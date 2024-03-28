ETFGI Reports Assets Of 530.64 Billion US Dollars Invested In ESG ETFs Listed Globally At The End Of February

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ETFs and listed globally gathered net inflows of US$5.56 billion during February, bringing year-to-date net inflows for 2024 to US$5.96 billion much lower than the US$12.92 billion in year-to-date net inflows gathered in 2023, according to ETFGI’s February 2024 ETF and ETP ESG industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets of $530.64 Bn invested in ESG ETFs listed globally at the end of February.

Assets increased 2.9% YTD in 2024, going from $515.79 Bn at the end of 2023 to $530.64 Bn.

Net inflows of $5.56 Bn during February 2024.

YTD net inflows of $5.96 Bn are the fifth highest on record, while the highest YTD net inflows of $40.93 Bn in 2021, followed by YTD net inflows of $18.49 Bn in 2022 and YTD net inflows of $13.23 Bn in 2020.

11th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index increased by 5.34% in February and is up by 7.11% YTD. Developed markets excluding the US increased by 1.90% in February and are up 1.58% YTD. Ireland (up 8.60%) and Israel (up 8.27%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in February. Emerging markets increased by 4.18% during February and are up 0.57% YTD. China (up 8.41%) and Peru (up 7.12%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in February”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Global ESG ETFs asset growth as of end of February









Since the launch of the first ESG ETF in 2002, the iShares MSCI A ESG Select ETF, the number and diversity of products have increased steadily. At the end of February 2024, ESG ETFs listed globally had 1,458 products, with 4,425 listings, assets of $530.64 Bn, from 240 providers listed on 46 exchanges in 36 countries. Following net inflows of $5.56 Bn and market moves during the month, assets invested in ESG ETFs listed globally increased by 4.1% from $509.89 Bn at the end of January 2024 to $530.64 Bn at the end of February 2024. During February, 5 new ESG ETFs/ETPs were launched.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $10.31 Bn in February. Amundi MSCI USA ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF (USA FP) gathered $1.69 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ESG ETFs/ETPs by net new assets February 2024

Name Ticker Assets ($ Mn) Feb-24 NNA ($ Mn) YTD-24 NNA ($ Mn) Feb-24 Amundi MSCI USA ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF USA FP 3,641.42 1,669.72 1,688.31 AMUNDI S&P 500 ESG UCITS ETF S500 FP 4,855.60 1,391.01 1,448.49 iShares € Corp Bond ESG UCITS ETF SUOE LN 6,116.40 908.48 725.97 Amundi MSCI World SRI Climate Net Zero Ambition PAB UCITS ETF - Acc WSRI FP 5,471.56 466.40 710.98 CAPITAL ICE ESG 20+ YEAR BBB US CORPORATE ETF 00937B TT 2,284.98 1,289.47 583.04 Amundi S&P 500 Climate Net Zero Ambition PAB UCITS ETF ZPA5 GY 3,536.89 605.04 557.72 JPMorgan US Research Enhanced Index Equity ESG UCITS ETF - Acc JREU LN 6,523.69 915.46 554.73 iShares MSCI World ESG Enhanced UCITS ETF EEWD LN 4,722.92 406.37 425.38 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - Acc JREG LN 4,668.51 557.86 424.62 UBS SPI ESG ETF - Acc SPISI SW 1,340.12 480.99 395.68 UBS (Irl) ETF plc – MSCI ACWI ESG Universal Low Carbon Select UCITS ETF USD ACC AWESGW SW 3,614.00 365.38 390.35 L&G Europe ESG Exclusions Paris Aligned UCITS ETF - Acc RIEU LN 1,520.75 (332.11) 379.80 Cathay Taiwan Select ESG Sustainability High Yield ETF 00878 TT 8,329.86 401.04 352.59 Amundi S&P 500 Equal Weight ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc WELE GY 1,062.53 296.44 293.75 Xtrackers MSCI World ESG UCITS ETF - 1C - Acc XZW0 LN 6,327.66 687.86 262.84 UBS Irl ETF plc - MSCI World Small Cap Socially Responsible UCITS ETF - Acc WSCSRI SW 469.79 264.61 241.62 BNP Paribas Easy ECPI Global ESG Infrastructure Equity UCITS ETF - USD Acc XU61 GY 238.92 236.19 236.19 WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc GGRA LN 1,387.08 242.93 226.01 Amundi MSCI World ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc MWOP GY 1,180.33 265.39 207.99 Amundi Index Euro Agg Sri UCITS ETF DR - Acc EGRI FP 1,425.14 291.76 206.13

Confusion persists around what constitutes an ESG fund. According to PRI, an UN-supported initiative which seeks to understand the investment implications of ESG issues, 56% of adopters believe there is a lack of clarity in ESG definitions. ETFGI’s classification system attempts to provide greater precision, with ETFs/ETPs listed globally organised into categories, including core ESG products and theme-based groups, such as Clean/Alternative Energies and Gender Diversity.