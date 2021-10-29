ETFGI Reports ESG ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Gathered A Record US$119 Billion US Of Net Inflows In The First 9 Months Of 2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reports ESG ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered a record US$119 billion of net inflows in the first 9 months of 2021. Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$9.83 billion during September, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$118.94 billion which is much higher than the US$47 billion gathered at this point last year. Total assets invested in ESG ETFs and ETPs decreased by 1.3% from US$327 billion at the end of August 2021 to US$324 billion, according to ETFGI’s September 2021 ETF and ETP ESG industry landscape insights report, a monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
- Assets of $324 billion invested in ETFs and ETPs listed globally at the end of September are the second highest on record.
- Record YTD 2021 net inflows of $118.94 Bn beating the prior record of $47 Bn gathered YTD 2020.
- $118.94 Bn YTD net inflows are just $30.4 Bn over full year 2020 record net inflows $88.54 Bn.
- $160.48 billion in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.
- Assets increased 67.7% YTD in 2021, going from US$193 billion at end of 2020, to US$324 trillion.
- 67th month of consecutive net inflows.
- Equity ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered a record $88.8 Bn in YTD net inflows 2021.
“The S&P 500 declined 4.65% in September as due to fears of inflation, the ongoing Congressional budget impasse, and anticipation of a reduction in Fed liquidity provision. Developed markets ex-U.S. declined 2.99% and emerging markets were down 3.12% in September.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.
Global ESG ETF and ETP asset growth as at end of September 2021
Global there are 795 ESG ETFs/ETPs, with 2,224 listings, assets of US$324 Bn, from 168 providers on 40 exchanges in 32 countries at the end of September.
Since the launch of the first ESG ETF/ETP in 2002, the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, the number and diversity of products have increased steadily, with 795 ESG ETFs/ETPs and 2,224 listings globally at the end of September 2021.
During September, 41 new ESG ETFs/ETPs were launched.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered
$4.57 Bn in September. iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU US) gathered $522 Mn largest individual net inflow.
Top 20 ESG ETFs/ETPs by net new assets September 2021
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
(US$ Mn)
Sep-21
|
NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD-21
|
NNA
(US$ Mn)
Sep-21
|
iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
|
ESGU US
|
21,634.50
|
6,218.52
|
522.06
|
Huatai-PineBridge CSI Photovoltaic Industry ETF
|
515790 CH
|
1,936.16
|
(23.05)
|
403.12
|
Invesco Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF - Acc
|
GCLX LN
|
33.73
|
1,109.72
|
402.33
|
iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF
|
ESGD US
|
6,726.28
|
2,469.01
|
259.89
|
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C) - Acc
|
USRI FP
|
4,339.81
|
2,145.23
|
247.03
|
Mirae Asset TIGER China Electric Vehicle Solactive ETF
|
371460 KS
|
1,759.86
|
1,528.03
|
245.84
|
UBS Irl ETF plc - S&P 500 ESG UCITS ETF - USD - Acc
|
S5ESG SW
|
866.41
|
70.45
|
204.96
|
iShares Euro Corp Bond SRI UCITS ETF
|
SUOE LN
|
2,814.98
|
668.09
|
200.60
|
Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF
|
ESGV US
|
5,177.94
|
1,687.97
|
198.62
|
One ETF ESG - Acc
|
1498 JP
|
471.06
|
424.52
|
193.94
|
L&G ESG Emerging Markets Corporate Bond USD UCITS ETF - CHF Hdg
|
EMHC SW
|
183.32
|
188.87
|
188.32
|
KraneShares Global Carbon ETF
|
KRBN US
|
923.89
|
761.19
|
181.09
|
iShares MSCI EM IMI ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc - Acc
|
SAEM LN
|
1,746.64
|
620.22
|
179.03
|
iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF
|
CRBN US
|
1,066.05
|
384.66
|
178.77
|
Xtrackers MSCI World ESG UCITS ETF - 1C - Acc
|
XZW0 LN
|
2,900.97
|
1,365.23
|
166.86
|
iShares MSCI World SRI UCITS ETF - EUR - Acc
|
SUSW LN
|
3,834.71
|
1,074.99
|
164.10
|
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation ETF
|
IVOL US
|
3,375.78
|
2,471.68
|
163.59
|
Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond ETF
|
MGSB CN
|
158.03
|
157.59
|
157.59
|
iShares MSCI EM SRI UCITS ETF - Acc
|
SUES LN
|
2,772.71
|
1,115.21
|
157.45
|
iShares MSCI USA ESG Enhanced UCITS ETF - Acc
|
EDMU GY
|
3,236.57
|
1,651.10
|
155.18
Confusion persists around what constitutes an ESG fund. According to PRI, a UN-supported initiative which seeks to understand the investment implications of ESG issues, 56% of adopters believe there is a lack of clarity in ESG definitions. ETFGI’s classification system attempts to provide greater precision, with ETFs/ETPs listed globally organised into categories, including core ESG products and theme-based groups, such as Clean/Alternative Energies and Gender Diversity.