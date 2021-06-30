ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Thematic ETFs And ETPs Listed Globally Reached A Record US$414 Billion At End Of May 2021

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reports assets invested in Thematic ETFs and ETPs listed globally reached a record US$414 billion at end of May 2021. Thematic ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$1.57 billion during May, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$50.99 billion which is much higher than the US$45.62 billion gathered at this point last year. Total assets invested in Thematic ETFs and ETPs increased by 3.1% from US$400.92 billion at the end of April 2021 to US$413.55 billion, according to ETFGI’s May 2021 ETF and ETP Thematic industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)





“The S&P 500 gained 0.7% in May and 12.62% YTD, with positive figures for four consecutive months. Developed markets ex-U.S. gained 3.11% in May. Austria 8.29% and Luxembourg 8.12% were the leaders for the month while New Zealand lost the most at 3.92%. Emerging markets were up 2.58% at the end of May. Hungary (up 15.54%) and Poland (up 13.98%) were the leaders, whilst Egypt (down 3.86%), Chile (down 3.64%), and Malaysia (down 2.79%) were down the most.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global Thematic ETF and ETP asset growth as at end of May 2021





The first Thematic ETF was listed in 2001, the iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, since then the number and diversity of products have increased steadily. Globally there are 758 Thematic ETFs and ETPs, with 1,464 listings, assets of US$414 Bn, from 195 providers listed on 48 exchanges in 40 countries at the end of May. During May, 25 new Thematic ETFs/ETPs were launched.



Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $5.82 Bn at the end of May. SPDR Gold Shares (GLD US) gathered the largest net inflow $1.57 Bn.

