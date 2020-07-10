ETFGI Reports ETFs And ETPs Listed In US Gained Net Inflows Of US$57.59 Billion During June 2020

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in US gained net inflows of US$57.59 billion during June, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$189.04 billion which is much higher than the US$116.08 billion net inflows gathered at this point last year. Assets invested in the US ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 2.6%, from US$4.23 trillion at the end of May, to US$4.34 trillion, according to ETFGI's June 2020 US ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Assets of $4.34 trillion invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in US at the end of June are the 3d highest on record.
- During June 2020, ETFs/ETPs listed in US attracted $57.59 billion in net inflows with Fixed Income products being the most attractive among all asset classes.
- Year-to-date net inflows of $189.04 billion are much higher than the $116.08 billion had gathered by end of June 2019.
“The S&P 500 gained 1.99% during June. In Q2, U.S. equities staged a recovery from the Q1’s decline. Although Covid cases in the U.S. are still increasing the stimulus from the Fed and Congress, aided the market rebound. During June developed markets outside the U.S. were up 3.44% and up 16.8% in Q2. In June Hong Kong (up 11.35%), New Zealand (up 10.09%) Netherlands (up 8%) and Germany (up 6.08%) as the top performers. Emerging markets gained 7.6% in June and are up 19.3% in Q2.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
Growth in US ETF and ETP assets as of the end of June 2020
At the end of June 2020, the US ETF/ETP industry had 2,348 ETFs/ETPs, assets of $4.342 trillion, from 159 providers listed on 3 exchanges.
During June, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $57.59 billion. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in US reported net inflows of $28.8 billion during June, bringing YTD net inflows to $83.56 billion, which is more than the $65.54 billion in net inflows Fixed income products had attracted for the corresponding period to June 2019. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in US attracted net inflows of $17.71 billion during June, bringing YTD net inflows to $39.88 billion, slightly lower than the $41.43 billion in net inflows for the corresponding period to June 2019. Commodity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $4.82 billion during June, bringing YTD inflows to $32.41 billion which is significantly more than the $152 million in net inflows at this point in 2019. Active ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $5.79 billion, bringing the YTD net inflows to $19.68 billion for 2020, which is higher than the $9.18 billion in net inflows for the corresponding period to June 2019.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $45.04 billion during June. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO US) gathered $6.84 billion alone.
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets June 2020: US
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
|
VOO US
|
145,567.24
|
17,574.75
|
6,835.52
|
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
|
VCIT US
|
35,777.24
|
8,974.34
|
5,606.04
|
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
|
LQD US
|
54,025.02
|
15,562.87
|
3,346.21
|
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF
|
BBEU US
|
5,172.66
|
2,112.38
|
2,838.91
|
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
|
HYG US
|
26,776.93
|
8,696.32
|
2,390.90
|
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF
|
SPTI US
|
4,059.88
|
2,912.79
|
2,250.52
|
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
|
VCSH US
|
28,764.22
|
2,606.01
|
2,213.61
|
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
|
AGG US
|
75,500.80
|
2,821.70
|
2,170.42
|
iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
|
IGIB US
|
10,710.48
|
892.50
|
1,993.36
|
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
|
BND US
|
55,933.20
|
4,924.53
|
1,964.38
|
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF
|
BBJP US
|
4,784.71
|
700.35
|
1,945.67
|
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
|
IJR US
|
40,065.68
|
542.78
|
1,679.80
|
JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF
|
BBIN US
|
1,706.85
|
1,670.44
|
1,638.50
|
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
|
JPST US
|
12,782.38
|
2,508.79
|
1,364.38
|
Schwab US TIPS ETF
|
SCHP US
|
10,391.84
|
1,142.48
|
1,324.79
|
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
|
IVV US
|
192,593.62
|
4,018.29
|
1,202.77
|
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
|
DIA US
|
21,394.01
|
1,165.20
|
1,157.72
|
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
|
SCHX US
|
20,170.90
|
1,348.91
|
1,139.06
|
iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
|
IGSB US
|
17,894.60
|
4,431.29
|
1,004.89
|
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
|
SCHA US
|
9,081.30
|
1,250.58
|
972.41
The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $5.83 billion during June. The SPDR Gold Shares - Acc (GLD US) gathered $3.15 billion alone.
Top 10 ETPs by net new assets June 2020: US
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
SPDR Gold Shares -
|
GLD US
|
65,948.90
|
15,635.11
|
3,153.38
|
iShares Gold Trust -
|
IAU US
|
25,917.55
|
5,229.67
|
794.69
|
iShares Silver Trust -
|
SLV US
|
8,880.90
|
2,170.46
|
624.52
|
ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures
|
UVXY US
|
845.62
|
(462.32)
|
309.02
|
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust -
|
GLDM US
|
2,521.09
|
1,131.39
|
294.33
|
VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN -
|
TVIX US
|
1,150.09
|
(1,542.45)
|
277.77
|
MicroSectors US Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN -
|
NRGU US
|
130.67
|
165.17
|
105.52
|
Aberdeen Physical Swiss Gold Shares -
|
SGOL US
|
2,200.96
|
772.74
|
98.94
|
VelocityShares Daily 3x Long Natural Gas ETN -
|
UGAZ US
|
474.17
|
552.27
|
93.01
|
United States Natural Gas Fund LP -
|
UNG US
|
416.20
|
184.13
|
82.35
Investors have tended to invest in Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs during June.