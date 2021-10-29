ETFGI Reports ESG ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Gathered A Record US$119 Billion US Of Net Inflows In The First 9 Months Of 2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reports ESG ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered a record US$119 billion of net inflows in the first 9 months of 2021. Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$9.83 billion during September, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$118.94 billion which is much higher than the US$47 billion gathered at this point last year. Total assets invested in ESG ETFs and ETPs decreased by 1.3% from US$327 billion at the end of August 2021 to US$324 billion, according to ETFGI’s September 2021 ETF and ETP ESG industry landscape insights report, a monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)





Highlights

Assets of $324 billion invested in ETFs and ETPs listed globally at the end of September are the second highest on record.

Record YTD 2021 net inflows of $118.94 Bn beating the prior record of $47 Bn gathered YTD 2020.

$118.94 Bn YTD net inflows are just $30.4 Bn over full year 2020 record net inflows $88.54 Bn.

$160.48 billion in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.

Assets increased 67.7% YTD in 2021, going from US$193 billion at end of 2020, to US$324 trillion.

67th month of consecutive net inflows.

Equity ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered a record $88.8 Bn in YTD net inflows 2021.

“The S&P 500 declined 4.65% in September as due to fears of inflation, the ongoing Congressional budget impasse, and anticipation of a reduction in Fed liquidity provision. Developed markets ex-U.S. declined 2.99% and emerging markets were down 3.12% in September.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global ESG ETF and ETP asset growth as at end of September 2021

Global there are 795 ESG ETFs/ETPs, with 2,224 listings, assets of US$324 Bn, from 168 providers on 40 exchanges in 32 countries at the end of September.

Since the launch of the first ESG ETF/ETP in 2002, the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, the number and diversity of products have increased steadily, with 795 ESG ETFs/ETPs and 2,224 listings globally at the end of September 2021.

During September, 41 new ESG ETFs/ETPs were launched.



Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered

$4.57 Bn in September. iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU US) gathered $522 Mn largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ESG ETFs/ETPs by net new assets September 2021

Name Ticker Assets (US$ Mn) Sep-21 NNA (US$ Mn) YTD-21 NNA (US$ Mn) Sep-21 iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF ESGU US 21,634.50 6,218.52 522.06 Huatai-PineBridge CSI Photovoltaic Industry ETF 515790 CH 1,936.16 (23.05) 403.12 Invesco Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF - Acc GCLX LN 33.73 1,109.72 402.33 iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF ESGD US 6,726.28 2,469.01 259.89 AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C) - Acc USRI FP 4,339.81 2,145.23 247.03 Mirae Asset TIGER China Electric Vehicle Solactive ETF 371460 KS 1,759.86 1,528.03 245.84 UBS Irl ETF plc - S&P 500 ESG UCITS ETF - USD - Acc S5ESG SW 866.41 70.45 204.96 iShares Euro Corp Bond SRI UCITS ETF SUOE LN 2,814.98 668.09 200.60 Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF ESGV US 5,177.94 1,687.97 198.62 One ETF ESG - Acc 1498 JP 471.06 424.52 193.94 L&G ESG Emerging Markets Corporate Bond USD UCITS ETF - CHF Hdg EMHC SW 183.32 188.87 188.32 KraneShares Global Carbon ETF KRBN US 923.89 761.19 181.09 iShares MSCI EM IMI ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc - Acc SAEM LN 1,746.64 620.22 179.03 iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF CRBN US 1,066.05 384.66 178.77 Xtrackers MSCI World ESG UCITS ETF - 1C - Acc XZW0 LN 2,900.97 1,365.23 166.86 iShares MSCI World SRI UCITS ETF - EUR - Acc SUSW LN 3,834.71 1,074.99 164.10 Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation ETF IVOL US 3,375.78 2,471.68 163.59 Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond ETF MGSB CN 158.03 157.59 157.59 iShares MSCI EM SRI UCITS ETF - Acc SUES LN 2,772.71 1,115.21 157.45 iShares MSCI USA ESG Enhanced UCITS ETF - Acc EDMU GY 3,236.57 1,651.10 155.18

Confusion persists around what constitutes an ESG fund. According to PRI, a UN-supported initiative which seeks to understand the investment implications of ESG issues, 56% of adopters believe there is a lack of clarity in ESG definitions. ETFGI’s classification system attempts to provide greater precision, with ETFs/ETPs listed globally organised into categories, including core ESG products and theme-based groups, such as Clean/Alternative Energies and Gender Diversity.