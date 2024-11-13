Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

ETFGI Reports Global ETFs Industry Gathered 1.45 Trillion US Dollars In Net Inflows In First 10 Months Of 2024 Beating Prior Full Year Record

Date 13/11/2024

ETFGI, a prominent independent research and consultancy firm specializing in providing subscription research and events on trends in the global ETFs industry, reported today the global ETFs industry has gathered a US$1.45 trillion in net inflows in the first 10 months of 2024 beating the prior full year record of US$1.29 trillion in 2021. During October the global ETFs industry gathered US$211.41 billion in net inflows inbringing year to date net inflows to US$1.45 trillion, according to ETFGI's October 2024 global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)

Highlights

  • Assets of $14.41 Tn invested in the global ETFs industry at the end of October are down slightly from the record $14.46 Tn at the end of Sept 2024.
  • Assets have increased 23.9% YTD in 2024, going from $11.63 Tn at end of 2023 to $14.41 Tn.
  • Net inflows of $211.41 Bn during October.
  • YTD net inflows of $1.45 Tn are the highest on record, while the second highest recorded YTD net inflows was of $1.04 Tn in 2021 and the third highest recorded YTD net inflows of $708.11 Bn in 2022.
  • 65th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index decreased by 0.91% in October but is up 20.97% YTD in 2024.  The developed markets index excluding the US decreased by 5.22% in October but is up 6.65% YTD in 2024. Netherlands (down 10.20%) and Portugal (down 8.24%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in October. The emerging markets index decreased by 3.78% during October but is up 14.93% YTD in 2024. Greece (down 8.66%) and Poland (down 8.18%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in October.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in the assets invested in the Global ETFs industry at the end of October

At the end of October, the Global ETFs industry had 12,994 products, with 25,849 listings, assets of $14.41 Tn, from 791 providers listed on 81 exchanges in 63 countries.

During October, ETFs gathered net inflows of $211.41 Bn. Equity ETFs reported net inflows of $110.59 Bn in October, bringing YTD net inflows to $806.72 Bn, much higher than the $323.59 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Fixed income ETFs gathered net inflows of $35.37 Bn during October, bringing YTD net inflows to $282.56 Bn, higher than the $217.72 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Commodities ETFs reported net inflows of $6.81 Bn during October, bringing YTD net inflows to $7.89 Bn, higher than the $13.51 Bn in net outflows YTD in 2023. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $47.71 Bn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $287.87 Bn, higher than the $133.03 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $69.90 Bn during October. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered $14.44 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows October 2024: Global

Name

 

Ticker

Assets
($ Mn)
Oct-24

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-24

NNA
($ Mn)
Oct-24

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

 

VOO US

   537,625.57

            85,637.62

        14,444.01

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

 

IVV US

   538,432.59

            55,889.15

        10,520.17

iShares China Large-Cap ETF

 

FXI US

       9,838.26

             4,772.87

          5,089.40

iShares Bitcoin Trust

 

IBIT US

     30,533.13

            26,148.62

          4,640.62

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

 

SCHX US

     49,408.49

             5,367.09

          3,333.79

Guotai CSI A500 ETF

 

159338 CH

       3,243.22

             3,243.22

          3,243.22

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

 

TLT US

     60,449.62

            12,202.05

          3,186.35

Fidelity Total Bond ETF

 

FBND US

     15,192.76

             8,555.92

          3,054.60

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

 

BND US

   117,791.77

            14,014.94

          2,271.90

Harvest SSE STAR Chip ETF

 

588200 CH

       3,773.57

             2,462.54

          2,228.58

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

 

RSP US

     65,825.47

             9,999.47

          2,124.14

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

 

SPLG US

     48,073.34

            15,987.56

          1,955.55

Invesco Great Wall CSI A500 ETF

 

159353 CH

       1,922.09

             1,922.09

          1,922.09

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

 

AGG US

   118,639.83

            17,936.09

          1,796.42

SPDR Gold Shares

 

GLD US

     78,367.36

             2,076.66

          1,737.41

Xtrackers S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF (DR) - 1C

 

XDEW GY

     10,542.21

             4,000.17

          1,733.22

iShares US Treasury Bond ETF

 

GOVT US

     28,768.55

             6,286.08

          1,722.81

iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF

 

CSSPX SW

   100,464.76

            12,602.40

          1,675.64

Vanguard Growth ETF

 

VUG US

   141,498.53

            11,792.78

          1,621.57

iShares S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF

 

I500 NA

       8,752.40

             4,083.25

          1,596.97

 

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.60 Bn over October. WisdomTree Physical Silver (PHAG LN) gathered $318.33 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows October 2024: Global

Name

 

Ticker

Asset
($ Mn)
Oct-24

NNA
($ Mn)
 YTD-24

NNA
($ Mn)
Oct-24

WisdomTree Physical Silver

 

PHAG LN

       1,933.25

                  91.43

             318.33

Avantis Global Equity UCITS ETF USD ACC ETF

 

AVWC GY

          248.75

                251.56

             251.56

SMO Physical Gold ETC

 

BARS LN

          985.50

                907.52

             223.94

iShares Physical Silver ETC

 

SSLN LN

       1,040.05

                246.82

             172.65

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil

 

BRNT LN

          836.16

               (918.03)

             163.06

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil

 

CRUD LN

          714.58

                 (70.98)

             140.05

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Natural Gas

 

BOIL US

          555.91

                400.97

             104.92

Shinhan Securities Shinhan KOFR ETN 83

 

500083 KS

            75.52

                  75.52

              75.52

Hana Securities Hana CD Interest Rate Investment ETN 26

 

700026 KS

          558.26

                624.39

              74.43

Kiwoom Securities Kiwoom CD Interest Rate Investment ETN 9

 

760009 KS

          281.98

                240.68

              74.20

 

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs during October.

