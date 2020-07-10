 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports ETFs And ETPs Listed In US Gained Net Inflows Of US$57.59 Billion During June 2020

Date 10/07/2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in US gained net inflows of US$57.59 billion during June, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$189.04 billion which is much higher than the US$116.08 billion net inflows gathered at this point last year. Assets invested in the US ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 2.6%, from US$4.23 trillion at the end of May, to US$4.34 trillion, according to ETFGI's June 2020 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Assets of $4.34 trillion invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in US at the end of June are the 3d highest on record.
  • During June 2020, ETFs/ETPs listed in US attracted $57.59 billion in net inflows with Fixed Income products being the most attractive among all asset classes.
  • Year-to-date net inflows of $189.04 billion are much higher than the $116.08 billion had gathered by end of June 2019.

“The S&P 500 gained 1.99% during June.  In Q2, U.S. equities staged a recovery from the Q1’s decline.  Although Covid cases in the U.S. are still increasing the stimulus from the Fed and Congress, aided the market rebound. During June developed markets outside the U.S. were up 3.44% and up 16.8% in Q2.  In June Hong Kong (up 11.35%), New Zealand (up 10.09%) Netherlands (up 8%) and Germany (up 6.08%) as the top performers. Emerging markets gained 7.6% in June and are up 19.3% in Q2.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in US ETF and ETP assets as of the end of June 2020

ETFGI_US_June20

At the end of June 2020, the US ETF/ETP industry had 2,348 ETFs/ETPs, assets of $4.342 trillion, from 159 providers listed on 3 exchanges.

During June, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $57.59 billion. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in US reported net inflows of $28.8 billion during June, bringing YTD net inflows to $83.56 billion, which is more than the $65.54 billion in net inflows Fixed income products had attracted for the corresponding period to June 2019.  Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in US attracted net inflows of $17.71 billion during June, bringing YTD net inflows to $39.88 billion, slightly lower than the $41.43 billion in net inflows for the corresponding period to June 2019. Commodity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $4.82 billion during June, bringing YTD inflows to $32.41 billion which is significantly more than the $152 million in net inflows at this point in 2019. Active ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $5.79 billion, bringing the YTD net inflows to $19.68 billion for 2020, which is higher than the $9.18 billion in net inflows for the corresponding period to June 2019.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $45.04 billion during June. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered $6.84 billion alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets June 2020: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jun-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Jun-20

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

VOO US

145,567.24

17,574.75

6,835.52

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

VCIT US

35,777.24

8,974.34

5,606.04

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

LQD US

54,025.02

15,562.87

3,346.21

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

BBEU US

5,172.66

2,112.38

2,838.91

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

HYG US

26,776.93

8,696.32

2,390.90

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

SPTI US

4,059.88

2,912.79

2,250.52

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

VCSH US

28,764.22

2,606.01

2,213.61

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

AGG US

75,500.80

2,821.70

2,170.42

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

IGIB US

10,710.48

892.50

1,993.36

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

BND US

55,933.20

4,924.53

1,964.38

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

BBJP US

4,784.71

700.35

1,945.67

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

IJR US

40,065.68

542.78

1,679.80

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF

BBIN US

1,706.85

1,670.44

1,638.50

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

JPST US

12,782.38

2,508.79

1,364.38

Schwab US TIPS ETF

SCHP US

10,391.84

1,142.48

1,324.79

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

IVV US

192,593.62

4,018.29

1,202.77

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

DIA US

21,394.01

1,165.20

1,157.72

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

SCHX US

20,170.90

1,348.91

1,139.06

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

IGSB US

17,894.60

4,431.29

1,004.89

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

SCHA US

9,081.30

1,250.58

972.41

 

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $5.83 billion during June. The SPDR Gold Shares - Acc (GLD US) gathered $3.15 billion alone.

 

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets June 2020: US

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jun-20

NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2020

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Jun-20

SPDR Gold Shares -

GLD US

  65,948.90

  15,635.11

  3,153.38

iShares Gold Trust -

IAU US

  25,917.55

   5,229.67

     794.69

iShares Silver Trust -

SLV US

   8,880.90

   2,170.46

     624.52

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures

UVXY US

      845.62

     (462.32)

     309.02

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust -

GLDM US

   2,521.09

   1,131.39

     294.33

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN -

TVIX US

   1,150.09

  (1,542.45)

     277.77

MicroSectors US Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN -

NRGU US

      130.67

      165.17

     105.52

Aberdeen Physical Swiss Gold Shares -

SGOL US

   2,200.96

      772.74

      98.94

VelocityShares Daily 3x Long Natural Gas ETN -

UGAZ US

      474.17

      552.27

      93.01

United States Natural Gas Fund LP -

UNG US

      416.20

      184.13

      82.35

 

Investors have tended to invest in Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs during June.

 