UCITS ETF IEAA LN 1,673.37 (349.09 ) 269.19 Xtrackers II EUR High Yield Corporate Bond UCITS ETF XHYG GY 922.52 487.50 266.48 AMUNDI MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF - EUR (C) - Acc CEU FP 3,461.01 261.69 258.45 PIMCO US Dollar Short Maturity ETF MINT LN 5,292.01 967.59 235.25 iShares MSCI Japan UCITS ETF USD (Dist) IJPN LN 1,415.57 143.76 229.51



The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $742 Mn during June. Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - EUR Hdg Acc (XGDE GY) gathered $184 Mn the largest net inflows.

Top 10 ETPs by net inflows in June 2021: Europe

Name Ticker Assets

(US$ Mn)

Jun-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

YTD-21 NNA

(US$ Mn)

Jun-21 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - EUR Hdg Acc XGDE GY 872.47 765.63 184.34 WisdomTree Precious Metals - EUR Daily Hedged - Acc 00XQ GY 135.72 13.96 134.28 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - Acc XGDU LN 1881.84 1649.25 91.98 AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc GOLD FP 3640.50 620.83 79.78 Xetra Gold EUR - Acc 4GLD GY 13,245.36 949.36 68.19 WisdomTree Industrial Metals - Acc AIGI LN 556.67 314.19 50.95 WisdomTree Industrial Metals - EUR Daily Hedged - Acc EIMT IM 84.89 80.27 44.16 WisdomTree Copper - Acc COPA LN 818.13 402.46 31.78 iShares Physical Silver ETC - Acc SSLN LN 702.59 112.25 30.33 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged - Acc 3SIL LN 91.44 39.21 25.87

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs and ETPs during June.