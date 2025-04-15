Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

ETFGI Reports Net Inflows In The ETFs Industry In The United States For Q1 Are A Record At US$298 Billion

Date 15/04/2025

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, reported today that net inflows in the ETFs industry in the United States for Q1 are a record at US$298 billion, according to ETFGI's March 2025 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Net inflows of $96.24 Bn in March.
  • Q1 net inflows of $298.00 Bn are the highest on record, followed by Q1 net inflows of $252.23 Bn in 2021 and the third highest recorded Q1 net inflows are of $232.18 Bn in 2024.
  • Assets of $10.40 Tn invested in the ETFs industry in the United States at the end of March which are the fourth highest on record, below the record high assets of $10.73 Tn in January 2025.
  • 35th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index decreased by 5.63% in March and us down by 4.27% YTD in 2025. The developed markets excluding the US index decreased by 0.36% in March and is up 5.70% YTD in 2025. Denmark (down 11.58%) and United States (down 6.34%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in March. The emerging markets index increased by 0.65% during March and is up 0.91% YTD in 2025. Czech Republic (up 14.00%) and Greece (up 13.13%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in March,” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in assets in the ETFs industry in the United States as of the end of March

ETFGI_ETFs_USA_15Apr25.jpg

The ETFs industry in the United States has 4,140 products, assets of US$10.40 Tn, from 384 providers listed on 3 exchanges at the end of March.

During March, ETFs gathered net inflows of $96.24 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $41.56 Bn in March, bringing Q1 net inflows to $108.53 Bn, higher than the $106.41 Bn in net inflows in Q1 2024. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $11.43 Bn during March, bringing net inflows for Q1 to $56.66 Bn, higher than the $31.68 Bn in net inflows in Q1 2024. Commodities ETFs reported net inflows of $6.61 Bn during March, bringing Q1 net inflows to $11.74 Bn, higher than the $4.93 Bn in net outflows in Q1 2024. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $32.28 Bn during the month, gathering Q1 net inflows of $120.78 Bn, much higher than the $63.23 Bn in net inflows in Q1 2024.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETF‘s by net new assets, which collectively gathered $72.98 Bn in March. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV US) gathered $23.63 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets March 2025: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
 Mar-25

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-25

NNA
($ Mn)
Mar-25

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

IVV US

     575,114.18

            23,053.24

        23,632.05

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

VOO US

     590,466.10

            34,102.62

          6,447.90

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

SGOV US

       39,394.49

             9,517.15

          3,867.75

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPLG US

       58,665.66

             7,884.33

          3,556.42

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

BIL US

       41,045.87

             4,795.50

          3,159.34

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

VTI US

     438,402.31

             9,269.61

          3,014.32

SPDR Gold Shares

GLD US

       91,821.81

             5,964.40

          2,856.87

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

TQQQ US

       19,600.17

             1,314.91

          2,801.69

Vanguard Growth ETF

VUG US

     144,666.92

             3,894.34

          2,775.93

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

VGK US

       21,711.61

             3,549.97

          2,424.67

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

SOXL US

        7,439.53

             1,406.54

          2,422.70

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

IWF US

       96,338.56

                483.57

          2,366.56

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF

VXUS US

       82,848.77

             3,970.95

          2,290.79

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

SCHD US

       70,929.50

             3,845.59

          2,080.89

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

VCIT US

       51,493.10

             1,909.31

          1,840.17

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

IEF US

       34,957.72

             2,524.19

          1,742.15

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

IWM US

       63,336.14

            (1,775.92)

          1,472.46

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

TSLL US

        4,158.56

             3,441.33

          1,471.97

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

IWD US

       61,950.72

            (2,461.99)

          1,399.86

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

VO US

       73,516.10

             2,652.41

          1,354.90

https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon

 

 

 

The top 10 ETPs by net assets collectively gathered $519.03 Mn during March. MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGB US) gathered $186.27 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

 

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets March 2025: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
Mar-25

NNA
($ Mn)
YTD-25

NNA
($ Mn)
Mar-25

MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN

FNGB US

           152.81

                197.18

             186.27

Inverse VIX Short-Term Futures ETNs due March 22 2045

VYLD US

             90.02

                  90.02

              90.02

Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF

NCIQ US

             88.73

                  90.60

              72.69

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF

BTC US

        3,345.12

                282.71

              65.27

MAX S&P 500 4X Leveraged ETN

SPYU US

           157.75

                  35.67

              35.67

United States Copper Index Fund

CPER US

           200.03

                  21.52

              17.15

ProShares UltraShort Gold

GLL US

             42.58

                  33.15

              17.00

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

UDN US

             69.23

                  15.87

              14.91

ProShares UltraShort Silver

ZSL US

             35.82

                  20.52

              13.48

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN

DJP US

           604.11

                  16.22

                6.57


https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon


 Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during March.

