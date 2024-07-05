ETFGI Reports Last Week There Were 43 New Product Listings And 23 Products Closed In The Global ETFs Industry

ETFGI, a leading independent research firm specializing in research on trends in the global ETFs industry, reports last week there were 43 new product listings and 23 products closures. This activity has resulted in a net increase of 20 new ETFs.

The distribution of new product launches is geographically diverse, with 22 debuting in the United States, 13 in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan), and 4 in Europe. On the other side of the spectrum, product closures were most prominent in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan), which saw 15, while Canada accounted for 8.

The new offerings span various asset classifications, including 23 Active, 16 Equity, and 4 Leveraged products. In terms of product types, the majority were ETFs (38), with ETPs (5) also contributing to the mix.

This report underscores the dynamic nature of the ETF industry and highlights the continued growth and diversification of the market. Contact ETFGI to learn about our subscription research services contact@etfgi.com