ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Thematic ETFs Listed Globally Have Increased 21% In The First 11 Months Of 2023

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in Thematic ETFs listed globally have increased 21% in the first 11 months of 2023. Thematic ETFs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$1.03 billion during November, bringing year to date net inflows to US$33.80 billion. Assets invested in Thematic ETFs have increased 21.0% year-to-date in 2023, going from US$221.51 billion at end of 2022 to US$268.04 billion, according to ETFGI’s November 2023 Global Thematic ETFs industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)



Highlights

Assets of $268.04 Bn invested in Thematic ETFs listed globally at the end of November.

Assets have increased by 21.0% YTD, going from $221.51 Bn at end of 2022 to $268.04 Bn.

Net inflows of $1.03 Bn during November.

YTD net inflows of $33.80 Bn are the third highest on record, the highest recorded YTD net inflows was $88.88 Bn for 2021, followed by $47.45 Bn in 2020.

14th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index was up 9.13% in November and is up 20.8% YTD in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US index increased by 9.75% in November and is up 11.65% YTD in 2023. Israel (up 19.37%) and Sweden (up 18.02%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in November. Emerging markets increased by 7.19% during November and were up 6.98% YTD in 2023. Egypt (up 14.64%) and Brazil (up 14.15%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in November.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Thematic ETFs listed globally asset growth as of end of November





Since the launch of the first Thematic ETF in 2001, the iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, the number and diversity of products have increased steadily.

At the end of November, there were 1,492 thematic ETFs listed globally, with 2,908 listings, assets of $268.04 Bn, from 267 providers listed on 49 exchanges in 37 countries. During November, 24 new Thematic ETFs/ETPs were launched.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered

$3.74 Bn during November. ChinaAMC SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board 100 ETF (588800 CH) gathered $833.17 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 Thematic ETFs/ETPs by net new assets November 2023

Name Ticker Assets ($ Mn) Nov-23 NNA ($ Mn) YTD-23 NNA ($ Mn) Nov-23 ChinaAMC SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board 100 ETF 588800 CH 844.03 833.17 833.17 Penghua SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board 100 ETF 588220 CH 722.12 685.66 373.33 GF CSI Hong Kong Brand Name Drug ETF QDII 513120 CH 1,038.17 1,010.15 325.87 Bosera SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board 100 ETF 588030 CH 793.08 432.09 317.45 Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C) - Acc NRAM FP 351.16 212.30 307.03 BNP Paribas Easy ECPI Global ESG Infrastructure Equity UCITS ETF - USD Acc XU61 GY 258.16 223.01 251.63 Tachlit SAL (40) TA 125 IL TCHF2 IT 972.47 362.05 210.23 Guotai SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board 100 ETF 588120 CH 405.14 382.34 152.26 Invesco Dow Jones Islamic Global Developed Markets UCITS ETF - Acc IGDA LN 405.55 144.55 103.37 Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence & Big Data UCITS ETF - Acc XAIX GY 1,491.42 603.10 100.76 Huatai-PineBridge SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board 100 ETF 588880 CH 92.87 90.99 90.99 Yinhua SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board 100 ETF 588190 CH 363.08 338.73 87.03 Sprott Uranium Miners ETF URNM US 1,611.38 306.26 82.35 L&G Emerging Markets ESG Exclusions Paris Aligned UCITS ETF - Acc RIEM LN 83.72 80.56 80.56 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF GNR US 3,840.24 375.20 75.11 China Southern CSI New Energy ETF 516160 CH 917.45 907.15 73.78 Rize USA Environmental Impact UCITS ETF - Acc LUSA LN 94.07 89.12 70.67 Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF AIQ US 781.30 564.27 70.40 Global X Uranium ETF URA US 2,424.94 276.25 67.79 KSM ETF (4A) TA-125 KSMF74 IT 1,475.18 334.13 65.26





