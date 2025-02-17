ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In The Global ETFs Industry Surpassed The Hedge Fund Industry By US$10.33 Trillion At The End Of 2024

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in subscription research, consulting services, events, and ETF TV on global ETF industry trends, reported today that assets invested in the global ETFs industry surpassed the hedge fund industry by US$10.33 trillion at the end of 2024. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)



Highlights

The global hedge fund industry gathered net outflows of $12.6 billion during Q4 2024 while ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $639.06 billion.

The HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index was up 1.42%, while the S&P 500 Index with dividends has increased 2.41% in Q4 2024.

Assets invested in the global ETFs industry first surpassed those invested in the hedge fund industry at the end of Q2 2015. Growth in assets in the global ETFs industry has outpaced growth in the hedge fund industry since the financial crisis in 2008.

According to ETFGI’s analysis $14.85 trillion were invested in 13,198 ETFs listed globally at the end of 2024. At the end of 2024 the global hedge funds industry had 8,238 hedge funds with $4.51 trillion in AUM, according to a report by Hedge Fund Research.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the global ETFs industry gathered $639.06 billion in net inflows, according to ETFGI’s Global ETF and ETP industry insights report. During q4 2024, HFR reported that global hedge fund industry suffered net outflows of $12.6 billion.



Growth in global ETFs industry AUM and global hedge fund AUM, as at end of 2024

Source: ETFGI data sourced from ETF/ETP sponsors, exchanges, regulatory filings, Thomson Reuters/Lipper, Bloomberg, publicly available sources and data generated in-house and HFR hedge fund data.

In Q4 2024 the performance of the HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index was up 1.42%, while the S&P 500 Index with dividends increased by 2.41%.

Sources: HFR, ETFGI