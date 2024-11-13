ETFGI Reports Global ETFs Industry Gathered 1.45 Trillion US Dollars In Net Inflows In First 10 Months Of 2024 Beating Prior Full Year Record

ETFGI, a prominent independent research and consultancy firm specializing in providing subscription research and events on trends in the global ETFs industry, reported today the global ETFs industry has gathered a US$1.45 trillion in net inflows in the first 10 months of 2024 beating the prior full year record of US$1.29 trillion in 2021. During October the global ETFs industry gathered US$211.41 billion in net inflows in, bringing year to date net inflows to US$1.45 trillion, according to ETFGI's October 2024 global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)

Highlights

Assets of $14.41 Tn invested in the global ETFs industry at the end of October are down slightly from the record $14.46 Tn at the end of Sept 2024.

Assets have increased 23.9% YTD in 2024, going from $11.63 Tn at end of 2023 to $14.41 Tn.

Net inflows of $211.41 Bn during October .

YTD net inflows of $1.45 Tn are the highest on record, while the second highest recorded YTD net inflows was of $1.04 Tn in 2021 and the third highest recorded YTD net inflows of $708.11 Bn in 2022.

65 th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index decreased by 0.91% in October but is up 20.97% YTD in 2024. The developed markets index excluding the US decreased by 5.22% in October but is up 6.65% YTD in 2024. Netherlands (down 10.20%) and Portugal (down 8.24%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in October. The emerging markets index decreased by 3.78% during October but is up 14.93% YTD in 2024. Greece (down 8.66%) and Poland (down 8.18%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in October.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in the assets invested in the Global ETFs industry at the end of October





At the end of October, the Global ETFs industry had 12,994 products, with 25,849 listings, assets of $14.41 Tn, from 791 providers listed on 81 exchanges in 63 countries.

During October, ETFs gathered net inflows of $211.41 Bn. Equity ETFs reported net inflows of $110.59 Bn in October, bringing YTD net inflows to $806.72 Bn, much higher than the $323.59 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Fixed income ETFs gathered net inflows of $35.37 Bn during October, bringing YTD net inflows to $282.56 Bn, higher than the $217.72 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Commodities ETFs reported net inflows of $6.81 Bn during October, bringing YTD net inflows to $7.89 Bn, higher than the $13.51 Bn in net outflows YTD in 2023. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $47.71 Bn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $287.87 Bn, higher than the $133.03 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $69.90 Bn during October. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered $14.44 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows October 2024: Global

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Oct-24 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

($ Mn)

Oct-24 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO US 537,625.57 85,637.62 14,444.01 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV US 538,432.59 55,889.15 10,520.17 iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI US 9,838.26 4,772.87 5,089.40 iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT US 30,533.13 26,148.62 4,640.62 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF SCHX US 49,408.49 5,367.09 3,333.79 Guotai CSI A500 ETF 159338 CH 3,243.22 3,243.22 3,243.22 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT US 60,449.62 12,202.05 3,186.35 Fidelity Total Bond ETF FBND US 15,192.76 8,555.92 3,054.60 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF BND US 117,791.77 14,014.94 2,271.90 Harvest SSE STAR Chip ETF 588200 CH 3,773.57 2,462.54 2,228.58 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP US 65,825.47 9,999.47 2,124.14 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF SPLG US 48,073.34 15,987.56 1,955.55 Invesco Great Wall CSI A500 ETF 159353 CH 1,922.09 1,922.09 1,922.09 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF AGG US 118,639.83 17,936.09 1,796.42 SPDR Gold Shares GLD US 78,367.36 2,076.66 1,737.41 Xtrackers S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF (DR) - 1C XDEW GY 10,542.21 4,000.17 1,733.22 iShares US Treasury Bond ETF GOVT US 28,768.55 6,286.08 1,722.81 iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF CSSPX SW 100,464.76 12,602.40 1,675.64 Vanguard Growth ETF VUG US 141,498.53 11,792.78 1,621.57 iShares S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF I500 NA 8,752.40 4,083.25 1,596.97

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.60 Bn over October. WisdomTree Physical Silver (PHAG LN) gathered $318.33 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows October 2024: Global

Name Ticker Asset

($ Mn)

Oct-24 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

($ Mn)

Oct-24 WisdomTree Physical Silver PHAG LN 1,933.25 91.43 318.33 Avantis Global Equity UCITS ETF USD ACC ETF AVWC GY 248.75 251.56 251.56 SMO Physical Gold ETC BARS LN 985.50 907.52 223.94 iShares Physical Silver ETC SSLN LN 1,040.05 246.82 172.65 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil BRNT LN 836.16 (918.03) 163.06 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil CRUD LN 714.58 (70.98) 140.05 ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Natural Gas BOIL US 555.91 400.97 104.92 Shinhan Securities Shinhan KOFR ETN 83 500083 KS 75.52 75.52 75.52 Hana Securities Hana CD Interest Rate Investment ETN 26 700026 KS 558.26 624.39 74.43 Kiwoom Securities Kiwoom CD Interest Rate Investment ETN 9 760009 KS 281.98 240.68 74.20



Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs during October.